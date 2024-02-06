All sections
January 2, 2021
Niswonger scholarship recipients
The Battalion Chief Steve Niswonger Annual Memorial Scholarship recipients for 2021 are Adam Hilse of Jackson and Adam Horton of Chaffee, Missouri. Scholarships aid the recipients in completing Firefighter I and Firefighter II classes with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, beginning in January 2021. Pictured, from left, are: Captain Kelly Allen, Adam Horton, Adam Hilse and Captain JoJo Stuart. The scholarship has been established through a partnership with the late Niswonger’s wife, Shirley, and members of the department. The award is given in recognition of the outstanding dedication and contributions made by Niswonger during his career. At the time of Niswonger’s retirement in 2011, he had served Cape Girardeau for more than 33 years. To be eligible to receive the full scholarship, applicants must complete a process and submit an essay on why they want to serve their community as a firefighter. A committee comprised of Shirley Niswonger and several staff and firefighters with the department choose the recipient or recipients based on who best embodies Niswonger’s characteristics from all applicants.
Submitted by Nicolette Brennan
