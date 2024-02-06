No-bake desserts help beat the heat

No-bake desserts are a nice treat on a hot day. Delicious cool desserts that don't require using the oven, they keep well for several days, and can be made ahead of serving time. All of these things considered, these cool and refreshing desserts are a win for hot, humid August days.
I included the classic Woolworth cheesecake recipe as it was a favorite growing up. My mother made it fairly often, and I loved the hint of lemon in the recipe. Most of the time, she topped with cherry pie filling, but I also like it plain. A good memory of a good recipe!
I hope you can enjoy all of these no-bake cheesecake recipes with family and friends.
Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a strawberry surprise taste.
Dissolve strawberry gelatin in boiling water in a bowl; cool in refrigerator until thick, but not set, about 20 minutes.
Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth.
Beat evaporated milk in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until whipped and thick. Gradually pour strawberry gelatin mixture into evaporated milk, beating constantly. Fold cream cheese mixture into gelatin-milk mixture to form cheesecake filling.
Set graham cracker crust on a baking sheet or plate to maintain stability. Pour cheesecake filling into crust. Refrigerate until cake is set, at least 3 1/2 hours.
Note: The original recipe said to stir the evaporated milk until it formed thick peaks. Mine never formed any peaks, so I finally stopped mixing and continued with the recipe. It worked just fine.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/234410/no-bake-strawberry-cheesecake/
This torte is tart and tangy. It is easy and can be made several days ahead. Decorate with dollops of whipped cream, raspberries, and fresh mint leaves, if desired.
Combine cookie crumbs and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in melted butter, and mix thoroughly. Press into the bottom and one inch up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan.
Sprinkle the gelatin over the lime juice in a small bowl, and set aside to soften. Bring 1/2 cup of whipping cream to a simmer in a heavy pan. Remove from heat, and pour over the chopped white chocolate. Let soften for two minutes, then whisk until smooth. Mix the gelatin into the warmed chocolate until melted; set aside to cool to room temperature. Beat remaining 2 cups of cream to stiff peaks in a large bowl, and set aside.
Beat the cream cheese with the sugar with an electric mixer until well blended. Slowly blend white chocolate mixture into cream cheese, then mix in lime zest. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, and pour into prepared crust. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/54684/no-bake-lime-mousse-torte/
No Bake Woolworth Cheesecake is a classic, light and lemony dessert and will be the perfect dessert any time of the year!
Put mixer bowl and beaters in the refrigerator to be well chilled.
Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Cool until slightly thickened.
Mix 3/4 graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until well blended, press into bottom of the 9-inch-by-13-inch pan to form a crust. Save rest of crumbs to sprinkle on top of dessert.
Remove mixer bowl and beaters from the refrigerator. Beat the evaporated milk/heavy cream until fluffy.
In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and lemon juice with mixer until smooth.
Add thickened Jell-O and slowly mix in whipped evaporated milk.
Spread filling over the crust and sprinkle with reserved graham cracker crumbs on top.
Chill at least two hours and up to overnight, store covered in refrigerator.
Note: You may add a couple of tablespoons of sugar to the graham cracker butter mixture for an added touch of sweetness.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/02/12/no-bake-classic-woolworth-cheesecake/?fbclid=IwAR3ut9LqH0FnADRj75cDXn4-r7HQun87jNi0Iq62yZUbTteXcKBIjyb67Ls
This is a quick and easy cheesecake recipe that has been handed down through 3 generations. Each has put their own special touch on it but the overall taste is the same.
Mix whipped topping, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl until blended.
Place cream cheese pieces on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave at 30-second intervals until warm and soft, but not discolored, about 1 minute.
Mix cream cheese into whipped topping mixture; beat with an electric bender on medium speed until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Pour into graham cracker crust, smoothing the top.
Refrigerate cheesecake until set, four to five hours.
Notes: Don't be afraid to use a flavored whipped topping. Everything goes!
Tips: For a denser texture, mix by hand instead of with an electric mixer.
Add your choice of topping before serving. If topping with frozen fruit, add just before serving. If topping with chocolate chips or pie filling (such as cherry pie filling), add before refrigerating or before serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/254414/grandmas-no-bake-cheesecake/
A good no-bake cheesecake. It tastes just like its name.
Blend the melted butter or margarine with the graham crackers and press into the bottom of one 9x12 inch pan.
Blend the confectioner's sugar and the cream cheese together until smooth. Spread over the graham cracker crumb layer. Layer the crushed pineapple and the bananas over the cream cheese layer. Then spread the whipped topping over the top. Decorate with maraschino cherry halves. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the top and sprinkle with pecans. Chill for at least 4 hours then serve.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7741/banana-split-cheesecake/
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries.
Crust:
Filling:
Combine graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, cocoa powder, and melted butter in a bowl until mixture is thoroughly combined and crumbly.
Transfer crust mixture to a 9x11-inch baking dish. Press crust into bottom of dish until smooth and even. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
Mix cream cheese and mascarpone cheese in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract into mixture.
Whisk 1/3 cup sugar into whipping cream in a separate metal or glass bowl until the cream is fluffy and forms soft peaks. Add whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture and gently whisk until filling is soft, fluffy, and well combined.
Spoon filling on top of the graham cracker crust, spreading and smoothing the top. Tap the pan gently on a work surface several times to settle the crust and filling. Cover pan tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours.
Starting at the bottom long edge of the cake, arrange strawberry halves in a horizontal line with the pointed bottoms of the strawberry halves pointing to the right. Start a second stripe of strawberry halves at the top right of the cake, arranging strawberries with the bottoms pointing right in a line stretching about 2/3 of the length of the cake.
Continue to make strawberry stripes, starting about 3/4 inch up from the bottom stripe and laying down 3 more stripes stretching the full length of the cake. Make 1 more line of strawberries beneath the short stripe to leave a square space for the blue field of stars.
Lay a line of blueberries with the blossom ends pointing up in the upper left square space. Continue to lay down blueberries in lines, berries touching the previous line, until the square is filled with blueberries. Cut cake into squares to serve.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/233327/no-bake-cheesecake-flag-cake/
This no-bake Greek yogurt cheesecake is perfect for parties or as a post-dinner dessert.
For Crust:
For Filling:
For Topping:
Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it smells nutty and brown bits form on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes. Don't crank up the heat to try to get there faster; you'll just end up with burned butter.
Meanwhile, pulse together graham crackers, brown sugar, and salt in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Carefully pour butter into crumb mixture while food processor is running. Press combined mixture into bottom and sides of a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Chill for 1 hour or freeze for 20 minutes until set.
Stir together gelatin and cold water in a small bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, then microwave until gelatin dissolves, about 10 seconds.
Beat cream cheese in a bowl with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add yogurt, white sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and vanilla. Beat until smooth, then beat in gelatin. Pour mixture into the chilled crust. Chill until set, about 2 hours.
Stir together blueberries, brown sugar, poppy seeds, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Scatter topping over cheesecake.
Note: Use any fresh berries you prefer.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/275958/no-bake-greek-yogurt-cheesecake/
A simple yet stylish no-bake cheesecake. Garnish with cherries and chocolate sauce for breathtaking results.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Mix well and press into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan, and set aside to chill. In a saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water and let sit for 1 minute. Then cook over low heat, stirring until gelatin is dissolved.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese with the sugar until soft and smooth. Gradually stir in the evaporated milk, vanilla and lemon juice. Scrape bottom of bowl between additions, then stir in the gelatin mixture and the amaretto. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream to soft peaks. Fold whipped cream into the cream cheese batter.
Pour filling into the prepared crust and refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17415/lauries-amaretto-mousse-cheesecake/
A no bake pie with the creamy taste of a cheesecake.
Blend together cream cheese and milk. Stir in vanilla. Add lemon juice 1 teaspoon at a time, blending well after each addition.
Pour filling into a 9 inch graham cracker crust. Refrigerate for 4 hours, or overnight to set.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/12244/clarke-cheesecake-pie/
Probably the best homemade cheesecake you'll ever eat.
Line 13x9-inch pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides. Mix cracker crumbs, butter and 3 Tbsp. sugar; press onto bottom of pan. Refrigerate while preparing filling.
Beat Neufchatel and 3/4 cup sugar in large bowl with mixer until well blended. Add berries; beat on low speed just until blended. Whisk in whipped topping. Pour over crust.
Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Use foil handles to lift cheesecake from pan before cutting to serve.
Note: Variation: Prepare as directed, substituting 3 cups mixed fresh berries for the package of frozen berries and increasing the sugar mixed with the Neufchatel mixture to 1 cup.
How to Soften Cream Cheese: Place completely unwrapped package of cream cheese in microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high 10 seconds or just until softened. Add 15 seconds for each additional package of cream cheese.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/230943/fruit-smoothie-no-bake-cheesecake-from-philadelphia/
Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe.
Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip.
Fill pie crust and top with pie filling. Chill 1 to 2 hours before serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8275/no-bake-cheesecake-ii/
This recipe is super-simple and easy to make. If you want to impress friends and family and do not like to bake, this recipe is for you. With a few easy to find ingredients you can create a fancy dessert in no time. This recipe is also easy for kids to make as well. Be sure to keep an eye on your kids while still making the experience fun and exciting.
Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in the whipped topping until well mixed.
Spread about half of the cream cheese mixture into the graham cracker crust.
Spread the strawberry preserves in an even layer over the cream cheese mixture.
Top the preserves with the remaining half of the cream cheese filling.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 1 hour.
Notes: For a more festive theme, add a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to the cream cheese mixture and use caramel topping instead of strawberry preserves.
Tips: If you are watching calories, use low fat cream cheese and low fat whipped topping; also for sugar-free pie, use a sugar substitute, and make your own whipped topping by whipping one cup heavy whipping cream with one teaspoon sugar substitute until it forms stiff peaks.
Source: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/220105/double-layer-no-bake-strawberry-cheesecake/
This will be a family and friends hit. A moist creamy cheesecake. This is an easy lemony no bake cheesecake
Mix together the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter press 2 cups of the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Set aside the rest for the topping. Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water, set aside to cool.
In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Stir in the gelatin mixture and lemon juice. In a separate bowl, whip evaporated milk. Fold milk into the cream cheese mixture. Pour into the prepared pan.
Chill for 4 hours, then top with cherry pie filling and sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17416/moist-cheesecake/
Light and fluffy unbaked cheesecake. Very fast and easy to make. You may refuse to eat baked cheesecake after eating this!
Graham Cracker Crust:
Filling:
Mix together graham cracker crumbs, margarine, and sugar in a bowl until well incorporated and crumbly. Press into a pie plate, going up the sides as much as possible.
Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth and spreadable. Whisk whipped cream into cream cheese mixture until smooth. Pour cream cheese into prepared crust. Smooth the top with a spatula, and refrigerate until firm, about 2 to 3 hours. Spread the cherry pie filling over the top, and refrigerate until serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/49066/the-best-unbaked-cherry-cheesecake-ever/
It's easy to make this rich but light chocolate cheesecake, topped with fresh strawberries, because you use a ready-made cookie crust.
Microwave chocolate in small microwaveable bowl on high 1 minute; stir until chocolate is completely melted. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Add chocolate; mix well. Gently stir in Cool Whip Dips. Spoon into crust.
Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Top with strawberries just before serving. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/214235/chocolate-berry-no-bake-cheesecake/
This is the easiest cheesecake I've ever made, and it is creamy. This always disappears very quickly at an office potluck or family buffet.
Stir chocolate chips in a saucepan over medium heat until melted; remove from heat. Whisk cream cheese into the melted chocolate until melted. Fold whipped topping into the chocolate mixture; spread into the graham cracker crust.
Cover pie with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/233247/no-bake-white-chocolate-cheesecake/
Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a tart lemon taste.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and confectioners' sugar. Mix well and press into the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Turn off oven.
Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Let cool until thick, but not set. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, white sugar and vanilla until smooth. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, whip evaporated milk until thick and stiff peaks form. Pour in lemon gelatin and keep mixing until well blended. Fold in cream cheese mixture.
Pour filling into crust. Chill in refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17980/no-bake-lemon-cheesecake/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
