Take a 20- or 30-minute drive outside of Cape Girardeau to the unincorporated community of New Hamburg, Missouri. Early settlers named the land after Hamburg, Germany, and the name was updated to New Hamburg in 1866. St. Lawrence Parish was founded there in 1847 and remains an integral part of the community. All Google searches aside, if you want to know about New Hamburg's claim to fame all you have to do is ask a local, who will tell you about a little bar in New Hamburg serving up fried bologna burgers and mugs of Stag beer from the tap: Schindler's Tavern.

I had my first bologna burger at Schindler's a couple of years ago and made a return trip this weekend to refresh my memory. My first trip was on a warm bright summer day with one of my children. We had the windows down and country music blasting as we traveled the winding country roads wondering if we were even headed in the right direction. This time, the country music was playing but it was a cloudy cool day. The landscape was bursting with treetops that seemed to be on fire with their mixture of bright orange, red and yellow autumn leaves. My favorite time of year.

On my first visit, we took a seat at one of the small tables, but this time my friend and I took our seats at the bar. A college-football game was playing on a TV in the corner and the man watching it suddenly turned and shared a joke with us. Something about carrots and bunnies. This seemed to set the tone for the afternoon as we continued the conversation with one-liners about parsley and anecdotes about aging. Believe me, if you don't know you will find out soon enough. Reader's Digest had it right: Laughter truly is the best medicine.

My friend explained that if you eat at Schindler's, you're over 21, and if you enjoy beer you must order a Stag on draft. Apparently, drinking a mug of Stag with a pickle spear is part of the experience. Not one to pass up an opportunity to blame shenanigans on peer pressure, I did as instructed and sipped my pickle spear beer, or stickle, as other diners trickled in.

We eventually paused our conversation long enough to place our order. This didn't take long -- we were there for The Bologna Burger. The menu described it as "our house famous 9-ounce burger patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions, fried bologna, pickles, ketchup and mustard" all for $6.65. I didn't think I could eat an entire burger myself so my friend agreed to split a bologna burger and try a couple of the appetizers. He chose chicken gizzards and I selected the breaded hot wings.