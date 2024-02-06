New take on classic white shirt in Carolina Herrera collection

NEW YORK -- When the last model walked down the Carolina Herrera runway in a floor-length, billowing gown looking like a huge white shirt, it was a playful nod in two ways.

First, it was a take on the tradition of ending a fashion show with a bridal gown. And second, it was a nod by designer Wes Gordon to his predecessor and her famous love for a crisp white shirt.

"That was white shirting," Gordon explained after Monday's show amid the elegant portraits and stained-glass windows of the New York Historical Society, the city's oldest museum. "A shirt that we stretched and exaggerated and expanded into a huge gown. So (we were) really playing with that house code a little bit."

White shirts aside, Gordon, who succeeded Herrera as creative director a year ago, was mainly interested in color this season. Lots of color, including bold oranges and blues, and a yellow not for the faint-hearted Gordon calls "taxi-cab yellow."

"I love color, and the starting point was to build a beautiful palette that we could work with this season," Gordon said backstage. And he was thinking about flowers, too, specifically the floral still-lifes of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, whom Gordon calls "an indelible figure to the Herrera story," for his portraits of the Venezuelan-born designer, who remains the company's brand ambassador.