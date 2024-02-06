NJ beach smoking ban in place for summer

SEA GIRT, N.J. -- Smoke 'em if you've got 'em -- but not on the beach in New Jersey this summer.

Smoking and vaping will be banned on nearly every public beach in the state this summer under tougher new restrictions.

Nonsmokers are rejoicing over the ban, which also applies to public parks. But some smokers are feeling discriminated against by the law, which took effect in January.

Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

At least 20 Jersey shore towns had already enacted their own smoking bans before the statewide law took effect. Nationwide, more than 300 coastal communities have banned smoking on their beaches. But bans as broad as New Jersey's are rare.

"I can't stand the smell; it's disgusting," said John Cicchino, of Sea Girt, as he sat on the sand with friends on an 80-degree day this week. "It's not healthy."

New Jersey had tried for years to enact a statewide beach smoking ban, only to see the measure die in the Legislature or be vetoed by a governor. It passed last year and was signed into law in July by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who cited health considerations, as well as a desire to keep beaches and parks cleaner.

The Clean Ocean Action environmental group counted more than 22,000 cigarette butts its volunteers picked up from New Jersey beaches during spring and fall cleanups last year.

Puerto Rico bans smoking on its beaches, and the state of Maine bans it at beaches in state parks. California has tried several times to pass a smoking ban at state beaches, but a measure has yet to be signed into law, according to Bronson Frick, associate director of the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation.