September 1, 2022

New recipes for a new month

Time flies, and here we are ushering in another start to a new month. September has come quickly, and I see a few hints that fall is right around the corner. As we start a new month let's look at a few new recipes. Today is just a hodgepodge of this-and-that for you to kick-off this new month. Enjoy!...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Time flies, and here we are ushering in another start to a new month. September has come quickly, and I see a few hints that fall is right around the corner.

As we start a new month let's look at a few new recipes. Today is just a hodgepodge of this-and-that for you to kick-off this new month. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Bread

This Cinnamon Bread is always a big hit! It's a favorite bread recipe, and it's great for any occasion and delicious with coffee.

  • 1 stick or 8 tablespoons or 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup white granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup cinnamon chips

Combine softened butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and mix with a mixer in a large bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground cinnamon.

Combine both mixtures and add buttermilk and sour cream. Mix with mixer. Fold in cinnamon chips with a spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan with cooking spray and add mixture. (I sprinkle a little white sugar on top before baking.)

Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes until center tests done. Makes one loaf.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/cinnamon-bread/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

Country Corn Fritter

These are so good and perfect anytime. You can make them for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (1-pound) can cream style corn
  • 1 egg slightly beaten
  • 1/2 to 1 cup canola oil (Can use any kind of cooking oil.)

Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix corn and egg; add to dry ingredients and stir. Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium heat.

Drop batter by large spoonfuls into hot canola oil. Fry about two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Makes about 12 fritters

Notes: If you want to make these using frozen corn, fresh corn or canned whole corn. I use about 1 1/2 cups corn, or one 14.5 ounce can whole kernel corn and 3/4 cup buttermilk in the batter. These are wonderful served with butter and maple syrup, honey, or sorghum on top.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/southern-golden-country-corn-fritters/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

Brown Sugar Meatloaf

Sometimes it is good to try a variation to an old favorite recipe. This brown sugar meatloaf recipe has a sweet and sour flavor, and your family will love it. This twist on a classic will change the way you make meatloaf. It is wonderful with mashed potatoes on the side.

  • 1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats uncooked
  • 1/2 cup green onions chopped
  • 1/3 cup green pepper chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke Optional
  • Several drops hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, divided (Save the other half for the sauce)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

Sauce ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce the other half of the 8 ounce can
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Mix all the above ingredients together in a large bowl. Shape into a loaf, place in casserole dish and bake uncovered in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Sauce Instructions: Whisk sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Remove meatloaf after 30 minutes and pour sauce over the top.

Raise oven temperature to 375-degrees and return meatloaf to oven. Cook 35 more minutes. Serve any leftover sauce in pan over individual meatloaf slices.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/brown-sugar-meatloaf/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles

This Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles is only four ingredients but is big on flavor. Sometimes simple yet delicious is just what you need.

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • 2 (10.5-ounce) cans of cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can of low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag of egg noodles

Place chicken breast in crock pot, cover with chicken soup and chicken broth. Cook on high for five to six hours (eight on low) until chicken is easily shredded. I took the chicken out and shredded it and placed it back in crock pot.

Add noodles to crock pot chicken and cook for about 30 minutes until done. I stirred mine a few times to make sure all the noodles were soaking up the juice. It may look like the noodles won't fit, but just keep working them into the chicken and juice mixture.

Notes: All Crock Pots vary in heat, so please watch the noodles once you add them to your chicken. The cooking time may vary, if you have a really hot crock pot, you may only need to cook them for 15 minutes. Egg noodles cook quickly.

Source: https://thesouthernladycooks.com/crock-pot-chicken-and-noodles/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

Easy Sour Cream Coconut Cake

If you love coconut, then this cake is one you'll make over and over again.

Cake:

  • 1 (15.25-ounce) box classic white cake mix with pudding in the mix
  • 4 tablespoons butter melted
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Frosting:

  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Mix together all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Fold in coconut with spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes checking center to make sure it is done as ovens vary.

Frosting Instructions: Mix all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle on coconut.

Notes: If you are unable to find a white cake mix with the pudding, you can easily use a basic white cake mix. I've made it with both, and the difference is hardly noticeable. The cake will keep for several days in a cool place.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/easy-sour-cream-coconut-cake/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

BLT Tortellini Pasta Salad

Inspired by a classic BLT sandwich, this pasta salad is outrageously good with the addition of cheese tortellini and a light creamy dressing! This easy to make recipe is just the thing for any cookout, potluck, or family gathering.

  • 1 pound package three-cheese tortellini pasta
  • 3 cups washed and chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1 pint sliced grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 4-5 slices cooked and chopped bacon
  • 1 (8-ounce) package mozzarella pearls
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 3 tablespoons or 1 package Ranch seasoning mix
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

To a pot of boiling, salted water, add pasta and cook according to package directions. When pasta is cooked, drain and rinse with cool water. Let cool for five minutes.

In a jar with a lid, add the mayonnaise, milk, Ranch seasoning, dill and pepper. Screw on the lid and shake to combine all the ingredients.

Add the cooled pasta, chopped lettuce, tomatoes and bacon along with the mozzarella pearls to a large bowl. Pour over the dressing, then toss everything together. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator, covered.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/blt-tortellini-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1g7osI6gwaAc3ghuuhKPMPIdLlJju0wGDtgwBjXuwHvjONRZda7hDlfpQ

Vanilla Wafer Cake

Vanilla wafer cake is an old-fashioned classic cake that has been around for many years You can serve it plain or with caramel sauce. This cake is great with coffee or as a dessert anytime. Take it to any gathering or make it for any holiday and you won't bring any back home.

  • 2 sticks butter or margarine or 1 cup
  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 cup evaporated milk (can use regular milk)
  • 1 (11-ounce) box of vanilla wafers, crushed (Put in plastic bag and crush with rolling pin)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded coconut
  • 1 teaspoon lemon extract
  • 1 cup of chopped nuts of your choice

Caramel sauce (this is optional, it's good with or without it):

  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • n 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup milk

Cream butter and sugar; add eggs and continue mixing. Add milk, vanilla wafers and coconut along with lemon extract using mixer until well blended. Fold in nuts.

Pour into sprayed Bundt pan. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes until center is done. Cool for 15 to 20 minutes and remove from pan.

Caramel Sauce Instructions: Bring to boil on top of stove and let boil for one minute.

Remove from stove and add vanilla.

Let cool to the consistency you like. It will harden as it cools.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/vanilla-wafer-cake/?ck_subscriber_id=1468830423&utm_source=convertkit&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=These+Five+Star+Recipes+Will%20-%205101528

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Squash

Delicious yellow summer squash stuffed with creamy pimento cheese and panko crumbs and baked until warm and bubbly.

  • 4 medium yellow squash or zucchini
  • 6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons grated onion
  • 1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained well
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/3 cup panko crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Cut squash in half horizontally. Place squash in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam for 6 to 8 minutes (until tender but not soft). Let cool and then scoop out seeds and pulp using a spoon. Discard seeds.

Make pimento cheese. (Can be done in advance.) In a medium bowl, combine cheese, mayonnaise, onion, pimentos, and cayenne pepper. Stir to mix well.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place squash, cut side up on a baking sheet. Sprinkle cut sides of squash with salt and pepper.

Fill each squash cavity with pimento cheese.

In a small bowl, stir together panko crumbs, melted butter, and parsley. Sprinkle panko crumb mixture on top of squash.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, until cheese is warm and melted. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes to lightly brown the panko crumbs.

Notes: Be sure to drain the pimentos well. I like to gently squeeze them between a few paper towels.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/pimento-cheese-stuffed-squash/?fbclid=IwAR1g7osI6gwaAc3ghuuhKPMPIdLlJju0wGDtgwBjXuwHvjONRZda7hDlfpQ

Disneyland Peanut Butter Squares

You'll feel like you stepped into the Magic Kingdom with this homemade version of Disneyland's peanut butter squares.

  • 14 whole graham cracker sheets
  • 2 cups creamy peanut butter
  • 8 tablespoons butter softened
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 4 tablespoons shortening
  • 4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with non-stick spray.

Place 2 whole graham cracker sheets in a zip-top bag and crush into crumbs with meat mallet or the bottom of a glass. Set aside.

Mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt. Slowly add in powdered sugar a little at a time.

In microwave safe bowl heat chocolate chips with shortening. Heat for 30 seconds at a time, stirring between, until smooth. Be careful not to overcook.

Lay first layer of graham crackers (6 whole sheets) in sprayed baking dish. Pour about 1/3 of the chocolate into a thin layer over the graham crackers.

Using your hands, take fistfuls of the peanut butter mixture and flatten. Lay on top of the chocolate layer. Cover as best you can without breaking the graham crackers below. You will use all of the peanut butter mixture.

Layer another 1/3 of chocolate on top of peanut butter and then layer again with graham crackers (6 whole sheets) and pour remaining chocolate on top.

Sprinkle crushed graham cracker crumbs on top.

Let cool in refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Cut into squares, big or small.

Note: TIP: If you don't have non-stick spray, you can use parchment paper to line the baking tray. Sometimes this can make it easier to lift out the squares once you have cut them too.

TIP: Don't leave the shortening out of the recipe. This helps the chocolate chips melt and become that silky, tasty ingredient that makes the Disneyland version so delicious. It also makes it easier to spread the chocolate around.

TIP: Should you have any problems spreading the chocolate, cut one corner from a Ziploc bag and use it as a piping bag. Add the melted chocolate and squeeze it out of the open corner then move along the baking tray to easily spread it around.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/disneyland-chocolate-peanut-butter-sandwich-bars/?fbclid=IwAR37A-cmggOzJXFVNtePqZ5Xb85T7PWXNBa7FMoIyi0CXpdLknZx8fpy1QU

Zucchini Galette Recipe

  • 2 medium squash, yellow summer or zucchini, thinly sliced (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 (15 ounce) package rolled, refrigerated, unbaked piecrust
  • 3/4 cup ricotta cheese
  • 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Fresh herbs, finely chopped

Sprinkle zucchini with salt; transfer to a colander; drain for 15 minutes. Remove and pat dry with paper towels.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Roll the pie crust on lightly floured parchment, to form a 12-inch circle. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet or stone.

Mix the next 7 ingredients in a small bowl, ending with salt and pepper. Spread the ricotta mixture onto the piecrust, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border.

Top with zucchini rounds. Drizzle with olive oil. Gently fold over the pasty edges, pleating as necessary.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and 1 teaspoon water. Lightly brush the pastry edges with egg mixture.

Bake the galette in the oven for 35-40 minutes, or until edges are golden brown.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs, such as finely chopped dill weed or basil. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/zucchini-galette-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3CFXfI_zQZNqYS4r2l48qjwX9-UOWczF8wWOrjdE2-3__5VJojXEAoE2w

Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits Casserole

  • 2 cups water
  • 3 cups chicken stock (vegetable stock can be substituted)
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 cups quick-cooking grits
  • 2 1/2 cups smoked gouda cheese, grated
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 3 eggs
  • Chopped parsley, optional

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 11Ã—7-inch casserole dish and set aside.

In a large pot, bring water, stock, and milk to a low boil. Add in salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir. Slowly pour in grits. Turn heat down to low and cook for 5 minutes stirring to make sure grits do not stick. Remove pot from the stove and let cool for 8 to 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together eggs and melted, cooled butter. Add the mixture along with cheese to the grits and stir to combine. Pour into the prepared dish and bake for 50 minutes until the center is set and the top is golden brown.

Remove the casserole from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley if desired.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/smoked-gouda-cheese-grits-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR10sbUGkuWjH5-vwQIHy3RN-5Em_CPVti73EW4dSMRTBK4X8r2iPAho_dM

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

