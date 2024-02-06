New recipes for Spring

All new recipes for April and jumping right into spring is our main focus for today. As we begin a new season, I always start thinking about new recipes to try. Lately, I have found so many recipes that look interesting and sound delicious. Although some are somewhat familiar, there may be just a small variation or change that really alters the recipe taste.

From grilled flatbread to a Southwest avocado salad, I've got your week's meals covered with all new dishes to serve your family. Enjoy!

Grilled Veggie French Onion Flatbreads

2 naan flatbreads homemade or store bought

1 yellow squash, cut in half and then into moon slices

1 portobello mushroom cap, sliced

8 asparagus spears, ends off and sliced into 1-inch pieces

1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

1/3 cup Kraft French Onion Dip

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Arrange vegetables on a grill tray, lightly spray with olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper on top. Place on preheated grill over medium heat, cover, and cook for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Remove from grill and set aside.

Taking 2 flatbreads, spread about 1 tablespoon Kraft French Onion Dip on top of each. Arrange vegetables evenly on top of the dip, then dollop remaining dip on top of vegetables.

Place on the grill, close, and cook for 3-5 minutes, checking to make sure they don't burn. Remove and set aside for 2-5 minutes.

Slice in half and serve immediately.

Source: www.domesticsuperhero.com/grilled-veggie-french-onion-flatbreads/

Sweet Corn and Candied Bacon Pancakes

Sweet corn and candied bacon pancakes are the ultimate southern pancakes. The corn gives the pancakes tons of sweetness, and the bacon adds a salty, savory note. Slather them with butter and drizzle with maple syrup and get ready to dig into one of the most delicious stacks of pancakes ever.

6 slices bacon

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 (14.5-ounce) can sweet corn, drained

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Butter for cooking and serving

Maple syrup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Lay bacon strips side by side. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake until bacon is fully cooked, about 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool and then chop.

In a 2-cup glass measuring cup, combine corn, milk, and 1/4 cup sugar. Puree with an immersion blender until smooth. Or you can use a food processor. Whisk in eggs.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add liquid ingredients to dry and stir just until flour disappears.

Place a small amount of butter on a hot griddle. Once melted, pour batter onto griddle, forming 4-inch pancakes. Sprinkle tops with bacon. Flip over once bubbles form and continue to cook until cooked through.

Serve with butter and maple syrup.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/sweet-corn-and-candied-bacon-pancakes/?fbclid=IwAR14T_CtG0N-5rqIZbgo4i0fAV5eZCeNJQDYAFCR5R_4qZExv9EIpfpaR_M

Creamy Spring Gnocchi

This creamy spring gnocchi recipe is a great use for leftover ham and spring veggies! Make this creamy spring gnocchi recipe in minutes, plus it is lightened up for spring!

1-pound dried gnocchi

1 1/2 cups asparagus, chopped into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 cup ham, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoon olive oil

2 ounces cream cheese (light)

3/4 cup half-and-half

Salt and Pepper

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and ham, saute until ham starts to brown. Add cream cheese and half-and-half, stirring to melt and combine.

Meanwhile bring a large pot of water to boil. Add gnocchi. After 1 minute add asparagus and peas. Once the gnocchi are floating to the top (about 2-3 minutes later) drain.

Add to the skillet. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a simmer and cook for a few minutes until sauce thickens.

Serve Immediately.

Source: www.dinnersdishesanddesserts.com/creamy-spring-gnocchi/

Spinach Berry Salad with Creamy Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing and Candied Pistachios

Berry salad with creamy strawberry poppy seed dressing bursting with fresh berries and adorned with candied pistachios and feta is so easy, delicious and beautiful for company, it is sure to become a new favorite!

Berry Spinach Salad:

10 cups baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced then quartered

1 sweet apple, chopped or thinly sliced

1 Kiwi peeled, sliced and quartered (optional)

Creamy Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing:

5.3 ounce container strawberry yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons milk

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon dry minced onion flakes (optional)

Garnishes:

1/2 Recipe Caramelized roasted and salted pistachios, recipe below

1/3 cup feta cheese crumbles

Caramelize pistachios according to directions. Set aside.

Add all of the strawberry poppy seed dressing ingredients (except the poppy seeds and sesame seeds) to your blender, blend until smooth. Add poppy seeds and sesame seeds and pulse until combined. For a tangier dressing, add more vinegar, for sweeter, add more sugar. Add additional milk to thin, if desired. Store in the refrigerator while you prepare salad.

Combine spinach salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. If serving entire salad immediately, drizzle with desired amount of dressing and toss to coat. If there might be leftovers, drizzle dressing on individual salad servings. Season with freshly ground salt and pepper to taste.

Notes: The caramelized nuts recipe is for 1 cup nuts. You can prepare 1 whole cup (because you will eat them!) or simply half all the ingredients. You can swap out the strawberries for raspberries to make this a winter in season salad too!

Source: www.carlsbadcravings.com/berry-feta-spinach-salad-with-creamy-strawberry-poppy-seed-dressing/#wprm-recipe-container-35831

5 Minute Perfect Caramelized Nuts

These Candied Nuts take just minutes to make! Use any nuts you'd like — pecans, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, you name it. Great for holiday gifting!

1 cup whole raw nuts

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon butter

Add nuts, sugar, and butter to a large nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir constantly with a rubber heat-proof spatula until the sugar melts into the butter and completely coats the nuts, turning the heat down as needed, approximately 5-7 minutes. The sugar will look grainy until the melting/liquifying process happens at the very end.

Immediately transfer nuts to parchment paper and separate using 2 forks or let the nuts harden together and break them apart with your fingers once cooled. Before cooling, I like to sprinkle with cracked sea salt. The nuts and coating will harden in 5-7 minutes. Chop the nuts if desired.

Notes: If using chopped nuts, don't chop them too small or they will burn.

Source: www.carlsbadcravings.com/easy-caramelized-nuts/

Hummingbird Monkey Bread

There are many different varieties of monkey breads, but this one includes pineapple, banana and coconut, to make it a nice choice for spring or summer.

2 (16 ounce) packages refrigerated biscuit dough (like Pillsbury Grands)

1 1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup well-drained crushed pineapple

1 cup chopped pecans

2 bananas, sliced

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup toasted coconut

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

3 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons fat free half and half or milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Unroll biscuits and cut into sixths.

In a gallon-size zip-top bag, mix 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon Add cut biscuits and shake to coat.

To the same bag, add crushed pineapple (be sure it is very well-drained), chopped pecans, and sliced bananas. Shake gently to combine.

Pour mixture into greased 12-cup fluted tube pan.

In a small saucepan, combine 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter and heat, stirring, until butter is melted. Pour over biscuit mixture in pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.

While bread is baking, prepare icing by mixing powdered sugar, cream cheese, half and half, and lemon juice until smooth.

Remove bread from oven and cool 5-10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

Drizzle with icing and toasted coconut. Serve warm.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/hummingbird-monkey-bread/

Lemon Chicken Egg Rolls

Rich lemon chicken, crisp veggies, and a golden brown fried egg roll wrapper, this is a classic dinner turned portable! Perfect for the on-the-run meal, or as an appetizer.

Oil for frying 3-4 cups

1 pound boneless skinless, chicken breast

1 1/2 cup matchstick carrots

2 cups cabbage mix, like the coleslaw mix without the sauce

16 eggroll wrappers

Sauce:

2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon Oyster sauce

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

In a fryer or on the stovetop in a heavy bottom pot, pre-heat oil to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together sauce ingredients, and set aside.

Chop chicken into small strips. Put chicken and sauce in a medium sized skillet and cook chicken over medium-high heat until cooked through (5 - 7 minutes). Remove chicken from pan, and place in a bowl. Leave as much of the sauce as you can. Add veggies to the sauce, and saute' for 3-5 minutes until just tender.

Assemble eggrolls by putting 1 1/2 tablespoons of veggies, and a heaping tablespoon of cooked chicken into the center, and folding/wrapping into an eggroll. Most eggroll wrapper packages have folding instructions.

Place eggrolls, 3-4 at a time into hot oil, and cook until wrapper is golden brown (3-5 minutes if temperature is constant). Cut open your first eggroll, if the outside is dark but the inside of the wrapper is still raw, turn heat down a little. If it takes too long to cook, turn it up some. 375 is the ideal temp, so using a temp regulated fryer is best.

Fry all the eggrolls and enjoy while hot.

Source: www.eazypeazymealz.com/lemon-chicken-egg-rolls/#recipe

Asparagus and Bacon Pasta

5-6 strips of bacon, fried crisp and crumbled (reserve drippings)

8 ounces bow tie pasta (could use penne or rotini also)

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut in 1-inch pieces on the diagonal

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese, divided (fresh is best)

1/2 cup half and half cream

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Fry the bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove to a plate.

Cook the pasta and the asparagus boiling salted water for about 4-5 minutes. Drain.

Place the butter in the skillet with the reserved bacon drippings and saute the onion and garlic just until crisp tender.

Add the pasta and asparagus and toss. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 of the Parmesan cheese and the half and half and toss until coated. Remove from heat and plate. Sprinkle the top with the bacon you have crumbled, the remaining Parmesan cheese and the parsley.

Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2013/06/fresh-asparagus-and-bacon-pasta.html?fbclid=IwAR2LGDxHtEq02gbgJ5L5wKvq48Ul_XcYCQJbSau1hZTlq13rJcp6AzQb7bA