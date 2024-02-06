No-bake desserts help beat the heat

No-bake desserts are a nice treat on a hot day. Delicious cool desserts that don't require using the oven, they keep well for several days, and can be made ahead of serving time. All of these things considered, these cool and refreshing desserts are a win for hot, humid August days.

I included the classic Woolworth cheesecake recipe as it was a favorite growing up. My mother made it fairly often, and I loved the hint of lemon in the recipe. Most of the time, she topped with cherry pie filling, but I also like it plain. A good memory of a good recipe!

I hope you can enjoy all of these no-bake cheesecake recipes with family and friends.

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a strawberry surprise taste.

1 (3-ounce) package strawberry-flavored gelatin

1 cup boiling water

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (5-ounce) can cold evaporated milk

1 (9-inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Dissolve strawberry gelatin in boiling water in a bowl; cool in refrigerator until thick, but not set, about 20 minutes.

Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth.

Beat evaporated milk in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until whipped and thick. Gradually pour strawberry gelatin mixture into evaporated milk, beating constantly. Fold cream cheese mixture into gelatin-milk mixture to form cheesecake filling.

Set graham cracker crust on a baking sheet or plate to maintain stability. Pour cheesecake filling into crust. Refrigerate until cake is set, at least 3 1/2 hours.

Note: The original recipe said to stir the evaporated milk until it formed thick peaks. Mine never formed any peaks, so I finally stopped mixing and continued with the recipe. It worked just fine.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/234410/no-bake-strawberry-cheesecake/

No Bake Lime Mousse Torte

This torte is tart and tangy. It is easy and can be made several days ahead. Decorate with dollops of whipped cream, raspberries, and fresh mint leaves, if desired.

2 cups gingersnap cookie crumbs

2 tablespoons white sugar

5 tablespoons melted butter

1 (.25-ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin

2/3 cup lime juice

2 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

9 ounces white chocolate, chopped

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons grated lime zest

Combine cookie crumbs and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in melted butter, and mix thoroughly. Press into the bottom and one inch up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan.

Sprinkle the gelatin over the lime juice in a small bowl, and set aside to soften. Bring 1/2 cup of whipping cream to a simmer in a heavy pan. Remove from heat, and pour over the chopped white chocolate. Let soften for two minutes, then whisk until smooth. Mix the gelatin into the warmed chocolate until melted; set aside to cool to room temperature. Beat remaining 2 cups of cream to stiff peaks in a large bowl, and set aside.

Beat the cream cheese with the sugar with an electric mixer until well blended. Slowly blend white chocolate mixture into cream cheese, then mix in lime zest. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, and pour into prepared crust. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/54684/no-bake-lime-mousse-torte/

No Bake Classic Woolworth Cheesecake

No Bake Woolworth Cheesecake is a classic, light and lemony dessert and will be the perfect dessert any time of the year!

1 (3-ounce) lemon Jell-0

1 cup boiling water

1 box graham cracker crumbs (3 cups) more for thicker crust, divided

1 stick melted butter

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 can evaporated milk, well chilled or 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

Put mixer bowl and beaters in the refrigerator to be well chilled.

Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Cool until slightly thickened.

Mix 3/4 graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until well blended, press into bottom of the 9-inch-by-13-inch pan to form a crust. Save rest of crumbs to sprinkle on top of dessert.

Remove mixer bowl and beaters from the refrigerator. Beat the evaporated milk/heavy cream until fluffy.

In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and lemon juice with mixer until smooth.

Add thickened Jell-O and slowly mix in whipped evaporated milk.

Spread filling over the crust and sprinkle with reserved graham cracker crumbs on top.

Chill at least two hours and up to overnight, store covered in refrigerator.

Note: You may add a couple of tablespoons of sugar to the graham cracker butter mixture for an added touch of sweetness.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/02/12/no-bake-classic-woolworth-cheesecake/?fbclid=IwAR3ut9LqH0FnADRj75cDXn4-r7HQun87jNi0Iq62yZUbTteXcKBIjyb67Ls

Grandma's No-Bake Cheesecake

This is a quick and easy cheesecake recipe that has been handed down through 3 generations. Each has put their own special touch on it but the overall taste is the same.

1 (8-ounce) container thawed whipped topping

1 cup sour cream

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into 6 pieces

1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust

Mix whipped topping, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl until blended.

Place cream cheese pieces on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave at 30-second intervals until warm and soft, but not discolored, about 1 minute.

Mix cream cheese into whipped topping mixture; beat with an electric bender on medium speed until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Pour into graham cracker crust, smoothing the top.

Refrigerate cheesecake until set, four to five hours.

Notes: Don't be afraid to use a flavored whipped topping. Everything goes!

Tips: For a denser texture, mix by hand instead of with an electric mixer.

Add your choice of topping before serving. If topping with frozen fruit, add just before serving. If topping with chocolate chips or pie filling (such as cherry pie filling), add before refrigerating or before serving.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/254414/grandmas-no-bake-cheesecake/

Banana Split Cheesecake

A good no-bake cheesecake. It tastes just like its name.

2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup melted butter

4 cups confectioners' sugar

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese

1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

3 medium bananas, quartered

1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

8 maraschino cherries, halved

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

1/2 cup pecan halves

Blend the melted butter or margarine with the graham crackers and press into the bottom of one 9x12 inch pan.

Blend the confectioner's sugar and the cream cheese together until smooth. Spread over the graham cracker crumb layer. Layer the crushed pineapple and the bananas over the cream cheese layer. Then spread the whipped topping over the top. Decorate with maraschino cherry halves. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the top and sprinkle with pecans. Chill for at least 4 hours then serve.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7741/banana-split-cheesecake/

No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake

That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries.

Crust:

1 1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 cup cream cheese at room temperature

1 cup mascarpone cheese at room temperature

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup white sugar

1 1/4 cups cold heavy whipping cream

20 large fresh strawberries, hulled and halved lengthwise, or as needed

24 large fresh blueberries, or as needed

Combine graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, cocoa powder, and melted butter in a bowl until mixture is thoroughly combined and crumbly.

Transfer crust mixture to a 9x11-inch baking dish. Press crust into bottom of dish until smooth and even. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.

Mix cream cheese and mascarpone cheese in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract into mixture.

Whisk 1/3 cup sugar into whipping cream in a separate metal or glass bowl until the cream is fluffy and forms soft peaks. Add whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture and gently whisk until filling is soft, fluffy, and well combined.

Spoon filling on top of the graham cracker crust, spreading and smoothing the top. Tap the pan gently on a work surface several times to settle the crust and filling. Cover pan tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours.

Starting at the bottom long edge of the cake, arrange strawberry halves in a horizontal line with the pointed bottoms of the strawberry halves pointing to the right. Start a second stripe of strawberry halves at the top right of the cake, arranging strawberries with the bottoms pointing right in a line stretching about 2/3 of the length of the cake.

Continue to make strawberry stripes, starting about 3/4 inch up from the bottom stripe and laying down 3 more stripes stretching the full length of the cake. Make 1 more line of strawberries beneath the short stripe to leave a square space for the blue field of stars.

Lay a line of blueberries with the blossom ends pointing up in the upper left square space. Continue to lay down blueberries in lines, berries touching the previous line, until the square is filled with blueberries. Cut cake into squares to serve.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/233327/no-bake-cheesecake-flag-cake/

No-Bake Greek Yogurt Cheesecake

This no-bake Greek yogurt cheesecake is perfect for parties or as a post-dinner dessert.

For Crust:

1/2 cup butter

9 whole graham crackers

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

For Filling:

2 1/2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

1 tablespoon cold water

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups whole-milk Greek yogurt, at room temperature

1/2 pinch white sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 pinch sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Topping:

4 cups fresh blueberries

3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons poppy seeds (Optional)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it smells nutty and brown bits form on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes. Don't crank up the heat to try to get there faster; you'll just end up with burned butter.

Meanwhile, pulse together graham crackers, brown sugar, and salt in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Carefully pour butter into crumb mixture while food processor is running. Press combined mixture into bottom and sides of a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Chill for 1 hour or freeze for 20 minutes until set.

Stir together gelatin and cold water in a small bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, then microwave until gelatin dissolves, about 10 seconds.

Beat cream cheese in a bowl with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add yogurt, white sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and vanilla. Beat until smooth, then beat in gelatin. Pour mixture into the chilled crust. Chill until set, about 2 hours.

Stir together blueberries, brown sugar, poppy seeds, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Scatter topping over cheesecake.

Note: Use any fresh berries you prefer.