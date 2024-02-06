New garden plants

I think it was a year ago right after the first of the year I got to reading some garden books that came in the mail and read about some greens called bok choy. Marge and I really enjoy Chinese stir fry, so I thought about trying to make our own stir fry. So I ordered some different kinds of choy to give them a try. There was a Baby Bok Choy, a Suzhou Baby Bok Choy and a Purple Lady Bok Choy. I believe there was a couple others, but can't remember them. I also ordered some Yod Fah Chinese Broccoli as well. I read about them in what information I could find, but after getting the seed, along came COVID, and it kind of changed everything.

I planted them in my little seed starter trays, and it all came right up. Neat looking little plants and kind of pretty. Most of them were green, but the purple really stood out from the others. We had put down the plastic mulch in our hill garden, so we went ahead and planted the little choy plants and the Chinese broccoli, and it took right off. They were really easy to grow. But then as they grew, we weren't real sure when to pick them. You can study all the books you want and read and devour information, but there are times when a hands-on show me is needed. We needed some hands-on show me info.

The Yod Fah Chinese Broccoli grew right up and was kind of weird. There was some thick stalks and then some thin stalks and flowers, and we didn't know what to do. We were waiting for a broccoli head to form. It doesn't on this plant. We waited too long. Finally, I picked some and just ate it raw. Pretty darn good. But by this time it was going to seed, so scratch the Yod stuff. I thought, we'll have to try it again another day.

Kind of the same with the choy. It grew right up from the starts I'd planted in my work room and turned into nice looking plants. But the same question came up which was, "Now what?" So by the time we kind of figured it out, it was too late. Choy is kind of like cabbage and smells like cabbage when it spoils. I think there is only one thing that smells worse than spoiled cabbage, and it's in our cat litter box. So we ditched the choy plants on the compost pile. One thing I've learned with my gardening is when it's time to throw something away, then pitch it. My tendency all my life has been to never throw stuff away because we might need it tomorrow or next year or who knows when. Simply put, pitch it.

Fast forward to this year. I go through my seed in the early spring and see what I have left from the past and make a list of what I need to order new. So as I was going through my old seed this spring, I came across some choy packs of seed. I thought, what the heck, let's give it a try. I planted about half a dozen Baby Bok Choy, a dozen Suzhou Baby Bok Choy and half a dozen Purple Lady Bok Choy into seed starter trays probably in mid March. That would give them about 45 days to grow before transplanting them about May 1.