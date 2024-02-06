New recipes for a new month plus a couple of older recipes

We’re starting a new month, and I’m feeling a few new recipes are in order. I came across a couple of older recipes that I am looking forward to making, and of course I always have a few new recipes that I will try.
Remember when Impossible Pies and Poke Cakes were all the rage? I have each of these here for you today, as well as a dressing recipe from a 1976 cookbook that I am eager to make, and a couple of recipes using fresh berries that we can enjoy now and in the weeks ahead.
This celery seed dressing recipe comes from the Congressional Club Cookbook, 1976 version, and makes a delicious dressing for salad, coleslaw, in potato salad, as a dip for sandwiches and much more.
Blend the first 4 ingredients in electric blender. Gradually add vinegar, oil and celery seed and beat until thoroughly blended. Makes 1 quart.
Note: You can adjust the powdered sugar to suit your own taste. Start with a smaller amount and add as you desire. ½ pound of powdered sugar is about 2 cups, so adjust accordingly. It is possible that it is a misprint, so be aware.
Source: "Congressional Club Cookbook", 1976 version
This is a good retro recipe back when Impossible Pies were very popular. What is great about this dish is that you can get creative. Add to this wonderful basic recipe your favorite vegetables and other seasonings and make it yours.
Desired toppings for serving, such as pickles, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, etc.
Lightly grease a 9x13 pan (or two pie pans) and set the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Cook and drain ground beef. Add onion soup mix and 3/4 cup water. Let simmer until the liquid is gone.
In a separate pan, cook onions. Add onions to the hamburger mixture.
Add salt, pepper, milk, eggs, and buttermilk biscuit baking mix to a medium bowl. Beat until the batter is evenly mixed.
Add half of the hamburger mixture to the baking dish. Top it with half of the cheese. Add the other half of the hamburger mixture and then the rest of the cheese.
Pour the baking mix mixture evenly into the baking dish.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Set out toppings that you'd have on a cheeseburger and let everyone top their casserole serving with what they'd like.
Source: www.justapinch.com
This recipe has been around for many years and is very similar to a delicious dessert served at a famous dining establishment. The combination of the blondie and the sauce is extra special topped with vanilla ice cream.
Brownie:
Maple butter sauce:
For Brownies: In mixer blend butter, and brown sugar. Then add baking powder, salt, vanilla, and then eggs. Mix in flour. Fold in chips and nuts.
Grease a 9x13-inch pan and smooth brownie mixture in with a spatula.
Bake at 350 degrees for 22-25 minutes.
The top should be shiny and firm when you touch the center with a finger, do not over bake or it will be dry (oven temps may vary so watch brownies closely).
For the Sauce: Combine first 3 ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Cook for 2-3 minutes, remove from heat and add flavoring.
To assemble: While they are still warm, cut brownies into 12 pieces, they may be a little crumbly, they are more cake like in texture.
Place a brownie on a plate and top with 2 scoops of ice cream. Then drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with more nuts.
Source: www.food.com
This blackberry cobbler is a delicious dessert recipe that is made with fresh blackberries and a
buttery cobbler topping that pairs perfectly warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
For the Blackberry Filling:
For the Cobbler Topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray a 13x9-inch baking dish or a 3-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
For the Blackberry Filling: Rinse blackberries and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle berries with sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Stir, let sit for 10-15 minutes, then stir again. Pour blackberries into the prepared baking dish.
For the Cobbler Topping: Using a medium bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, sugar, baking powder and salt together until combined. Cut butter into flour mixture with a pastry cutter, or a fork, until mixture is crumbly.
Pour boiling water into the flour mixture and stir until combined then spoon mixture over berries and spread gently making sure the berries are covered completely. Sprinkle coarse sugar on top of batter and bake uncovered in a preheated oven for 55-65 minutes or until the topping is thoroughly cooked and is golden.
Carefully remove from the oven and serve warm topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Source: www.deliciouslyseasoned.com
This Mixed Berry Cake Recipe has a crisp, buttery topping, a juicy layer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and a soft airy cake base. The crumb cake rises beautifully and is a showstopping cake.
For the Berry Cake:
For Crumb Topping:
How to Make Berry Crumb Cake Recipe: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom of a springform pan with a ring of parchment paper. Grease sides lightly with butter.
In a large mixing bowl using an electric hand mixer (or stand mixer), beat together eggs and sugar on high speed 5 minutes until thick. Stir in 1/4 cup olive oil.
In a separate small bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Add 1/2 flour mixture to the batter, mixing on low speed just until incorporated.
Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon zest and 1 teaspoon vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, add 1/3 cup club soda, mixing until incorporated.
Add the remaining 1/2 of flour mixture, transfer to prepared pan and even out the top with a spatula. Place berries somewhat evenly over the top.
To Make Crumb Topping and Assembly: In a medium bowl, combine the crumble topping ingredients. Rub the butter and flour together with your finger tips to create crumbs. Bake 45-50 minutes until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about perfect at 48 minutes and be sure not to over-bake or the cake will turn out dry.
Source: www.natashaskitchen.com
An old-fashioned raisin cream pie recipe made with sour cream, sugar and raisins and pecans (or walnuts) with warm spices and whipped cream topping.
Blind bake the pie pastry crust per instructions then set aside.
Combine sugar, sour cream, egg, flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a saucepan and stir well until combined and smooth. 1 cup each sugar and sour cream, 1 egg, 1 1/2 tablespoons flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon each cinnamon, nutmeg.
Stir in raisins then heat and stir over medium heat until slightly boiling. Once slightly boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until mixture has thickened.
Stir in nuts then pour filling into pie shell. Cool to room temperature then refrigerate, uncovered, until cold. Once cold, top pie with whipped cream or whipped topping then dust with cinnamon.
Cover and refrigerate to store.
Note: I almost always double the recipe when I make this. A double batch of filling will fill 2 deep-dish or 3 regular pie crusts. You can use all-purpose or self-rising flour in this recipe. Do not use light or fat free sour cream in this recipe -- the filling will not cook properly.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com
Cut the Velveeta and cream cheese into cubes and place all ingredients in a microwaveable-safe dish. Heat until cheese has melted and stir to combine all ingredients.
If you prefer, you can place all the ingredients in an oven safe dish and bake until the dip is heated through--continuing to stir to mix all ingredients. I usually put the dip in at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes--keep an eye on it as it depends on how deep your dish is--it can take as little as 10 minutes or as much as 20-25 minutes to have all the cheese melted. When it's hot and bubbly, it's ready!
Or, you can place all ingredients in a crockpot and heat until cheese has melted (continuing to stir the mixture to combine ingredients). It should take somewhere around an hour to have the cheeses melt (but check as crockpots vary). This particular method is great if you can leave it on the low setting--then your dip will stay warm for a while!
Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables, or whatever you choose to serve it with.
Source: The original source of this recipe is unknown to me. It was given to me by a friend who got the recipe from a television news station anchor in Arkansas.
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake is a delectably moist dessert that marries the rich, nutty flavors of butter pecan with the sweet indulgence of praline sauce. This easy-to-make cake is perfect for celebrations, potlucks, or as a special treat to enjoy after a family dinner. It’s designed to impress with minimal effort, making it a favorite among both novice and experienced bakers.
For the Sauce:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, frosting, eggs, oil, and milk. Blend until smooth with an electric mixer. Fold in 1/2 cup of finely chopped pecans. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish.
Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
After baking, while still warm, poke holes across the cake with the handle end of a wooden spoon.
In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the sweetened condensed milk and stir until well combined. Bring to a simmer, then fold in 1/2 cup of finely chopped pecans.
Pour the sauce over the warm cake, ensuring it seeps into the holes. Allow the cake to cool to room temperature before serving.
Notes: To enhance flavor absorption, ensure the holes in the cake are evenly spaced and deep enough. If pecans are not to your taste or if allergies are a concern, walnuts or almonds can be used as substitutes. This cake can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Cover it with plastic wrap to keep it moist.
Source: www.yummydishes.yourdailyhit.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
