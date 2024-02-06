New exercise guidelines: Move more, start younger

CHICAGO -- Move more, sit less and get children active as young as age 3, say new federal guidelines stressing any amount and any type of exercise helps health.

The advice is the first update since the government's physical activity guidelines came out a decade ago. Since then, the list of benefits of exercise has grown, and there's more evidence to back things of unknown value before, such as short, high-intense workouts and taking the stairs instead of an elevator.

Only 20 percent of Americans get enough exercise now, and the childhood obesity problem has prompted the push to aim younger to prevent poor health later in life.

Highlights of the advice released Monday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association:

Children and teens

The biggest change: Start young. Guidelines used to begin at age 6, but the new ones say preschoolers ages 3 through 5 should be encouraged to take part in active play throughout the day. They don't call for a certain amount but say a reasonable target may be three hours of various intensities. That's consistent with guidelines in many other countries and is the average amount of activity observed in children this age.

From ages 6 through 17, at least an hour of moderate-to-vigorous activity throughout the day is recommended. Most of it should be aerobic, the kind getting the heart rate up, such as brisk walking, biking or running. At least three times a week, exercise should be vigorous and include muscle- and bone-strengthening activities such as climbing on playground equipment or playing sports.