New year, new cooking adventures

A new year and a few new recipes to kick-start your new year menu planning. Today, I have a few entree recipes, a couple of salads and a few desserts to start your cooking adventures.

All of the recipes today are pretty easy to prepare but are tasty for family or guests. Recipes don't have to be complicated to be good, so give these a try as we kick off a new year of cooking together.

Tomato Bisque With Grilled Cheese Croutons

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 of a small red bell pepper, finely chopped,

1 rib celery, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 fresh basil leaves, chopped

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 (14 ounce) cans diced fire roasted tomatoes

4 cups of chicken broth, low sodium

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt plus more to taste

Pepper to taste

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon salted butter

If desired, you can add all the veggies, basil and garlic to a food processor and pulse till fine.

In a 4-quart pan, melt the butter. Add the veggies and saute for 8 minutes. Add the flour to make a roux, let cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Bring up to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes, partially covered with a lid.

Stir occasionally. Remove from heat and puree till smooth using an immersion blender or add the soup to a regular blender. With the soup back in the pot, add the whipping cream and butter. Swirl around to lightly blend.

Keep warm while your prepare the grilled cheese (recipe below). Ladle up into bowls and serve with grilled cheese croutons.

For the grilled cheese:

Premium White Bread slices

2 different varieties of cheese slices, your choice.

Mayonnaise

Heat a skillet, or griddle to 375 degrees. Spread mayonnaise to one side of one piece of bread and lay it down in the skillet, mayonnaise side down. Add cheese slices (two, three or four) Spread other slice of bread with mayonnaise, add to top of cheese, mayonnaise side out. Toast on the one side for several minutes and flip to toast the other side. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into one inch cubes. Add cubes to the top of the soup in the serving bowls.

Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/2527526404159598

Original Old Bay Crab Cakes

2 slices dried bread, crusts removed

n 1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 pound lump crabmeat

Vegetable oil

In a large bowl, break bread into small pieces. Moisten with milk.

Add mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, baking powder, Old Bay, salt, egg and crabmeat. Mix lightly and shape into 4 patties. Refrigerate patties 30 minutes to help keep them stay formed when cooking. Fill your frying pan with about 1/4-inch vegetable oil. Over medium-high heat, fry until golden-brown on both sides. Flip every minute to avoid over frying.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/808904266363095

Strawberry Fields Salad

This Strawberry Fields Salad recipe is full of greens, grilled chicken, strawberries and balsamic dressing. A good winter salad to start off the new year. Try replacing the berries with raspberries or add some in for a berry variety.

1 (5 ounce) bag spring mix greens

1 pint fresh strawberries, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup dried berries (cranberries or cherries)

1/2 cup Feta cheese crumbles

1/2 cup praline pecans

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 grilled chicken breasts, sliced

1 bottle Balsamic Salad Dressing

Place spring mix greens into a large bowl or large platter. Remove tops of strawberries and slice thinly. Thinly slice red onions.

Tip: When using raw onions, soak the sliced onions in ice water for a few minutes before serving. This will help with the onion tasting too pungent and overpowering the rest of the dish.

Add sliced onions to salad and sprinkle with dried berries, Feta cheese crumbles, praline pecans, sliced strawberries, bacon and sliced chicken.

Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette dressing on top (as little or as much as you like.)

To make this even easier, you can use the grilled and sliced chicken breasts that are in the refrigerated and frozen section of the grocery store. Also, you can find the praline pecans over in the supermarket. Finally, you can use microwaveable bacon as well.

Source: thecountrycook.net/strawberry-fields-salad/

Easy Oven Barbecued Pork Chops

Easy Oven Barbecued Pork Chops are cooked in a tangy BBQ sauce that is lick your finger good. You get that delicious BBQ flavor without ever turning on your grill.

4 thick cut bone-in pork chop

Salt and pepper

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon celery salt, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Season pork chops with salt and pepper and place in baking dish.

In a medium bowl, stir together remaining ingredients. Pour over pork chops. Cover with foil and bake 45 to 50 minutes.

Uncover, flip pork chops over and spoon sauce on top. Bake another 10 minutes.

Spoon sauce over top again and broil 2 to 5 minutes, or until sauce is bubbly and thickened.

Note: Use thick-cut pork chops with the bone in because they have more flavor. Plus they are less likely to get overcooked and dry out.

Leftovers will keep in an air tight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

The sauce has a little bit of heat to it. If you want your pork chops spicy, double the amount of cayenne pepper.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/easy-oven-barbecued-pork-chops/

Orange Marmalade Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is one of the most tender proteins. As well, it's very lean and it cooks quickly. However, since it's so lean you do not want to overcook it. The USDA recommends cooking chops, roasts, loins, and tenderloin to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, followed by a three-minute rest.

This pork tenderloin is grilled and glazed with orange marmalade and spices. Great for entertaining or easy enough weeknight dinner.

1 to 2 pound pork tenderloin

16 ounces Sesame Ginger salad dressing

16 to 18 ounces orange marmalade

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons thyme

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Marinate tenderloin in Sesame Ginger salad dressing for 4 hours.

Combine orange marmalade, ginger, garlic powder, thyme, pepper, and soy sauce in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat grill to 350 degrees. Remove tenderloin from marinade and discard marinade. Grill tenderloin on medium-high heat (350) with the lid on. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes turning once. After turning, take the lid off the grill and brush the marmalade mixture on the tenderloin. Grill an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

Remove tenderloin from grill and allow to rest and cool 5 minutes before cutting.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/orange-marmalade-pork-tenderloin/