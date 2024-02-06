No. 2 pencils live on; no replacement for dandelion crayon

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Blake Burger, Rusty Rister, Linda Lee, Louise Jansen, Brittany Glastetter, Mike Freemen, Joanne Richards, Gary Jones, Joshua Uhrhan, Micia Beard, Emma Wessel, Lance Duncan, Sherri Goodman, Maria Collins, Jeannette Hampton, Elizabeth and Elaine Sexton, Denny Graviett, Martha Hamm, Sarah Reischman, Ashley Graham, Matt Simmons, Danielle Morgan, Freddie Harrell, Heather Abernathy, George Robins and Kristin Bailey. Also Martha Foster, Novella Howell, Bobby Little, Loren Elfrink, Teresa Tipler, Jewel Hampton and Al Friga.

Happy anniversary to Robert and Theresa Hinkebein, Sam and Tonya Glency, Rick and Bonnie Duncan, Gaylord and Sandy Spane and Josh and Kristy Pobst.

I mentioned the return of the pencil in last Sunday's "Then there was." One reader said he likes the No. 2 pencil topped with an eraser because he does a lot of erasing. Colored pencils are used for art and especially for adult coloring books. My mother and I delighted in our daily coloring of various nature pictures; however, we liked the felt pens. We also used crayons, so I looked up the dandelion crayon that has been discontinued. That was such a brilliant yellow shade, I now wonder what color one uses when coloring the goldfinches and bright yellow flowers, like dandelions!

Celebrating nature

The grosbeaks are here! Richard and I saw our first rose-breasted grosbeak last Saturday on one of our feeders. The colorful male bird brightened a very cool, rainy day! The next day, a young male grosbeak joined his papa who looked as if he was trying to teach the little fellow to eat. The American goldfinches are returning in their bright yellow summer color.

Pat Burger saw her first hummingbird on Holy Saturday shortly after she put her feeder out.

Pardon my German

German Days is sponsored by the Elks, not the Chamber of Commerce as I previously stated. The chamber sponsors many events for our city but the Elks contribute much as well, plus we love their cooking. The chamber has the bratwurst and soda stand at German Days and the Chaffee Historical Society mans the lemonade stand. The new date for German Days is Oct. 13 and 14 instead of hot August.

You dropped something

The trail around Lake Tywappity has been too muddy due to the recent rains, so we walk the city. We counted only 20 Fireball bottles along Dame Street. There were water bottles, an afghan, one shoe and what looked like a 10-pound brisket still in the Food Giant sack! Someone's cookout was short a brisket.

Cutting back

As soon as the sun came out, people were catching up on lawn and tree care. We had the big dead pine tree in front of our house cut down along with a walnut tree that had been hit by lightning many years ago. Although still half producing, it was a hangout for squirrels and starlings.