We're starting off this new year of 2023 with some recipes that I have not made before. New recipes for the new year, and what a variety of recipes I have for you today!
Each of these recipes are ones I have tagged or marked that I would like to make sometime, and now seems as good as any to share them with you.
Casseroles, a quick bread, main dishes and soups, a vegetable side dish and a sweet treat popcorn recipe are all in store for you.
Have fun trying these recipes as we kick off this new year!
This casserole combines many of our favorite flavors into one simple one-dish meal casserole.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a 12-inch skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat, stirring often until crispy, about eight minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon. Set aside, leaving drippings in pan.
Add the onion and garlic to the drippings; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about five minutes. Whisk in the cream cheese, milk, ranch seasoning mix, and 1 cup of the mozzarella until smooth; remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, stir together the ranch mixture, cooked pasta, chicken, pimientos, and 1/2 cup of the green onion until well combined. Transfer to a 13-inch-by-9-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle evenly with the bacon; top with the remaining 2 cups mozzarella.
Bake until the top is golden brown and crispy, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool slightly; garnish with more green onion just before serving, if you like.
If you'd like to add a vegetable to this casserole, stir in 4 cups spinach with the chicken, or add 2 cups of broccoli florets to the pasta during the last two minutes of its cook time.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a40437260/chicken-bacon-ranch-casserole-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2fR8SAn5a_-nHfqIs_CAcSU2C232IhFDIRHPOUO-m6T4PF7MytcOQcuek
This Hot Chocolate Banana Bread takes your favorite breakfast treat to the next level! It's infused with rich chocolate flavor and topped with a sweet, gooey marshmallow drizzle. So, you can drink your hot chocolate and eat it, too!
Bread:
Marshmallow Drizzle:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, oil, chocolate milk, bananas and egg.
Mix by hand or with an electric mixer until fully combined. Stir in chocolate chunks.
Pour batter into greased and floured bread pan, or divide among three smaller bread pans.
Bake at 350 degrees until bread is golden brown and center is set - approximately 60 minutes for one loaf or approximately 45 minutes for three smaller loaves.
Remove from oven and place pan(s) on a cooling rack for 15 minutes.
Loosen edges from pan; carefully remove bread and place on a cooling rack to cool completely.
Prepare drizzle by combining powdered sugar, marshmallow fluff and 1 tablespoon milk. Stir to a drizzling consistency, drizzle generously over cooled bread.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/hot-chocolate-banana-bread-with-marshmallow-drizzle/?fbclid=IwAR2qqTW_4uRKyp5JnPOmtPSV2cQHiHlQj9MzJvnj54E9MYIyvWtOPjahhtQ
Crab Alfredo Shells make an ultra-creamy and rich dinner with lots of Parmesan cheese flavor.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch or slightly smaller baking dish.
Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water. Rinse pasta under cold water. Drain well.
While pasta is cooking, bring heavy cream, butter, onion, garlic powder, pepper, nutmeg, and crushed red pepper flakes to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes to thicken some. Be sure to stir frequently.
Stir in the lemon juice and 2 cups of Parmesan. Stir until the Parmesan is melted. Remove from heat and stir in the crab.
In a large bowl, stir together the pasta, parsley, and crab mixture. Transfer to prepared baking dish.
Combine the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and the panko crumbs. Sprinkle over the shells.
Bake for 15 minutes and then broil for a few minutes to brown the panko crumbs.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crab-alfredo-shells/?fbclid=IwAR3pl72miDR8Fe_YvYR-jbAQo-b77C0cXfrVd2DQMw9HBuhGvdbYy4EIhBs
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad is a perfect side dish for your get-togethers. Serve it hot or cold - it's sure to please!
Preheat the broiler of your oven and place the top rack in the middle of the oven. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Heat a 10-inch saute pan over medium heat and add diced bacon; about 8 minutes. Cook until the pieces are just barely crisp, then add shaved brussels sprouts. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Drizzle in balsamic glaze and stir to combine.
Spread the sprouts and bacon mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast under the broiler for 2 minutes, then stir and roast again for another 2 minutes. Repeat this process a few times until the sprouts are crispy around the edges. Mine usually take 4-5 cycles.
Top with crushed pecans and dried cranberries, stir and serve warm.
Source: www.yellowblissroad.com/shaved-brussels-sprouts-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0kBrkShu6YMfTmUCc-twKYKvl3m0b2Kzxf1ENOikQ4lMX0FrsKBLc7Xbc
Prepare penne pasta according to package directions. Set to the side.
In a large frying pan, pour olive oil, add spinach and chopped garlic. Cook until tender. Add the cooked shrimp to the spinach and stir to combine. Add the noodles to the shrimp mixture and stir to combine.
In a small saucepan add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add the mozzarella cheese to the cream and stir until all the cheese has melted.
Pour the cheese sauce over the pasta mixture and stir to combine.
Garnish as desired and enjoy.
Source: www.epic.cookinghappy.net/2022/12/penne-pasta-with-cheese-shrimp-and.html
These simple drop biscuits ae a delicious accompaniment to beef stew and other cold weather soups and chowders.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl whisk together flour, 1 cup of cheese, rosemary, garlic powder, baking powder, sugar, salt, and pepper.
Cut butter into dry ingredient using a pastry cutter or 2 forks until crumbly mixture forms. Using a rubber spatula gently fold in buttermilk until dough just barely holds together.
Drop by 1/4-cupfuls onto greased or lined baking sheet. Top with remaining cheese and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on top.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/rosemary-cheddar-drop-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR25lpk8EDmB-DMLgjztDUn3ws8a0RZot5KQLBuMLHFFHnXv7ORqv67SAN4
This Easy Corn and Crab Chowder is fabulously creamy and couldn't be simpler to make. It's an ultra-rich chowder that is perfect for a chilly evening.
Place all 3 cans of soup and the cream cheese in a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a large Dutch oven. Add half-and half and bring to a simmer.
Once it starts to simmer, add the remaining ingredients except the crab and simmer for 8 minutes.
Add the crab and simmer for 2 more minutes. Serve.
Notes: Makes 12 cups. Be sure to pick through the crab and remove any shell.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/easy-corn-and-crab-chowder/
This Caramel Marshmallow Popcorn makes a delicious, easy snack or treat for movie night that everyone loves!
Pop popcorn and place in a bowl removing any un-popped kernels.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt butter in a pan over low heat. Add brown sugar, corn syrup and vanilla and stir to blend. Add marshmallow and stir until marshmallows are melted.
Pour over popcorn and stir or toss to coat popcorn making sure it is evenly coated.
Source: www.everydayshortcuts.com/caramel-marshmallow-popcorn/?fbclid=IwAR2qqTW_4uRKyp5JnPOmtPSV2cQHiHlQj9MzJvnj54E9MYIyvWtOPjahhtQ
Simply divine Shrimp Spaghetti Carbonara is light and tasty with buttery noodles and succulent shrimp. It's delicious, one of my all-time favorites and completely comfort food at its best. Be sure to prep all ingredients as this comes together quickly and you'll want to have everything ready to go.
For the shrimp:
For the Carbonara:
Prep all ingredients; cut, dice, slice and shred all ingredients.
Heat a large skillet or saute pan to med-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve 2 tablespoons of drippings in pan. Discard the rest. Chop bacon into large pieces and set aside.
At the same time, boil noodles according to package directions to al dente stage. Drain.
Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel, then salt and pepper both sides. Cook shrimp 1 minute on each side in a pan with bacon grease. Remove shrimp to a plate.
Add sweet onion to the pan and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until soft. Add garlic and cook one minute.
Mix cream, egg yolks, and cheese together. Add pasta and cream mixture to pan with garlic and onions. Toss and stir. Cook 4 to 5 minutes until egg is cook and cheese is melted. Add green onions, bacon and shrimp to pan and heat through.
Serve hot with green salad and crusty bread.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/shrimp-spaghetti-carbonara-wine-pairing/?fbclid=IwAR25lpk8EDmB-DMLgjztDUn3ws8a0RZot5KQLBuMLHFFHnXv7ORqv67SAN4
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Heat the oil in a large, shallow ovenproof cast iron skillet/or pan. Add the chicken and fry for 3-4 minutes on medium-high heat. Turn and fry again until golden all over. Add the onion, red capsicum/peppers and garlic and fry for about 3 minutes or until lightly golden and onion is transparent.
Transfer the chicken onto a plate; stir the olives, sundried tomato strips, basil, oregano, parsley and rice into the pan; allow the rice to soak up all the juices. Return the chicken pieces back to the pan on top of the rice; add the tomatoes and stock.
Bring everything to a boil, rotate the chicken in the sauce before transferring to the oven.
Cover with foil and allow to bake for about 40 minutes (depending on your oven) until the rice has softened. Remove cover and change oven settings to grill/broil on medium heat; grill/broil for a further 8-10 minutes or until the chicken is crispy and golden.
Season with a little salt to taste and sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese (optional).
Source: www.cafedelites.com/one-pot-italian-chicken-and-rice/?fbclid=IwAR25x0HPjTYyUJT68NwjbT-BHfH3SV5o-XT5RsU86cXwUeC3cC3kL_5WtB0#recipe
Macaroni Soup is about to be your new favorite comfort food! I've combined delicious, creamy soup with cheesy macaroni and cheese to create the perfect dish: Chicken Mac and Cheese Soup. You're going to want to eat a bowl of this every day!
For the toasted cheesy crostini:
For the soup:
For the toasted cheesy crostini:
Heat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil or parchment. Place the baguette slices on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle them with oil. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes then turn each piece over and bake another 5-10 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.
When ready to serve, set the oven to broil. Top each crostini with a mound of cheese and sprinkle (very lightly) with crushed red pepper flakes. Broil 2-3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and has a little color on top.
Note: If not using crostini to top the soup, add 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper to the soup. This will add a little "kick" to the soup but won't make it spicy.
For the soup: Pat the chicken breast dry using paper towels and sprinkle both sides of the breasts with salt and pepper.
Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat and add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the butter and the chicken breasts. Cook the chicken breasts 3 minutes or until the pan-side is golden brown. Flip the breasts over and cook another 2-3 minutes. Transfer the breasts to a plate; set aside.
Add the carrots and celery to the still-hot Dutch oven and, if needed, add 1-2 more tablespoons oil. Cook the vegetables 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the onions and cook another 3 minutes or until the onion has softened and is translucent.
Slowly add the chicken stock, while stirring to deglaze the pan, and add the wine. Stir well. Bring the stock to a boil.
Add the thyme, nutmeg, mustard and pasta. Stir well and bring back to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer the soup about 30 minutes. The pasta should be cooked through, but not overcooked, and the broth thickened.
While the soup simmers, cut or shred the cooked chicken breasts.
After 30 minutes, turn the heat to medium and add the milk and cut chicken breasts.
Bring the soup just to a boil and immediately reduce the heat to low. Cook the soup 10 minutes or until it has thickened slightly. When it is the desired consistency (soup-ish but not stew-ish), add the cheeses and stir until cheese has melted.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Ladle the soup into bowls and top with one or two Toasted Cheesy Crostini (depending on the size).
Garnish with chopped fresh parsley, sprinkle lightly with smoked paprika or grated nutmeg and enjoy.
Source: www.thecookierookie.com/macaroni-and-cheese-chicken-soup/?fbclid=IwAR3kgnvy2t-WsAoD0rUp5Vkz1-CSHAE5CUM0ZoLhDBYCFJ2_kveVJhozIw
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
