FeaturesApril 30, 2017

No. 2 pencils live on; no replacement for dandelion crayon

Happy birthday to Blake Burger, Rusty Rister, Linda Lee, Louise Jansen, Brittany Glastetter, Mike Freemen, Joanne Richards, Gary Jones, Joshua Uhrhan, Micia Beard, Emma Wessel, Lance Duncan, Sherri Goodman, Maria Collins, Jeannette Hampton, Elizabeth and Elaine Sexton, Denny Graviett, Martha Hamm, Sarah Reischman, Ashley Graham, Matt Simmons, Danielle Morgan, Freddie Harrell, Heather Abernathy, George Robins and Kristin Bailey.

Darla Buckhannon avatar
Darla Buckhannon

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Blake Burger, Rusty Rister, Linda Lee, Louise Jansen, Brittany Glastetter, Mike Freemen, Joanne Richards, Gary Jones, Joshua Uhrhan, Micia Beard, Emma Wessel, Lance Duncan, Sherri Goodman, Maria Collins, Jeannette Hampton, Elizabeth and Elaine Sexton, Denny Graviett, Martha Hamm, Sarah Reischman, Ashley Graham, Matt Simmons, Danielle Morgan, Freddie Harrell, Heather Abernathy, George Robins and Kristin Bailey. Also Martha Foster, Novella Howell, Bobby Little, Loren Elfrink, Teresa Tipler, Jewel Hampton and Al Friga.

Happy anniversary to Robert and Theresa Hinkebein, Sam and Tonya Glency, Rick and Bonnie Duncan, Gaylord and Sandy Spane and Josh and Kristy Pobst.

I mentioned the return of the pencil in last Sunday's "Then there was." One reader said he likes the No. 2 pencil topped with an eraser because he does a lot of erasing. Colored pencils are used for art and especially for adult coloring books. My mother and I delighted in our daily coloring of various nature pictures; however, we liked the felt pens. We also used crayons, so I looked up the dandelion crayon that has been discontinued. That was such a brilliant yellow shade, I now wonder what color one uses when coloring the goldfinches and bright yellow flowers, like dandelions!

Celebrating nature

The grosbeaks are here! Richard and I saw our first rose-breasted grosbeak last Saturday on one of our feeders. The colorful male bird brightened a very cool, rainy day! The next day, a young male grosbeak joined his papa who looked as if he was trying to teach the little fellow to eat. The American goldfinches are returning in their bright yellow summer color.

Pat Burger saw her first hummingbird on Holy Saturday shortly after she put her feeder out.

Pardon my German

German Days is sponsored by the Elks, not the Chamber of Commerce as I previously stated. The chamber sponsors many events for our city but the Elks contribute much as well, plus we love their cooking. The chamber has the bratwurst and soda stand at German Days and the Chaffee Historical Society mans the lemonade stand. The new date for German Days is Oct. 13 and 14 instead of hot August.

You dropped something

The trail around Lake Tywappity has been too muddy due to the recent rains, so we walk the city. We counted only 20 Fireball bottles along Dame Street. There were water bottles, an afghan, one shoe and what looked like a 10-pound brisket still in the Food Giant sack! Someone's cookout was short a brisket.

Cutting back

As soon as the sun came out, people were catching up on lawn and tree care. We had the big dead pine tree in front of our house cut down along with a walnut tree that had been hit by lightning many years ago. Although still half producing, it was a hangout for squirrels and starlings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Around town

Chaffee High graduation is 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Industrial Arts Show and Ice Cream Social is Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 adults and $3 10 and under or you can just view the project for free.

A few reminders from City Hall: Do not blow grass clippings into the street; secondly, please update your phone number with the city.

There is talk around town of some businesses coming to town. Many think the old Sinclair station on Main would be a fine location for a fast-food franchise since there is easy access and plenty of parking. The dilapidated station is an eyesore and needs to be razed. Since there are storage fuel tanks that could require an expensive clean up, nothing can be done until the owner cooperates with the city.

You can get updated on the above along with other city projects and concerns by attending the city council meetings the first and third Monday of each month. The council meets tomorrow evening, May 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. We welcome new council person Leah Warner for Ward 1. If you have a special concern, talk to your council person or get on the meeting agenda.

A dusty road

Richard and I have made progress at our home, but the remodeling by All American Kitchen and Bath has morphed from a two-week job to a very dusty, chaotic three months.

Reminders

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the 17-year-old Wisconsin cheddar cheese selling for $70 a pound.

