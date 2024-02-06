New recipes for a new month plus a couple of older recipes

We’re starting a new month, and I’m feeling a few new recipes are in order. I came across a couple of older recipes that I am looking forward to making, and of course I always have a few new recipes that I will try.

Remember when Impossible Pies and Poke Cakes were all the rage? I have each of these here for you today, as well as a dressing recipe from a 1976 cookbook that I am eager to make, and a couple of recipes using fresh berries that we can enjoy now and in the weeks ahead.

Celery Seed Dressing

This celery seed dressing recipe comes from the Congressional Club Cookbook, 1976 version, and makes a delicious dressing for salad, coleslaw, in potato salad, as a dip for sandwiches and much more.

1/2-pound confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 cup vinegar

2 cups corn oil

3 tablespoons celery seed

Blend the first 4 ingredients in electric blender. Gradually add vinegar, oil and celery seed and beat until thoroughly blended. Makes 1 quart.

Note: You can adjust the powdered sugar to suit your own taste. Start with a smaller amount and add as you desire. ½ pound of powdered sugar is about 2 cups, so adjust accordingly. It is possible that it is a misprint, so be aware.

Source: "Congressional Club Cookbook", 1976 version

Mom's Impossible Cheeseburger Pie

This is a good retro recipe back when Impossible Pies were very popular. What is great about this dish is that you can get creative. Add to this wonderful basic recipe your favorite vegetables and other seasonings and make it yours.

1-2 pounds ground beef

1 package dry onion soup mix

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cup milk

3 large eggs

3/4 cup buttermilk baking mix

1 1/2 cups finely shredded cheese of your choice

Desired toppings for serving, such as pickles, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, etc.

Lightly grease a 9x13 pan (or two pie pans) and set the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Cook and drain ground beef. Add onion soup mix and 3/4 cup water. Let simmer until the liquid is gone.

In a separate pan, cook onions. Add onions to the hamburger mixture.

Add salt, pepper, milk, eggs, and buttermilk biscuit baking mix to a medium bowl. Beat until the batter is evenly mixed.

Add half of the hamburger mixture to the baking dish. Top it with half of the cheese. Add the other half of the hamburger mixture and then the rest of the cheese.

Pour the baking mix mixture evenly into the baking dish.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Set out toppings that you'd have on a cheeseburger and let everyone top their casserole serving with what they'd like.

Source: www.justapinch.com

Copycat Applebee's Maple Butter Blondie Dessert

This recipe has been around for many years and is very similar to a delicious dessert served at a famous dining establishment. The combination of the blondie and the sauce is extra special topped with vanilla ice cream.

Brownie:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup loosely chopped pecans

1 cup white chocolate, chunk (or chips)

Maple butter sauce:

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 cup whipping cream

2/3 cup butter

2 teaspoons maple flavoring

For Brownies: In mixer blend butter, and brown sugar. Then add baking powder, salt, vanilla, and then eggs. Mix in flour. Fold in chips and nuts.

Grease a 9x13-inch pan and smooth brownie mixture in with a spatula.

Bake at 350 degrees for 22-25 minutes.

The top should be shiny and firm when you touch the center with a finger, do not over bake or it will be dry (oven temps may vary so watch brownies closely).

For the Sauce: Combine first 3 ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Cook for 2-3 minutes, remove from heat and add flavoring.

To assemble: While they are still warm, cut brownies into 12 pieces, they may be a little crumbly, they are more cake like in texture.

Place a brownie on a plate and top with 2 scoops of ice cream. Then drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with more nuts.

Source: www.food.com

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

This blackberry cobbler is a delicious dessert recipe that is made with fresh blackberries and a

buttery cobbler topping that pairs perfectly warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

For the Blackberry Filling:

6 cups fresh blackberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 lemon, zested

For the Cobbler Topping:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons coarse sugar for topping, if desired.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray a 13x9-inch baking dish or a 3-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

For the Blackberry Filling: Rinse blackberries and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle berries with sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Stir, let sit for 10-15 minutes, then stir again. Pour blackberries into the prepared baking dish.

For the Cobbler Topping: Using a medium bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, sugar, baking powder and salt together until combined. Cut butter into flour mixture with a pastry cutter, or a fork, until mixture is crumbly.

Pour boiling water into the flour mixture and stir until combined then spoon mixture over berries and spread gently making sure the berries are covered completely. Sprinkle coarse sugar on top of batter and bake uncovered in a preheated oven for 55-65 minutes or until the topping is thoroughly cooked and is golden.

Carefully remove from the oven and serve warm topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.