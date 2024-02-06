New recipes for a new month

Time flies, and here we are ushering in another start to a new month. September has come quickly, and I see a few hints that fall is right around the corner.

As we start a new month let's look at a few new recipes. Today is just a hodgepodge of this-and-that for you to kick-off this new month. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Bread

This Cinnamon Bread is always a big hit! It's a favorite bread recipe, and it's great for any occasion and delicious with coffee.

1 stick or 8 tablespoons or 1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup white granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup sour cream

1 cup cinnamon chips

Combine softened butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and mix with a mixer in a large bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground cinnamon.

Combine both mixtures and add buttermilk and sour cream. Mix with mixer. Fold in cinnamon chips with a spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan with cooking spray and add mixture. (I sprinkle a little white sugar on top before baking.)

Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes until center tests done. Makes one loaf.

Country Corn Fritter

These are so good and perfect anytime. You can make them for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 (1-pound) can cream style corn

1 egg slightly beaten

1/2 to 1 cup canola oil (Can use any kind of cooking oil.)

Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix corn and egg; add to dry ingredients and stir. Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium heat.

Drop batter by large spoonfuls into hot canola oil. Fry about two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Makes about 12 fritters

Notes: If you want to make these using frozen corn, fresh corn or canned whole corn. I use about 1 1/2 cups corn, or one 14.5 ounce can whole kernel corn and 3/4 cup buttermilk in the batter. These are wonderful served with butter and maple syrup, honey, or sorghum on top.

Brown Sugar Meatloaf

Sometimes it is good to try a variation to an old favorite recipe. This brown sugar meatloaf recipe has a sweet and sour flavor, and your family will love it. This twist on a classic will change the way you make meatloaf. It is wonderful with mashed potatoes on the side.

1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef

1 cup quick-cooking oats uncooked

1/2 cup green onions chopped

1/3 cup green pepper chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke Optional

Several drops hot sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, divided (Save the other half for the sauce)

1 egg

1 tablespoon brown sugar.

Sauce ingredients:

1/2 cup tomato sauce the other half of the 8 ounce can

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Mix all the above ingredients together in a large bowl. Shape into a loaf, place in casserole dish and bake uncovered in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Sauce Instructions: Whisk sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Remove meatloaf after 30 minutes and pour sauce over the top.

Raise oven temperature to 375-degrees and return meatloaf to oven. Cook 35 more minutes. Serve any leftover sauce in pan over individual meatloaf slices.

Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles

This Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles is only four ingredients but is big on flavor. Sometimes simple yet delicious is just what you need.

4 chicken breasts

2 (10.5-ounce) cans of cream of chicken soup

1 (14.5-ounce) can of low sodium chicken broth

1 (12-ounce) bag of egg noodles

Place chicken breast in crock pot, cover with chicken soup and chicken broth. Cook on high for five to six hours (eight on low) until chicken is easily shredded. I took the chicken out and shredded it and placed it back in crock pot.

Add noodles to crock pot chicken and cook for about 30 minutes until done. I stirred mine a few times to make sure all the noodles were soaking up the juice. It may look like the noodles won't fit, but just keep working them into the chicken and juice mixture.

Notes: All Crock Pots vary in heat, so please watch the noodles once you add them to your chicken. The cooking time may vary, if you have a really hot crock pot, you may only need to cook them for 15 minutes. Egg noodles cook quickly.

Easy Sour Cream Coconut Cake

If you love coconut, then this cake is one you'll make over and over again.

Cake:

1 (15.25-ounce) box classic white cake mix with pudding in the mix

4 tablespoons butter melted

3 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Frosting:

3 cups powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon coconut extract

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

1 cup sweetened flaky coconut

Mix together all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Fold in coconut with spoon. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes checking center to make sure it is done as ovens vary.

Frosting Instructions: Mix all ingredients except coconut with mixer. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle on coconut.

Notes: If you are unable to find a white cake mix with the pudding, you can easily use a basic white cake mix. I've made it with both, and the difference is hardly noticeable. The cake will keep for several days in a cool place.

BLT Tortellini Pasta Salad

Inspired by a classic BLT sandwich, this pasta salad is outrageously good with the addition of cheese tortellini and a light creamy dressing! This easy to make recipe is just the thing for any cookout, potluck, or family gathering.

1 pound package three-cheese tortellini pasta

3 cups washed and chopped romaine lettuce

1 pint sliced grape or cherry tomatoes

4-5 slices cooked and chopped bacon

1 (8-ounce) package mozzarella pearls

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons or 1 package Ranch seasoning mix

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

To a pot of boiling, salted water, add pasta and cook according to package directions. When pasta is cooked, drain and rinse with cool water. Let cool for five minutes.

In a jar with a lid, add the mayonnaise, milk, Ranch seasoning, dill and pepper. Screw on the lid and shake to combine all the ingredients.

Add the cooled pasta, chopped lettuce, tomatoes and bacon along with the mozzarella pearls to a large bowl. Pour over the dressing, then toss everything together. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator, covered.

Vanilla Wafer Cake

Vanilla wafer cake is an old-fashioned classic cake that has been around for many years You can serve it plain or with caramel sauce. This cake is great with coffee or as a dessert anytime. Take it to any gathering or make it for any holiday and you won't bring any back home.

2 sticks butter or margarine or 1 cup

1 3/4 cups sugar

6 eggs

1/2 cup evaporated milk (can use regular milk)

1 (11-ounce) box of vanilla wafers, crushed (Put in plastic bag and crush with rolling pin)

1 1/2 cups shredded coconut

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 cup of chopped nuts of your choice

Caramel sauce (this is optional, it's good with or without it):