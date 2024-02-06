New vibes cooking in Perryville; JStreet latest example

For the main course, I ordered a Salida Pie. The chef was kind enough to let me watch the pizzas cook in the stone oven. With the wood piled high in the back left corner, our pies were carefully spaced on the stone. When the pizzas arrived at our table, I immediately inspected the bottom of my first slice, expecting to see uneven browning. But no, the pie slinger at JStreet knows what he's doing. Though cooking in the most primitive and unpredictable way, with wood and fire, each slice was perfectly browned. No black burned bits, no undercooked spots. Just tender dough cooked just right, crispy on the top crust and soft on the bottom. My Salida Pie came with red tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, cream cheese, and green chilies. The cream cheese was a carefully chosen compliment to the green chilies, smoothing out the hotter notes of spice, and it melded well with the sweet barbecue sauce. The cream cheese was the star of this pizza for me, tying all the ingredients together and making it sing.

My sister ordered the Cubano sandwich. Roasted pork, salami, Jack cheese, Dijon mayonnaise and some awesome house pickles were stacked high on the sandwich. I believe the sandwich was also warmed in the stone oven with my pizza. The bread picked up a slight hint of smoke from the oven that you just can't fake. The pickles were my favorite part, obviously dill pickles but still somehow a little sweet. I'd love to know how they make them, because they tasted wonderful with roasted pork and mustard.

JStreet is serious about being an active part of its community, and it shows. Periodically throughout the year, the JStreet Brew Crew makes a special original three-barrel batch for charity. One dollar for every pint sold goes to a charity of their choice. They also encourage people to linger and spend time together with a comfortable lounging area at the window and a selection of board games anyone can use while they are waiting or while they visit. It is surprisingly cozy and inviting while still maintaining that definite brew house feel. Our kids went with us, and even they loved the place.

If you would like to visit a place that is serious about its ingredients and preparation, from high quality meats to the lovely stone oven, sincere about a desire to make a positive impact on the community and passionate about brewing the best beer with an emphasis on small batches and variety, then give JStreet a try.