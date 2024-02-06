New respect for newspapers

Last week I attended the annual conference of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Each year according to their publication, 300 of the best columnists from across the country come together to talk about the science and art of sharing news and information.

Before you get the impression that I am including myself among the 300 best in the country I want you to know that anyone with $250 could attend.

I had the privilege of meeting some celebrated writers from around the country, including Pulitzer Prize-winner Maureen Dowd; Brian McGrory, editor-in-chief of the Boston Globe; Jill Lawrence, editorial page editor of USA Today; and Scott Spradling, Emmy Award-winning reporter, anchor and political commentator often seen on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and Ted Kppel.

The winner of this year's coveted Will Rogers Humanitarian Award was Suzzette Standling, a syndicated columnist from Milton, Massachusetts. My assessment of the members of the NSNC is that they are a down-to-earth group of highly skilled professionals.

It wasn't a surprise that the general consensus of the group is that the Internet has caused a major earthquake in the newspaper business. Today, many opt to read their news online and that cuts into the financial bottom line of the newspaper business. Online readers lose the "flop-over" opportunities provided by actually holding a newspaper in your hand and letting your eyes "flop-over" to an article you never would have anticipated had you been searching online for what you want to read.

A significant value of the newspaper is that it provides information to which we would not, otherwise, be exposed.

All across the country newspapers have attempted to deal with the financial short-fall by changing the format of the newspapers to save space or by consolidating with other newspapers and creating a "central" printing source.