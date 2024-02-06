New Madrid Central High leading Teens for Jeans

New Madrid Central High School has been recognized as one of the leading contributing schools to Teens for Jeans campaign, which provides denim to teenagers who are homeless. Created by DoSomething.org, the campaign has donated 5 million pairs of jeans to individuals living in shelters since 2008. The campaign's goal is to bring a sense of normalcy to teens experiencing homelessness as well as provide needed clothing.
