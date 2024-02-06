New recipes for a new month

Time flies, and here we are ushering in another start to a new month. September has come quickly, and I see a few hints that fall is right around the corner.
As we start a new month let's look at a few new recipes. Today is just a hodgepodge of this-and-that for you to kick-off this new month. Enjoy!
This Cinnamon Bread is always a big hit! It's a favorite bread recipe, and it's great for any occasion and delicious with coffee.
Combine softened butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and mix with a mixer in a large bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground cinnamon.
Combine both mixtures and add buttermilk and sour cream. Mix with mixer. Fold in cinnamon chips with a spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan with cooking spray and add mixture. (I sprinkle a little white sugar on top before baking.)
Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes until center tests done. Makes one loaf.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/cinnamon-bread/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
These are so good and perfect anytime. You can make them for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix corn and egg; add to dry ingredients and stir. Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium heat.
Drop batter by large spoonfuls into hot canola oil. Fry about two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Makes about 12 fritters
Notes: If you want to make these using frozen corn, fresh corn or canned whole corn. I use about 1 1/2 cups corn, or one 14.5 ounce can whole kernel corn and 3/4 cup buttermilk in the batter. These are wonderful served with butter and maple syrup, honey, or sorghum on top.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/southern-golden-country-corn-fritters/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
Sometimes it is good to try a variation to an old favorite recipe. This brown sugar meatloaf recipe has a sweet and sour flavor, and your family will love it. This twist on a classic will change the way you make meatloaf. It is wonderful with mashed potatoes on the side.
Sauce ingredients:
Mix all the above ingredients together in a large bowl. Shape into a loaf, place in casserole dish and bake uncovered in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Sauce Instructions: Whisk sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Remove meatloaf after 30 minutes and pour sauce over the top.
Raise oven temperature to 375-degrees and return meatloaf to oven. Cook 35 more minutes. Serve any leftover sauce in pan over individual meatloaf slices.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/brown-sugar-meatloaf/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
This Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles is only four ingredients but is big on flavor. Sometimes simple yet delicious is just what you need.
Place chicken breast in crock pot, cover with chicken soup and chicken broth. Cook on high for five to six hours (eight on low) until chicken is easily shredded. I took the chicken out and shredded it and placed it back in crock pot.
Add noodles to crock pot chicken and cook for about 30 minutes until done. I stirred mine a few times to make sure all the noodles were soaking up the juice. It may look like the noodles won't fit, but just keep working them into the chicken and juice mixture.
Notes: All Crock Pots vary in heat, so please watch the noodles once you add them to your chicken. The cooking time may vary, if you have a really hot crock pot, you may only need to cook them for 15 minutes. Egg noodles cook quickly.
Source: https://thesouthernladycooks.com/crock-pot-chicken-and-noodles/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
If you love coconut, then this cake is one you'll make over and over again.
Cake:
Frosting:
Mix together all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Fold in coconut with spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes checking center to make sure it is done as ovens vary.
Frosting Instructions: Mix all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle on coconut.
Notes: If you are unable to find a white cake mix with the pudding, you can easily use a basic white cake mix. I've made it with both, and the difference is hardly noticeable. The cake will keep for several days in a cool place.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/easy-sour-cream-coconut-cake/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
Inspired by a classic BLT sandwich, this pasta salad is outrageously good with the addition of cheese tortellini and a light creamy dressing! This easy to make recipe is just the thing for any cookout, potluck, or family gathering.
To a pot of boiling, salted water, add pasta and cook according to package directions. When pasta is cooked, drain and rinse with cool water. Let cool for five minutes.
In a jar with a lid, add the mayonnaise, milk, Ranch seasoning, dill and pepper. Screw on the lid and shake to combine all the ingredients.
Add the cooled pasta, chopped lettuce, tomatoes and bacon along with the mozzarella pearls to a large bowl. Pour over the dressing, then toss everything together. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired.
Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator, covered.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/blt-tortellini-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1g7osI6gwaAc3ghuuhKPMPIdLlJju0wGDtgwBjXuwHvjONRZda7hDlfpQ
Vanilla wafer cake is an old-fashioned classic cake that has been around for many years You can serve it plain or with caramel sauce. This cake is great with coffee or as a dessert anytime. Take it to any gathering or make it for any holiday and you won't bring any back home.
Caramel sauce (this is optional, it's good with or without it):
Cream butter and sugar; add eggs and continue mixing. Add milk, vanilla wafers and coconut along with lemon extract using mixer until well blended. Fold in nuts.
Pour into sprayed Bundt pan. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes until center is done. Cool for 15 to 20 minutes and remove from pan.
Caramel Sauce Instructions: Bring to boil on top of stove and let boil for one minute.
Remove from stove and add vanilla.
Let cool to the consistency you like. It will harden as it cools.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/vanilla-wafer-cake/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528
Delicious yellow summer squash stuffed with creamy pimento cheese and panko crumbs and baked until warm and bubbly.
Cut squash in half horizontally. Place squash in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam for 6 to 8 minutes (until tender but not soft). Let cool and then scoop out seeds and pulp using a spoon. Discard seeds.
Make pimento cheese. (Can be done in advance.) In a medium bowl, combine cheese, mayonnaise, onion, pimentos, and cayenne pepper. Stir to mix well.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place squash, cut side up on a baking sheet. Sprinkle cut sides of squash with salt and pepper.
Fill each squash cavity with pimento cheese.
In a small bowl, stir together panko crumbs, melted butter, and parsley. Sprinkle panko crumb mixture on top of squash.
Bake for 12-15 minutes, until cheese is warm and melted. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes to lightly brown the panko crumbs.
Notes: Be sure to drain the pimentos well. I like to gently squeeze them between a few paper towels.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/pimento-cheese-stuffed-squash/?fbclid=IwAR1g7osI6gwaAc3ghuuhKPMPIdLlJju0wGDtgwBjXuwHvjONRZda7hDlfpQ
You'll feel like you stepped into the Magic Kingdom with this homemade version of Disneyland's peanut butter squares.
Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with non-stick spray.
Place 2 whole graham cracker sheets in a zip-top bag and crush into crumbs with meat mallet or the bottom of a glass. Set aside.
Mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt. Slowly add in powdered sugar a little at a time.
In microwave safe bowl heat chocolate chips with shortening. Heat for 30 seconds at a time, stirring between, until smooth. Be careful not to overcook.
Lay first layer of graham crackers (6 whole sheets) in sprayed baking dish. Pour about 1/3 of the chocolate into a thin layer over the graham crackers.
Using your hands, take fistfuls of the peanut butter mixture and flatten. Lay on top of the chocolate layer. Cover as best you can without breaking the graham crackers below. You will use all of the peanut butter mixture.
Layer another 1/3 of chocolate on top of peanut butter and then layer again with graham crackers (6 whole sheets) and pour remaining chocolate on top.
Sprinkle crushed graham cracker crumbs on top.
Let cool in refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Cut into squares, big or small.
Note: TIP: If you don't have non-stick spray, you can use parchment paper to line the baking tray. Sometimes this can make it easier to lift out the squares once you have cut them too.
TIP: Don't leave the shortening out of the recipe. This helps the chocolate chips melt and become that silky, tasty ingredient that makes the Disneyland version so delicious. It also makes it easier to spread the chocolate around.
TIP: Should you have any problems spreading the chocolate, cut one corner from a Ziploc bag and use it as a piping bag. Add the melted chocolate and squeeze it out of the open corner then move along the baking tray to easily spread it around.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/disneyland-chocolate-peanut-butter-sandwich-bars/?fbclid=IwAR37A-cmggOzJXFVNtePqZ5Xb85T7PWXNBa7FMoIyi0CXpdLknZx8fpy1QU
Sprinkle zucchini with salt; transfer to a colander; drain for 15 minutes. Remove and pat dry with paper towels.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll the pie crust on lightly floured parchment, to form a 12-inch circle. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet or stone.
Mix the next 7 ingredients in a small bowl, ending with salt and pepper. Spread the ricotta mixture onto the piecrust, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border.
Top with zucchini rounds. Drizzle with olive oil. Gently fold over the pasty edges, pleating as necessary.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and 1 teaspoon water. Lightly brush the pastry edges with egg mixture.
Bake the galette in the oven for 35-40 minutes, or until edges are golden brown.
Sprinkle with fresh herbs, such as finely chopped dill weed or basil. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/zucchini-galette-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3CFXfI_zQZNqYS4r2l48qjwX9-UOWczF8wWOrjdE2-3__5VJojXEAoE2w
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 11Ã—7-inch casserole dish and set aside.
In a large pot, bring water, stock, and milk to a low boil. Add in salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir. Slowly pour in grits. Turn heat down to low and cook for 5 minutes stirring to make sure grits do not stick. Remove pot from the stove and let cool for 8 to 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix together eggs and melted, cooled butter. Add the mixture along with cheese to the grits and stir to combine. Pour into the prepared dish and bake for 50 minutes until the center is set and the top is golden brown.
Remove the casserole from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley if desired.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/smoked-gouda-cheese-grits-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR10sbUGkuWjH5-vwQIHy3RN-5Em_CPVti73EW4dSMRTBK4X8r2iPAho_dM
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
