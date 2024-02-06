New York State plans renovation of Anthony's childhood home

BATTENVILLE, N.Y. -- New York state is planning to do restoration work on the early childhood home of Susan B. Anthony.

The house Anthony's father built in 1833 in the Washington County hamlet of Battenville is water-damaged and in rough shape. The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bought the foreclosed property in 2006 but has done little to preserve it.

The Albany Times-Union reports the agency is now planning to invest $700,000 this year on the Greek Revival style house where Anthony lived from ages 6 to 19 when her father managed a nearby cotton mill.