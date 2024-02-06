We're starting off this new year of 2023 with some recipes that I have not made before. New recipes for the new year, and what a variety of recipes I have for you today!

Each of these recipes are ones I have tagged or marked that I would like to make sometime, and now seems as good as any to share them with you.

Casseroles, a quick bread, main dishes and soups, a vegetable side dish and a sweet treat popcorn recipe are all in store for you.

Have fun trying these recipes as we kick off this new year!

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Casserole

This casserole combines many of our favorite flavors into one simple one-dish meal casserole.

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 cups milk

1 (1 ounce) packet dry ranch seasoning mix

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

8 ounces rotini pasta, cooked

4 cups chopped rotisserie chicken

4 ounces diced pimientos, drained

1/2 cup sliced green onion, plus more for garnish

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a 12-inch skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat, stirring often until crispy, about eight minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon. Set aside, leaving drippings in pan.

Add the onion and garlic to the drippings; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about five minutes. Whisk in the cream cheese, milk, ranch seasoning mix, and 1 cup of the mozzarella until smooth; remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, stir together the ranch mixture, cooked pasta, chicken, pimientos, and 1/2 cup of the green onion until well combined. Transfer to a 13-inch-by-9-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle evenly with the bacon; top with the remaining 2 cups mozzarella.

Bake until the top is golden brown and crispy, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool slightly; garnish with more green onion just before serving, if you like.

If you'd like to add a vegetable to this casserole, stir in 4 cups spinach with the chicken, or add 2 cups of broccoli florets to the pasta during the last two minutes of its cook time.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a40437260/chicken-bacon-ranch-casserole-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2fR8SAn5a_-nHfqIs_CAcSU2C232IhFDIRHPOUO-m6T4PF7MytcOQcuek

Hot Chocolate Banana Bread with Marshmallow Drizzle

This Hot Chocolate Banana Bread takes your favorite breakfast treat to the next level! It's infused with rich chocolate flavor and topped with a sweet, gooey marshmallow drizzle. So, you can drink your hot chocolate and eat it, too!

Bread:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup chocolate milk

3 medium ripe bananas, mashed

1 egg

1 cup chocolate chunks

Marshmallow Drizzle:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup marshmallow fluff

1 tablespoon milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, oil, chocolate milk, bananas and egg.

Mix by hand or with an electric mixer until fully combined. Stir in chocolate chunks.

Pour batter into greased and floured bread pan, or divide among three smaller bread pans.

Bake at 350 degrees until bread is golden brown and center is set - approximately 60 minutes for one loaf or approximately 45 minutes for three smaller loaves.

Remove from oven and place pan(s) on a cooling rack for 15 minutes.

Loosen edges from pan; carefully remove bread and place on a cooling rack to cool completely.

Prepare drizzle by combining powdered sugar, marshmallow fluff and 1 tablespoon milk. Stir to a drizzling consistency, drizzle generously over cooled bread.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/hot-chocolate-banana-bread-with-marshmallow-drizzle/?fbclid=IwAR2qqTW_4uRKyp5JnPOmtPSV2cQHiHlQj9MzJvnj54E9MYIyvWtOPjahhtQ

Crab Alfredo Shells

Crab Alfredo Shells make an ultra-creamy and rich dinner with lots of Parmesan cheese flavor.

12 ounces medium pasta shells

2 3/4 cups heavy cream

12 tablespoons salted butter, cut into cubes

1/2 cup finely diced sweet onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 pound lump crab meat

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup panko crumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch or slightly smaller baking dish.

Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water. Rinse pasta under cold water. Drain well.

While pasta is cooking, bring heavy cream, butter, onion, garlic powder, pepper, nutmeg, and crushed red pepper flakes to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes to thicken some. Be sure to stir frequently.

Stir in the lemon juice and 2 cups of Parmesan. Stir until the Parmesan is melted. Remove from heat and stir in the crab.

In a large bowl, stir together the pasta, parsley, and crab mixture. Transfer to prepared baking dish.

Combine the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and the panko crumbs. Sprinkle over the shells.

Bake for 15 minutes and then broil for a few minutes to brown the panko crumbs.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crab-alfredo-shells/?fbclid=IwAR3pl72miDR8Fe_YvYR-jbAQo-b77C0cXfrVd2DQMw9HBuhGvdbYy4EIhBs

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad is a perfect side dish for your get-togethers. Serve it hot or cold - it's sure to please!

8 ounces bacon, cut into pieces

1 pound Brussels sprouts, cut thin or shaved

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1/2 cup pecans, crushed

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Preheat the broiler of your oven and place the top rack in the middle of the oven. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Heat a 10-inch saute pan over medium heat and add diced bacon; about 8 minutes. Cook until the pieces are just barely crisp, then add shaved brussels sprouts. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Drizzle in balsamic glaze and stir to combine.

Spread the sprouts and bacon mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast under the broiler for 2 minutes, then stir and roast again for another 2 minutes. Repeat this process a few times until the sprouts are crispy around the edges. Mine usually take 4-5 cycles.

Top with crushed pecans and dried cranberries, stir and serve warm.

Source: www.yellowblissroad.com/shaved-brussels-sprouts-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0kBrkShu6YMfTmUCc-twKYKvl3m0b2Kzxf1ENOikQ4lMX0FrsKBLc7Xbc

Penne Pasta with Cheese, Shrimp and Spinach

1 box penne pasta, cook as directed

1-pound peeled shrimp, tails removed

3 cups chopped fresh spinach

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

3 teaspoons olive oil

Prepare penne pasta according to package directions. Set to the side.

In a large frying pan, pour olive oil, add spinach and chopped garlic. Cook until tender. Add the cooked shrimp to the spinach and stir to combine. Add the noodles to the shrimp mixture and stir to combine.

In a small saucepan add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add the mozzarella cheese to the cream and stir until all the cheese has melted.

Pour the cheese sauce over the pasta mixture and stir to combine.

Garnish as desired and enjoy.

Source: www.epic.cookinghappy.net/2022/12/penne-pasta-with-cheese-shrimp-and.html

Rosemary Cheddar Drop Biscuits

These simple drop biscuits ae a delicious accompaniment to beef stew and other cold weather soups and chowders.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, divided

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup (4 tablespoons) cold butter, cubed

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl whisk together flour, 1 cup of cheese, rosemary, garlic powder, baking powder, sugar, salt, and pepper.

Cut butter into dry ingredient using a pastry cutter or 2 forks until crumbly mixture forms. Using a rubber spatula gently fold in buttermilk until dough just barely holds together.

Drop by 1/4-cupfuls onto greased or lined baking sheet. Top with remaining cheese and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on top.