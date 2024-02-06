New this week: 'I Am Greta,' Chris Stapleton and CMA Awards

When Greta Thunberg began protesting outside Swedish Parliament two years ago, it only took days for director Nathan Grossman to start trailing her in her mission to prod government leaders on the climate crisis. "I Am Greta," which premieres Friday on Hulu, documents the enormous movement fueled by Thunberg's one-person school strike, and a few very surreal years for the Swedish teenager. Along the way, she meets world leaders, speaks at the United Nations and reckons with her newfound notoriety.

Is there a more simply compelling equation for a documentary than Werner Herzog + meteorites? In "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds," Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer ponder the mythic, spiritual gravitational pull of meteors and comets on humanity -- and on Herzog, himself. Having already surveyed volcanoes with his co-director in "Into the Inferno," Herzog here turns his gaze to the cosmos to rhapsodize on the hunks of rocks hurtling through space. On Apple TV+ Friday.

