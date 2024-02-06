All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 22, 2020

New York State plans renovation of Anthony's childhood home

BATTENVILLE, N.Y. -- New York state is planning to do restoration work on the early childhood home of Susan B. Anthony. The house Anthony's father built in 1833 in the Washington County hamlet of Battenville is water-damaged and in rough shape. The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bought the foreclosed property in 2006 but has done little to preserve it...

Associated Press

BATTENVILLE, N.Y. -- New York state is planning to do restoration work on the early childhood home of Susan B. Anthony.

The house Anthony's father built in 1833 in the Washington County hamlet of Battenville is water-damaged and in rough shape. The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bought the foreclosed property in 2006 but has done little to preserve it.

The Albany Times-Union reports the agency is now planning to invest $700,000 this year on the Greek Revival style house where Anthony lived from ages 6 to 19 when her father managed a nearby cotton mill.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A substantial part of the funding was secured by state Sen. Betty Little and Assembly member Carrie Woerner, who believe the house could become an attraction for rural Washington County.

The official Susan B. Anthony Museum and House is in Rochester, where she lived for 40 years while she was a national figure in the women's rights and suffrage movement. No plans have been developed yet for the Battenville house, beyond preserving it.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote, and the 200th anniversary of Anthony's birth in Adams, Massachusetts.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy