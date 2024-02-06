New beginnings

Well, we made it another year despite all the sickness and disease here in America. Most of us have lost a friend or someone we know who caught COVID-19 and didn't make it, or someone who survived COVID but will carry scars forever. Many of us have had COVID or were a "probable." We've worn the masks and sanitized our hands. Some have tolerated the masks, and others have rebelled against them. Some got the shots, and some swore they never would. I don't have a clue what 2022 or the future holds. If I did, I'd buy lottery tickets.

We're going into the time of the year when we traditionally make resolutions to do or to not do whatever. We may want to turn over a new leaf. For many it's to lose weight and get in shape. Probably for some it's to quit a bad habit and replace it with a good one. For some it's to simply go on living in spite of COVID. I think for some it's to go back to church and to worship. The fear of COVID has in many instances kept us from church.

I wonder what the settlers did in the early 1900s when the New Year rolled around? I'm pretty sure they didn't look for a gym to work out. Folks back then were getting all the exercise they wanted between milking the cows and gardening and haying and gathering cow chips or cutting fire wood and daily tasks. Walking was about the only way to get around. Grandpa Piihl homesteaded on a section of ground north of Arthur, Nebraska, and the house was at the foot of a huge hill. I'll bet that hill was 400 feet tall or more. The only way to check the cows on the other side of the hill was to climb it. When night rolled around, they probably ate supper and went to bed.