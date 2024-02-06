New dishes can spruce up Thanksgiving

By Susan McClanahan

November is here and I simply cannot believe we are already talking about planning the Thanksgiving menu. It seems like we were just planning it not too long ago, and now here we are, an entire year later.

I thought today we would think about side dishes to go along with the turkey and dressing meal. Every family has its own traditional foods, but sometimes you might choose to incorporate one or two new sides. This may send everyone into a spin and they may wonder just what in the world you are up to, but it is fun to try new things and step out, just a little bit, from your traditional side dishes.

Cranberry Relish

This recipe is a family tradition. My dad always got out the grinder and attached it to the table to grind the cranberries for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I can vividly see Dad in my mind helping the little grandkids turn the handle and doing it just right.

He always ground the orange peel and some of the frozen cranberries on the smaller blade of the grinder, then changed to the larger blade for the rest of the berries, and it was just perfect. We still have the grinder and we continue this tradition every year.

Choose navel oranges with bright-colored peels that are clear of spots or blemishes. We don't recommend using a food processor, as most people over process the relish into mush with no texture.

2 bags fresh cranberries, frozen in the package

4 navel oranges

2 cups sugar, adjust to your liking

1 to 2 cups pecans, adjust to your liking

Using a paring knife, peel the top orange layer of the orange leaving the bitter white layer underneath. Reserve the peeling. Peel the white layer off and discard. Remove all bitter white membranes and center stripe. Divide the oranges into sections.

Sort through the frozen cranberries and discard any shriveled and damaged berries. You can easily and quickly do this as you add the berries into the grinder.

Using an old-fashioned meat grinder grind the berries and oranges and orange peel, alternating between ingredients. End with berries to make sure you've pushed all of the peel through the grinder. Stir in chopped pecans and sugar. Cover and refrigerate.

This is perfect eaten as-is, with turkey or chicken as a side dish. It can be added to sandwiches or into cranberry or cherry gelatin for a congealed salad. I love it so much I eat it from Thanksgiving through the Christmas season.

Cranberry Sauce

If you prefer your cranberries cooked into a sauce, this recipe is for you. Adjust the sugar and orange, as you can always add more if needed.

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 package (12 ounces) fresh cranberries

2 teaspoons orange zest

Kosher salt

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine sugar and water until sugar dissolves. Add cranberries and cook until they burst, about 10 minutes. Stir in orange zest and a pinch of salt.

Remove saucepan from heat and let cool completely, then transfer to a resealable container and refrigerate.

Holiday Sweet Potato Casserole

Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup flour

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon orange zest, or to taste

1/3 cup melted butter

Casserole:

2 large cans sweet potatoes, drained, or equivalent of fresh, cooked and drained

1 stick butter, room temperature

2 eggs

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Mash sweet potatoes and butter together, until no lumps remain and they are light in texture. Stir in rest of casserole ingredients. Place in a greased 9x13-inch or oval baker.

Combine all topping ingredients together to make a crumble texture. Spoon or sprinkle all topping over the casserole in the baking dish.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes until heated through and topping is crunchy.

Cranberry Orange Honey Butter

I made this a few years ago for our family Thanksgiving dinner and I was teased and I've never heard the end of it. It was delicious on the fresh homemade hot rolls coming out of the oven.

1 cup softened butter

1/3 cup finely chopped dried cranberries, or fresh ground

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons grated orange peel

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Beat ingredients until blended well. Serve with fresh warm rolls.

Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Makes 24 servings.