New Orleans seeks more of tourist tax

NEW ORLEANS -- A night's stay at a New Orleans hotel can take as much as a 15 percent bite in taxes and fees. Yet barely more than 1 in 10 of those tax and fee dollars -- out of an estimated $166 million collected annually -- finds its way into city coffers in this leading Southern tourist destination.

That's according to estimates by an independent research agency that last calculated the figure in 2015. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's still-new administration says the city needs and deserves a bigger share.

When Cantrell took office in May, she inherited many lingering infrastructure challenges: potholed streets, drainage problems and a drinking water system plagued by periodic boil-water advisories. But an attempt to get a bigger slice of tourism revenue to address those needs could be a tall political order for the new mayor of this city famed for Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Bourbon Street carousing and much more.

Much of the money goes to major state-owned tourism draws: the Superdome and its neighboring arena as well as the massive Ernest N. Morial Convention Center beside the Mississippi River. Changing the flow of money would require legislative action. But so far the mayor's call for a "fair share" for the city has gotten a cool reception from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the president of the state Senate -- as well as from one of the top spokesmen for the tourism industry.

"Over time, the city of New Orleans has not put one dollar into the building of the Superdome, the building of the convention center; has not put one dollar into the operations of the Superdome or the Convention Center; has not put one dollar into the average, every-year renewal and refurbishment that has to take place," said Steve Perry, one tourism booster.

Perry is CEO of the nonprofit New Orleans & Co., which promotes local tourism. He recently unveiled the industry's answer: a proposal to, rather than cost the industry any of its current revenue stream, raise the hotel tax another .55 percent in anticipation of another $6.7 million a year to meet infrastructure needs.

Perry said the plan would be to immediately raise $81 million with a bond issue, to be financed with the new revenue stream. He told The Associated Press the money could be used to make some initial repairs to the city's infrastructure and to develop a master plan for longer-term infrastructure spending.

"Seed capital," is what Perry called it.

"Not adequate," was Cantrell's response in a news release.

"We've had plans from the outset," said her statement, which later added, "What we need is revenue."