New pastor named at ARCC

She received a Bachelor of Art degree from Chapman University and an M.Div. from Pacific School of Religion and was subsequently ordained by the Christian Church (Disciple of Christ). She has served a variety of churches in multiple capacities, including small multi-ethnic congregation in Hawaii, a Filipino/Anglo congregation with a food ministry, 13 years minister of Christian Education in an affluent beach town and pastoring a small older house church that focused its energy on social justice issues and local missions. She also managed the life-skills education at a transitional housing shelter and directed the food-distribution center founded by local country congregations, and worked with gang kids in the barrios of Southern California. She also has an extensive background in music and the performing arts.