New recipes for Spring

All new recipes for April and jumping right into spring is our main focus for today. As we begin a new season, I always start thinking about new recipes to try. Lately, I have found so many recipes that look interesting and sound delicious. Although some are somewhat familiar, there may be just a small variation or change that really alters the recipe taste.
From grilled flatbread to a Southwest avocado salad, I've got your week's meals covered with all new dishes to serve your family. Enjoy!
Arrange vegetables on a grill tray, lightly spray with olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper on top. Place on preheated grill over medium heat, cover, and cook for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Remove from grill and set aside.
Taking 2 flatbreads, spread about 1 tablespoon Kraft French Onion Dip on top of each. Arrange vegetables evenly on top of the dip, then dollop remaining dip on top of vegetables.
Place on the grill, close, and cook for 3-5 minutes, checking to make sure they don't burn. Remove and set aside for 2-5 minutes.
Slice in half and serve immediately.
Source: www.domesticsuperhero.com/grilled-veggie-french-onion-flatbreads/
Sweet corn and candied bacon pancakes are the ultimate southern pancakes. The corn gives the pancakes tons of sweetness, and the bacon adds a salty, savory note. Slather them with butter and drizzle with maple syrup and get ready to dig into one of the most delicious stacks of pancakes ever.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Lay bacon strips side by side. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake until bacon is fully cooked, about 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool and then chop.
In a 2-cup glass measuring cup, combine corn, milk, and 1/4 cup sugar. Puree with an immersion blender until smooth. Or you can use a food processor. Whisk in eggs.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add liquid ingredients to dry and stir just until flour disappears.
Place a small amount of butter on a hot griddle. Once melted, pour batter onto griddle, forming 4-inch pancakes. Sprinkle tops with bacon. Flip over once bubbles form and continue to cook until cooked through.
Serve with butter and maple syrup.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/sweet-corn-and-candied-bacon-pancakes/?fbclid=IwAR14T_CtG0N-5rqIZbgo4i0fAV5eZCeNJQDYAFCR5R_4qZExv9EIpfpaR_M
This creamy spring gnocchi recipe is a great use for leftover ham and spring veggies! Make this creamy spring gnocchi recipe in minutes, plus it is lightened up for spring!
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and ham, saute until ham starts to brown. Add cream cheese and half-and-half, stirring to melt and combine.
Meanwhile bring a large pot of water to boil. Add gnocchi. After 1 minute add asparagus and peas. Once the gnocchi are floating to the top (about 2-3 minutes later) drain.
Add to the skillet. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
Bring to a simmer and cook for a few minutes until sauce thickens.
Serve Immediately.
Source: www.dinnersdishesanddesserts.com/creamy-spring-gnocchi/
Berry salad with creamy strawberry poppy seed dressing bursting with fresh berries and adorned with candied pistachios and feta is so easy, delicious and beautiful for company, it is sure to become a new favorite!
Berry Spinach Salad:
Creamy Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing:
Garnishes:
Caramelize pistachios according to directions. Set aside.
Add all of the strawberry poppy seed dressing ingredients (except the poppy seeds and sesame seeds) to your blender, blend until smooth. Add poppy seeds and sesame seeds and pulse until combined. For a tangier dressing, add more vinegar, for sweeter, add more sugar. Add additional milk to thin, if desired. Store in the refrigerator while you prepare salad.
Combine spinach salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. If serving entire salad immediately, drizzle with desired amount of dressing and toss to coat. If there might be leftovers, drizzle dressing on individual salad servings. Season with freshly ground salt and pepper to taste.
Notes: The caramelized nuts recipe is for 1 cup nuts. You can prepare 1 whole cup (because you will eat them!) or simply half all the ingredients. You can swap out the strawberries for raspberries to make this a winter in season salad too!
Source: www.carlsbadcravings.com/berry-feta-spinach-salad-with-creamy-strawberry-poppy-seed-dressing/#wprm-recipe-container-35831
These Candied Nuts take just minutes to make! Use any nuts you'd like — pecans, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, you name it. Great for holiday gifting!
Add nuts, sugar, and butter to a large nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir constantly with a rubber heat-proof spatula until the sugar melts into the butter and completely coats the nuts, turning the heat down as needed, approximately 5-7 minutes. The sugar will look grainy until the melting/liquifying process happens at the very end.
Immediately transfer nuts to parchment paper and separate using 2 forks or let the nuts harden together and break them apart with your fingers once cooled. Before cooling, I like to sprinkle with cracked sea salt. The nuts and coating will harden in 5-7 minutes. Chop the nuts if desired.
Notes: If using chopped nuts, don't chop them too small or they will burn.
Source: www.carlsbadcravings.com/easy-caramelized-nuts/
There are many different varieties of monkey breads, but this one includes pineapple, banana and coconut, to make it a nice choice for spring or summer.
In a gallon-size zip-top bag, mix 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon Add cut biscuits and shake to coat.
To the same bag, add crushed pineapple (be sure it is very well-drained), chopped pecans, and sliced bananas. Shake gently to combine.
Pour mixture into greased 12-cup fluted tube pan.
In a small saucepan, combine 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter and heat, stirring, until butter is melted. Pour over biscuit mixture in pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.
While bread is baking, prepare icing by mixing powdered sugar, cream cheese, half and half, and lemon juice until smooth.
Remove bread from oven and cool 5-10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.
Drizzle with icing and toasted coconut. Serve warm.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/hummingbird-monkey-bread/
Rich lemon chicken, crisp veggies, and a golden brown fried egg roll wrapper, this is a classic dinner turned portable! Perfect for the on-the-run meal, or as an appetizer.
Sauce:
In a fryer or on the stovetop in a heavy bottom pot, pre-heat oil to 375 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix together sauce ingredients, and set aside.
Chop chicken into small strips. Put chicken and sauce in a medium sized skillet and cook chicken over medium-high heat until cooked through (5 - 7 minutes). Remove chicken from pan, and place in a bowl. Leave as much of the sauce as you can. Add veggies to the sauce, and saute' for 3-5 minutes until just tender.
Assemble eggrolls by putting 1 1/2 tablespoons of veggies, and a heaping tablespoon of cooked chicken into the center, and folding/wrapping into an eggroll. Most eggroll wrapper packages have folding instructions.
Place eggrolls, 3-4 at a time into hot oil, and cook until wrapper is golden brown (3-5 minutes if temperature is constant). Cut open your first eggroll, if the outside is dark but the inside of the wrapper is still raw, turn heat down a little. If it takes too long to cook, turn it up some. 375 is the ideal temp, so using a temp regulated fryer is best.
Fry all the eggrolls and enjoy while hot.
Source: www.eazypeazymealz.com/lemon-chicken-egg-rolls/#recipe
Fry the bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove to a plate.
Cook the pasta and the asparagus boiling salted water for about 4-5 minutes. Drain.
Place the butter in the skillet with the reserved bacon drippings and saute the onion and garlic just until crisp tender.
Add the pasta and asparagus and toss. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 of the Parmesan cheese and the half and half and toss until coated. Remove from heat and plate. Sprinkle the top with the bacon you have crumbled, the remaining Parmesan cheese and the parsley.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2013/06/fresh-asparagus-and-bacon-pasta.html?fbclid=IwAR2LGDxHtEq02gbgJ5L5wKvq48Ul_XcYCQJbSau1hZTlq13rJcp6AzQb7bA
With this recipe, 30 - 45 minutes of marinating time and 8 minutes on the grill and dinner is on the table! If you can't find the fig balsamic vinegar you can substitute plain balsamic vinegar.
In a medium add vinegar. In a slow stream, drizzle in the olive oil which constantly whisking the two together. Add salt and pepper and whisk to incorporate.
Place pork, mushrooms, and onion in a large zip-top bag. Pour in marinade and carefully seal. Refrigerate for 30 - 45 minutes.
Remove from refrigerator and carefully thread pork and vegetables onto skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak in water while food is marinating.
Preheat gas grill on high heat and then lower the setting to medium-high.
Place skewers onto grill.
Close cover and let cook 3 - 4 minutes, then turn. Cook an additional 3 - 4 minutes, until pork is cooked to an internal temp of 145 degrees.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2017/04/pork-mushroom-onion-kebabs.html?fbclid=IwAR0VBgmLcTNw7vRYBBdFD4NXRi2dDamAPc45egN5rjm3C5-7PDPuWe-qj74
Caprese Steak Salad is a fresh salad filled with balsamic marinated steak, tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado, and basil over a bed of mixed greens.
Marinade:
Salad:
Whisk together the marinade ingredients. Reserve half in the refrigerator for later as a dressing. Pour the remaining half on the steak in a glass bowl or resealable plastic bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to 2 hours, turning occasionally.
Preheat your grill to medium high heat and oil the grill grate. Cook the steak for 3-5 minutes per side or until a meat thermometer reads the desired doneness. Medium Rare:145 degrees; Medium: 160 degrees; Well Done: 170 degrees.
Remove steak from the grill and let it rest for 5 minutes to let the juices redistribute. Slice against the grain in thin slices.
For the salad: In a large shallow serving bowl, arrange the mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella balls, avocado, red onion and basil leaves. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the sliced steak. Drizzle with the reserved balsamic dressing. Note: You can also serve in individual portions on smaller plates.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/caprese-steak-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2LGDxHtEq02gbgJ5L5wKvq48Ul_XcYCQJbSau1hZTlq13rJcp6AzQb7bA
This fruity broccoli salad is made with asparagus, strawberries, feta cheese, crunchy almonds, and dressed with a creamy balsamic salad.
Dressing:
Combine the ingredients for the dressing in a small mixing bowl, whisk well and set aside.
Prepare a bowl with cold, iced water for the asparagus and set it aside. Bring a pot of water to boil and add chopped asparagus. Blanch asparagus for 3-4 minutes and take them out straight into the ice-cold water to stop the cooking process. Let asparagus cool down and take them out. Pat the excess water with a paper towel.
Chop broccoli florets and add them into a mixing bowl. Add strawberries, asparagus, feta cheese, almonds, and poppy seeds.
Mix in the prepared dressing until everything is evenly coated.
Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Note: strawberries will start to wilt after a day in the fridge. It is recommended that the salad is prepared and eaten fresh, the same day.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/strawberry-asparagus-broccoli-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0_dLAzSZZN6emYqyEfHF2XvxjVwv3u3jFtWskxAaw5aXXFNUL4-UkReUc#recipe
Fiesta lime shrimp salad is a bright, bold way to enjoy shellfish and the fresh flavors of a green salad. Shrimp get marinated with a zesty blend of spice and fresh lime juice, tossed with fresh greens and drizzled with a freshly prepared honey lime vinaigrette for a healthy meal that will wow you!
For The Marinade:
For The Vinaigrette:
Prepare shrimp by peeling and deveining if necessary and wash under cold water to remove any remaining shell.
Place the shrimp in a medium bowl and add in lime juice, paprika, garlic salt, onion powder, oregano, cayenne, and thyme and mix well until the shrimp is completely coated. Cover and place in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the vinaigrette by adding the olive oil, garlic, lime juice, honey, cumin, apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper into a mason jar or small bowl and mix until combined. Cover until you are ready to use.
Heat about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add in the shrimp and cook for 1-2 minutes per side or until pink and have an internal temperature of about 145 degrees.
Remove and place in a clean bowl.
Prepare your salad by adding the greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and onion into a salad bowl and toss to combine. Add the shrimp on top and drizzle with vinaigrette and serve.
Notes: You can often find peeled in and deveined shrimp in the grocery store. It might cost a dollar or two more, but it will save you a lot of time.
Don't use precooked shrimp for this. The shrimp won't pick up the flavors as well.
Feel free to add extra veggies and textures to your salad. You could throw in black beans, corn, cut pineapple, tortilla strips, fresh cilantro or jalapenos for added flavor.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/fiesta-lime-shrimp-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1nvhSnrYxrWCRaecHdycHwYYp5-8m8QPG9zJoJLTj_Sa3C2wYL4R3Frz8
This is such a great way to use leftover rice! And this sheet pan version is so easy with the crispiest edges. So good.
Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine rice, mushrooms, onion, carrots, canola oil, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and remaining 5 tablespoons oyster sauce. Place rice mixture in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.
Place into oven and bake until the rice begins to brown, about 15-18 minutes, stirring and scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the baking sheet.
Stir in peas and shrimp mixture. Place into oven and bake just until shrimp are pink, firm and cooked through, an additional 6-8 minutes.
Serve immediately with eggs, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds, if desired.
Source: www.damndelicious.net/2023/01/09/sheet-pan-fried-rice/?fbclid=IwAR3dmZ8mAgdQBcrwRCPTUJtn0gUWHOzaRJN7ucCuNW2SpZfCcjwhedRoHVE
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Separate the crescent rolls into 8 pieces. Lay in a 9-inch-deep dish pie pan with the tips hanging over the side and the wider edge on the bottom of the pie plate. Press the crescent dough evenly onto the bottom and halfway up the sides of the dish.
Spread with softened cream cheese. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese.
Arrange the chicken and crumbled bacon over the cheese then drizzle with Ranch dressing. Sprinkle the green onion and remaining cheese on top. Fold the triangles over the filling. Pinch together in the middle.
Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and season with garlic salt.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden. Rest for 5 minutes then cut and serve.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/chicken-bacon-ranch-crescent-pie/?fbclid=IwAR1Ni7ScrM-zCKB4KDBJVbrCpu_MStLrX6xoBDS3kJhrstnpOBwT1Uq1oQU
This salad is a crispy, crunchy collection of colorful veggies, savory black beans, creamy avocados and a generous helping of cotija cheese!
Dressing:
To make the dressing, combine 1 tablespoon lime juice with olive oil, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper to taste.
Cut avocados in half, remove the pit and dice. Toss with 2 teaspoons remaining lime juice.
Place remaining ingredients in a bowl except for the cheese and tortilla strips. Drizzle with dressing and toss.
Top with cheese & tortilla strips and serve.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/southwest-avocado-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0UMYP4-Riq13mOp5-_ulp0oKV7snmEHajbuorx8IYUacOitfea6Ep-gFY
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.