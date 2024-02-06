All sections
November 2, 2019

New pastor named at ARCC

Reb. Elaine Schoepf
Reb. Elaine Schoepf

Abbey Road Christian Church announced that the Rev. Elaine Schoepf will begin her ministry with the congregation Sunday.

She received a Bachelor of Art degree from Chapman University and an M.Div. from Pacific School of Religion and was subsequently ordained by the Christian Church (Disciple of Christ). She has served a variety of churches in multiple capacities, including small multi-ethnic congregation in Hawaii, a Filipino/Anglo congregation with a food ministry, 13 years minister of Christian Education in an affluent beach town and pastoring a small older house church that focused its energy on social justice issues and local missions. She also managed the life-skills education at a transitional housing shelter and directed the food-distribution center founded by local country congregations, and worked with gang kids in the barrios of Southern California. She also has an extensive background in music and the performing arts.

