New Kahala brings the steam buns in Carbondale

I took a short trip a little off of my beaten path last week and ended up in Carbondale, Illinois. It's been a bit since I've been able to go there, and now that the bridge and connected highways are thankfully open, we were on our way.

Of course, I took the opportunity to try somewhere new and hopefully exciting. I picked the right place to try. New Kahala: Chinese Cuisine, at 600 East Grand Avenue. It has been open since 1992, which surprised me when I found out. It truly feels like a newer and more modern place than that, which is a good thing.

Situated across an intersection from one of the dorms of Southern Illinois University, New Kahala serves traditional Chinese and Taiwanese dishes. No buffet here; it is plate meals, but oh man, you will not leave hungry. More about that later.

They cut all of their vegetables and meat in-house, and it is all cooked fresh. I was prepared for a long wait, but it wasn't really that bad. Take out orders rang on the phone steadily, and at one point two servers were both on phones taking orders. This place bustles.

I was delighted to see Pork Belly Sliders (Gua Bao) on the menu. Fall-apart soft pork belly was stacked into a steam bun and layered with green onions, peanuts and pickled mustard greens. Steam buns are a wonder, and I absolutely love them. Hard to find at a restaurant around here, they are a soft bread that is a little spongy, kind of like a marshmallow but more tender. To finish cooking the bread, it is suspended in a basket just above a pot of boiling water, letting the steam swell and soften it. The result is a slightly sweet pure white piece of heaven, soft and tender, with a chewy texture and a slightly sticky exterior. I'm trying, but I'm not doing it justice. It is different from anything else, and when stuffed with this pork belly, they are pretty close to perfect. My husband and I commented on how we could come here and just order these and be completely content.