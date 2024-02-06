Niederkorn: An Archive gem: Genealogical Society library

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, we respond to a lot of questions by email and in person from people who want to know more about their family history. We love the opportunity to help fill in gaps in people’s knowledge, and we accomplish this by finding ancestors’ names in the historical county records (deeds, tax books, estate papers) and in the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society’s library.

Full disclosure: I am a Genealogical Society officer — corresponding secretary. I work with Society librarian Dorothy Rowley to screen books donated to the Archive (or new history books published) to add to the library. Teamwork. Also, other research sites in the county have their own impressive libraries to check out: the County History Center in Jackson, State Historical Society of Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau Public Library, to name just a few.

Step into the Archive Center and you’ll be greeted by the staff members and the genealogy room. Four tables, three desks with computers and other equipment for research, and 11 bookcases holding more than 2,300 volumes on history relevant to Cape Girardeau County.

An index on each table details the books’ title, author and call number. It starts broadly, with United States history, then branches into state histories (alphabetically), and under each state history are county histories. Books on family histories are next. Several volumes of “Dead Guy Files” round out the collection. These files contain papers written by Southeast Missouri State University students profiling prominent people in the region’s history.

The books themselves are on varied topics, as you might guess. Cemetery surveys, church records and directories, census records from neighboring counties, diaries, history books on various towns, narratives outlining migration patterns (helpful for establishing context around one’s family history), indexed obituaries from Cape Girardeau County newspapers, and so much more. The Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, the Dakotas, all saw families migrate here, so they too are among states represented.

Many past and current members of the Society have also written books or transcribed information, and those volumes are each included in the library — several co-edited by Southeast Missourian historian Sharon Sanders.