New things to try for Thanksgiving dinner

This Thanksgiving you may want to try something new and different. A flavored turkey, game hens, or even a casserole as the main dish. For side dishes, try something that you have not made before just to be adventurous, and dessert can be expanded far beyond pumpkin pie.

Today I am sharing recipes that may help get your creative juices flowing. A kicked-up green bean casserole and a wild rice stuffed acorn squash. There are several recipes using cranberries, but I love cranberries, so just bear with me while they are available. I've even included a cranberry pie recipe.

Remember, to read the full column please go online to finish reading every recipe included today.

Cranberry Orange Roast Turkey

This same glaze mixture would also work nicely with a turkey breast on boneless turkey roast, just adjust cooking time accordingly.

3 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 turkey (14 pounds)

1 medium orange

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

3/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup orange marmalade

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

4 sprigs fresh herbs, such as thyme, rosemary, parsley and sage

2 medium onions, cut into wedges

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine garlic powder, salt and pepper. With fingers, carefully loosen skin from turkey breast; spread half of the seasoning mixture under the skin. Sprinkle skin with remaining mixture. Tuck wings under turkey; tie drumsticks together.

Juice the orange, reserving the rind. In a large bowl, mix cranberry sauce, teriyaki sauce, honey, marmalade, soy sauce and orange juice. Remove 3-1/2 cups mixture for sauce; refrigerate, covered, until serving.

Rub remaining cranberry mixture under turkey skin. Secure skin to underside of breast with toothpicks. Place herb sprigs and reserved orange rind in turkey cavity.

Arrange onions in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Place turkey over onions. Roast 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170-175 degrees. (Cover loosely with foil if turkey browns too quickly.)

Remove turkey from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 20 minutes before carving. Discard herb sprigs and orange rind. Place reserved sauce in a small saucepan; heat through. Serve with turkey.

Bacon, Cranberries, Walnuts and Greens Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

1 (2-pound) pork tenderloin

2- 2 1/2 cups chopped/shredded collard greens

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup goat cheese crumbles

1/4 cup bacon, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon onion, diced

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

On the stove top, cook about 6 slices of bacon in a cast iron skillet. Set aside skillet with 1 tablespoon of the drippings. Roughly chop bacon.

Put skillet with 1 tablespoon of bacon drippings on medium heat. Add greens, onions, and bacon. Saute just until the greens are bright green and wilted. Set aside.

Slice the pork tenderloin lengthwise 3/4 of the way through and open like a book. Cover with plastic wrap to avoid splatter and use a mallet to pound the tenderloin to 1/2- inch thickness.

In the center of pork, spread greens, cranberries, walnuts, and goat cheese. Fold each side of the pork over to create a roll. Tuck the ends of the pork in to seal in the stuffing.

Reheat skillet on the stovetop. Carefully place tenderloin in your heated skillet seam side down to sear. This will close your seam. Sear top side also just so it will cook evenly in the oven.

Place stuffed tenderloin in an 8- x 11-inch baking dish seam side down. Brush lightly with remaining bacon drippings to keep the tenderloin moist while baking.

Bake for 40 minutes or until your meat thermometer reads 140-145 degrees. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing into 1/2- inch slices to serve.

Notes: You may need to use kitchen twine or toothpicks to temporarily hold your seam.

Chicken and Dressing Cornbread Casserole

4 cups crumbled cornbread

4 large chicken breast, cooked and cubed

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning (optional)

4 eggs, boiled and chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 ribs celery, diced

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sage

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and pour into a 9- x 13-inch, lightly greased casserole dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until set.

Chestnut, Pear, Fennel and Dried Fruit Dressing

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fennel bulb

1 1/2 cups butter, cubed, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups peeled cooked chestnuts, coarsely chopped

1 large pear, chopped

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup mixed dried fruit, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 loaves day-old white bread (1 pound each), cubed

3 large eggs

1/4 cup 2-percent milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, saute onion and fennel in 1/2 cup butter until tender. Stir in garlic; cook 2 minutes longer. Stir in chestnuts, pear, broth, dried fruit, seasonings and remaining butter; cook until butter is melted. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 3-4 minutes or until dried fruit is softened.

Place in a large bowl. Stir in bread cubes. Whisk eggs and milk; drizzle over stuffing and toss to coat.

Transfer to a greased 13- x 9-inch and a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until lightly browned.

Lemon Roasted Cornish Game Hens

6 Cornish game hens (20 to 24 ounces each )

3 medium lemons

1 whole garlic bulb, separated into 18 cloves

3/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup coarsly chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place hens in a roasting pan. Cut 1-1/2 lemons into six wedges. Rub a lemon wedge over each hen; place wedges in roasting pan. Peel and cut garlic cloves in half. Rub cut side of a garlic half over each hen; place in cavity with five additional garlic halves. Rub 2 tablespoons oil over each hen; sprinkle with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, mix basil, rosemary and thyme. Sprinkle half over hens; place remaining herbs in cavities. Cut remaining lemons into 12 slices; place over hens. Roast 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170 degrees.

Ham Dressing Casserole

This recipe could be used for someone who does not like turkey or for a change from traditional turkey and dressing.

2 cups all purpose cornmeal, preferably stone ground

1/2 cup all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

Cracked black pepper

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 teaspoons bacon fat, for bottom of the skillet

1 sleeve of saltine crackers, crushed

1 onion, finely diced

3 ribs celery, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage (or ground)

Cracked black pepper, to taste

3 cups cooked ham, chopped

3/4 cup pan cooking juices (optional)

4 cups chicken or pork stock (if not using pan juices, use 4-5 cups of stock instead)

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 (5-7 pound) naturally smoked ham

1/4 cup water

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add bacon fat to a cast iron skillet and place into the oven while it preheats.

In a mixing bowl combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, buttermilk and eggs and stir to combine. Remove skillet from oven when it reaches temperature and add the cornbread batter. Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown.

Combine cornbread, crackers, onion, celery, and seasonings together in a large mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. (This can also be done early in the day before baking ham).

The next day after ham bakes, add the chopped ham, pan juices (if using), stock and eggs to the dry mixture stored in the refrigerator. Mix well to combine until everything is moistened. Use additional stock if needed.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place ham dressing mixture into a casserole dish and place into the oven. Bake 30 to 45 minutes until set as desired and slightly browned on top.

Marmalade Candied Carrots

A delicious way to prepare baby carrots is to steam them, then drizzle with an orangey glaze that makes them candy-sweet.

2 pounds fresh baby carrots

2/3 cup orange marmalade

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 teaspoon rum extract

In a large saucepan, place steamer basket over 1 inch of water. Place carrots in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, 12-15 minutes or until carrots are crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, brown sugar and butter; cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup. Stir in pecans and extract.

Place carrots in a large bowl. Add marmalade mixture and toss gently to coat.

Cranberry Fluff

4 cups cranberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup water

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a saucepan, bring the cranberries, sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until berries burst. Strain through a food mill or sieve into a large bowl.

Stir in the gelatin, lemon juice and orange juice. Cool until mixture coats the back of a spoon.

In a small bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form. Add confectioners' sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold into cranberry mixture. Pour into a clear glass bowl. Chill until set. Garnish top with frosted cranberries, if desired.

Sheet-Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon and Shallots

2 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved (8 1/2 cups)

5 medium shallots, thinly sliced (1 1/4 cups)

6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray an 18x13-inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray. Place Brussels sprouts, shallots and bacon on sheet pan. Drizzle with oil, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Roast uncovered 30 to 35 minutes, stirring after 20 minutes, until Brussels sprouts are fork-tender and bacon is cooked.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, combine vinegar and brown sugar. Stir with whisk until sugar is dissolved.

Remove sheet pan from oven. Drizzle with vinegar mixture; toss to coat.

Bacon-Topped Fresh Green Bean Casserole

This green bean casserole recipe is garnished with everyone's favorite topping: bacon! Serve your Thanksgiving turkey with a scoop of green bean casserole with bacon and a pile of mashed potatoes for the perfect holiday meal.

1 1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

1 cup boiling water

1/2 ounce dried wild mushrooms, such as morel, chantarelle, oyster, and/or porcini mushrooms

7 - 8 slices bacon (8 ounces), cut into small pieces

12 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups half-and-half or light cream

2 teaspoons snipped fresh rosemary or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

In an extra-large skillet cook beans in boiling lightly salted water about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop cooking. Drain again; set aside. Meanwhile, in a small bowl pour the 1 cup boiling water over the dried mushrooms. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.

In the same extra-large skillet cook bacon until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a small bowl lined with a paper towel; crumble bacon. Reserve about 1 tablespoon of the bacon drippings in skillet; discard the remaining drippings. Cook cremini mushrooms in the reserved drippings over medium-high heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in green beans.

Meanwhile, use a fork to remove the dried mushrooms from the water (do not discard liquid). Chop the mushrooms; add to green bean mixture.

For sauce, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in all but about 2 tablespoons of the mushroom liquid (discard the liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which may be gritty). Stir in half-and-half. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in rosemary, salt, and pepper.

Transfer crumbled bacon, green bean mixture, and sauce to separate airtight containers. If desired, at this point you may cover; chill for up to 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir the sauce into the bean mixture. Spoon into a 2-quart square baking dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Top with bacon. Bake for 5 minutes more.