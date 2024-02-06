New year eccentricity

By Jeff Long

I've never used this space to promote a book and will not start now. I am intrigued, however, by a book from an eccentric author who is just this side of brilliant. Leonard Sweet, who advertises himself as a Christian futurist, is out with his latest, "The Bad Habits of Jesus: Showing Us the Way to Live Right in a World Gone Wrong."

Dr. Sweet is an interesting fellow. I met him more than 20 years ago. My assignment, eagerly accepted, was to pick him up at Lambert Airport and drive him to Eden Theological Seminary, where he was slated to speak to clergy already serving their first congregations. People like me, in other words.

This flamboyantly dressed theologian, bearing a striking resemblance to pop musician Kenny Loggins, stepped out of the jetway wearing a purple suit under which was a lavender shirt with ruffles. It seemed as if Dr. Sweet might be heading to the prom. It was soon clear that the oddball behavior had just begun. After we introduced ourselves, Sweet began to sniff the air. "I smell Starbucks!" and off we went with alacrity in search of not his luggage but a triple skinny grande. He walked pretty fast and yours truly struggled to keep up.

He continually jotted down notes on slips of paper as we drove. An idea would occur to him or perhaps one of my remarks was found provocative. Perhaps this is how genius works. As a young man, faced with obtaining a master's degree in divinity to be followed by Ph.D. work, Sweet short-circuited the process. Doing these degrees in sequence was going to take too long, so ignoring seminary rules, he did both his master's work and doctoral work at the same time. Leonard Sweet had his M.Div. and his Ph.D. by the age of 21.