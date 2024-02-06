All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMay 12, 2022
New and fresh salad ideas
Are you in a rut with your salads and cold side salads? It is so easy to purchase the same or similar ingredients for your dinner salads, and I am just as guilty. So sometimes we just need to shake things up and look at new, fresh ideas. Today I started looking for new salads with bright, fresh ingredients of a wide variety, including lettuce, pasta, some with seafood, and others with tasty dressings that set the recipe apart from others. ...
Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Are you in a rut with your salads and cold side salads? It is so easy to purchase the same or similar ingredients for your dinner salads, and I am just as guilty. So sometimes we just need to shake things up and look at new, fresh ideas.

Today I started looking for new salads with bright, fresh ingredients of a wide variety, including lettuce, pasta, some with seafood, and others with tasty dressings that set the recipe apart from others. I hope you can give these a try to change up your supper salad options.

Cranberry Avocado Mango Salad

Cambray onions are a small, immature white onion, sometimes called a barbecue onion.

  • 1 sliced avocado
  • 1 mango, diced
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 3.5 ounces goat cheese, cut into slices
  • 1 cup alfalfa sprouts
  • 1 Cambray onion, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 4 tablespoons wine vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Mixed lettuce leaves
  • Black sesame seeds
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a salad bowl or platter arrange the lettuce leaves, cranberries, mango and avocado; add the goat cheese, the alfalfa sprouts and sprinkle with black sesame seeds.

To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl combine salt, pepper, vinegar, olive oil and Cambray onion, mix very well. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad before serving.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-avocado-mango-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Arfy3vhkUp-bgrOKfHSPWaHzHjMauu8lIpF3q_Ut9LIPruTjV7FRLfwk

Ranch Pasta Salad

There are few ingredients in this pasta salad and kids always seem to like it. If you don't like the tomato, replace it with another veggie such as red bell pepper, green onion, radish, or zucchini. Or leave it out! It's really good and really simple.

  • 3 cups pasta, large shells or spiral work well
  • 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Buttermilk Ranch dressing mix (envelope)
  • 1 1/2 cups Colby jack cheese, diced (or any block cheese)
  • 1 large cucumber, peeled
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup ham, diced (optional)
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup buttermilk

Prepare pasta noodles al dente according to package directions. Strain and cool.

In a separate bowl, mix the ranch dressing envelope according to the package directions adding mayonnaise and buttermilk. Thin it out with a couple additional tablespoons of buttermilk or milk if needed.

Add cubed cheese, cucumber, tomato halves, and optional ham to the pasta. Add dressing.

Combine well.

Refrigerate for an hour or more. If the noodles soak up most of the dressing, you may add a bit of milk to loosen it up or just a squirt or two of bottled dressing.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/pasta/ranch-pasta-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR2YrfxiAFZL-sAjZlgvXJTebtxNRomUtbl9JoGKfKMeDf3F2pfO6jjI32s

Shrimp Remoulade Pasta Salad

This Shrimp Remoulade Pasta Salad has a classic New Orleans Remoulade dressing and lots of baby shrimp mixed in.

  • 1 pound medium shell pasta, cooked until al dente in salted water
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Creole mustard
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon horseradish
  • 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning (I use Tony Chachere's)
  • 2 ribs celery, sliced
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 pound small cooked shrimp

In a large bowl stir together mayonnaise, Creole mustard, ketchup, horseradish, Tabasco, sugar, and Creole Seasoning.

Fold in pasta, celery, green onions, red bell pepper and shrimp.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/shrimp-remoulade-pasta-salad/

Italian Spaghetti Salad with Spinach

  • 1 pound package spaghetti, cooked to al dente
  • 1 (16 ounce) bottle quality Italian salad dressing
  • 2 cups fresh baby spinach, loosely packed
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 8 ounces hard salami, cubed
  • 1 (4 ounce) can sliced ripe olives
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoon dry Italian seasoning
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, cubed

Cook the spaghetti in salted water per the package instructions until al dente. Drain well then let cool slightly in colander until steam has dissipated.

In a large mixing bowl, toss together the warm pasta with the salad dressing. Mix until fully coated.

Add the remaining ingredients reserving the cubed cheese. Mix until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

Set into the fridge to cool for 30 to 60 minutes. Mix in the cheese. Cover and chill thoroughly for several hours or overnight.

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/italian-spaghetti-salad-spinach/?fbclid=IwAR1gQ3RjZETa-vhFf06TWnyp3ZmGyT7JJve74LrxPdUsmEufbD_GMf8gIEk

Green Goddess Avocado Orange And Cashew Salad

This fresh and simple salad is made with avocados, cashews, mixed greens, orange slices and a bright, flavorful dressing. It is the perfect healthy summer recipe!

For the Salad:

  • 4 cups spring salad mix
  • 3 to 4 medium mandarin oranges, peeled and broken apart
  • 1/2 cup cashews roughly chopped
  • 1 medium avocado sliced thinly

For the Dressing:

  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed
  • 1 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup green onion, chopped

For the Salad: Combine all of the ingredients in a medium to large mixing bowl and toss gently.

For the Dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a high-speed food processor. Process on high for about 45 to 60 seconds until there are no lumps. (I use the puree setting.)

Serve over salad.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/green-goddess-avocado-orange-and-cashew-salad/

Green Goddess Dressing

Green Goddess Dressing is one of the best dressings ever, especially in the heat of the summer! It's a creamy, tangy dressing with bright, fresh flavors that elevates even the most simple salad.

Here is another Green Goddess dressing recipe that is a little different from the one in the previous recipe, so you might try both and see which one you like best.

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, packed
  • 3 tablespoons fresh dill weed, packed
  • 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, packed
  • 4 scallions
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, packed
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh tarragon, packed
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh mint, packed
  • 2 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons anchovy paste
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a blender or a food processor and pulse, scraping the sides when needed, until completely smooth and blended.

Transfer into the glass jar with a lid or a dressing storage container and refrigerate for five to seven days.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/green-goddess-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR3cbqQjHTM_p2E5-XRuj6XO7RxWOQXRGjFMZRRCoaecpHakgbiJIZ6WAxQ

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

This coleslaw is crisp, sweet, and wonderful, with fresh apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and green onions.

  • 1 bag (14 ounces) of 3-color coleslaw mix
  • 1 big apple, chopped
  • 1/2 cup of dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
  • 4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise (lowfat is fine)
  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt (not Greek yogurt)
  • 6 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon (dry) ginger powder

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the coleslaw. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and toss to coat evenly.

Note: Use 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger for a less creamy coleslaw.

Source: www.cook.recipesmomy.com/apple-cranberry-coleslaw/

Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

Chicken salad with grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed in a creamy dressing. Serve it up on a bun or lettuce wrap as a cool and tasty lunch.

Notes: Apple Cider Vinegar can be used instead of lemon juice for the dressing.

Skip the yogurt and use sour cream instead for an extra thick dressing. For an extra sweet chicken salad mix in a bit of shredded pineapple.

Have leftover bacon? Crumble it in your salad. You can never go wrong with bacon!

  • 3 1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 2/3 cup red grapes, halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 medium red onion, diced
  • 2/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, optional
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve on a bun, bed of lettuce, or crackers.

Notes: Although not required, I recommend refrigerating for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to incorporate.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Stir in a bit of extra mayonnaise before serving if the salad dries out.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-salad-grapes-pecans-celery/?fbclid=IwAR0sfyBk719FB5EkfGg5_Mq39tHpQeHM7rNtfx5hhkaIj5hY_KiCBEfBo-c

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad is loaded with corn, black beans, avocado , and red bell pepper and tossed in a creamy sour cream and salsa dressing. It has Texas-sized flavor.

  • 1 pound uncooked cavatappi pasta
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can yellow corn, drained
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/3 cup sliced olives
  • 2 avocados, diced
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon canned diced jalapeno, or 1 to 2 fresh jalapenos, diced
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup salsa
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese, optional
  • 1/2 cup tortilla strips

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 2 teaspoons of salt to the water and cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well.

In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, green onions, red bell pepper, olives, avocados, cilantro, and jalapenos. Add pasta.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, salsa, taco seasoning and lime juice.

Add sour cream mixture along with cheese to pasta mixture and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sprinkle with Tortilla Crisps just before serving.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/tex-mex-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3T47SA_aimwJnR6Kbz5OvVHZzf_mPkxnHhyLF5yFQQHtIVKJoeJZ_TNYM

Hot Bacon Dressing and Spinach Salad

Hot Bacon Salad Dressing may seem difficult, but it is easy to prepare, and it makes the perfect dressing for this hearty spinach salad.

Spinach Salad:

  • 8 ounces bacon, reserve drippings
  • 16 ounces baby spinach leaves
  • 6 ounces tomatoes
  • 3 hard boiled eggs
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion

Hot Bacon Salad Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons bacon drippings
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Spinach Salad: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Pace a wire rack inside of a rimmed baking sheet and lay the bacon slices over the wire rack. Cook the bacon in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until browned and crispy. Chop the bacon and reserve 2 tablespoons of the drippings.

Place the spinach in a bowl and top with the tomatoes, hardboiled eggs, red onion, and bacon.

Hot Bacon Salad Dressing: To make the dressing, place the reserved bacon drippings in a saucepan along with the red wine vinegar, sugar, and Dijon mustard. Turn the heat to medium and whisk until the dressing begins to bubble and becomes uniform.

Pour the hot bacon dressing over the spinach salad, and toss.

Source: www.copykat.com/hot-bacon-salad-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR3aqTZ_wASqI9ph9MfnaZXK4TC2bxd1DFzP7epzCNeBraD8BELTN8UthI8#recipe

Spinach Raspberry Salad

Adapted from the Portland's Palate Cookbook. The dressing makes enough for 2 salads. Add the jam accordingly to how sweet you like the dressing.

  • 8 cups spinach leaves
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
  • 3 small avocados, or 1 large, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup raspberry vinegar
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup raspberry jam, to taste
  • Salt and pepper

In a large bowl, combine spinach, raspberries, onion, nuts, avocado, and cilantro. Reserve a few raspberries and nuts for garnish.

Dressing: In a small bowl, mix oil, vinegar, jam and salt and pepper. Whisk together and set aside until ready to serve the salad.

Drizzle over the salad; toss to combine. Garnish with reserved raspberries and nuts.

Serve immediately.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/spinach-raspberry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1pxA1EK3YcezuK8vLo5A4YZPsKCfx0HdLXU5z7Jp6kgaXhBzkNFQqESN4

BLT Pasta Salad

BLT Pasta Salad is a crisp and refreshing pasta salad that is loaded with bacon, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, bow tie pasta noodles, and tossed in ranch dressing.

  • 16 ounce Farfalle pasta
  • 12 ounce bacon, cut into 1/2- inch pieces
  • 10 ounce grape tomatoes, cut in half (about 2 cups)
  • 2 Romaine hearts, chopped
  • 2 avocados, pitted, sliced or cut into chunks

For the Ranch Dressing:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup milk
  • 3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium heat and cook the pasta according to package instructions for al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

In a large frying pan, add bacon and cook until crispy.

Remove from the pan and place on a paper plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess grease.

While the bacon is cooking, make the ranch dressing.

For the Ranch Dressing: Add mayonnaise, milk and dry ranch seasoning to a medium bowl. Stir to combine.

In a large bowl, add all ingredients, toss to coat evenly. Best served chilled. Garnish with sliced green onions and cilantro.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/blt-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0GSUAvlNG6lEBy0Hvzk7s9fzLe8nL5Zw09AABxJN_6FGmIqsfYMZ0iOKA#recipe

The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring a Salad

The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring A Salad really IS the salad to bring to a dinner that friends are throwing....or to a dinner at your own house. The flavors and textures are well balanced and unforgettably delicious.

For Vinaigrette:

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped (approximately 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For Salad:

  • 2 heads of Butter Lettuce (Romaine would be fine, too)
  • 10 ounces fresh spinach
  • 1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries (or Craisins)
  • 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

Whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette in a small bowl or measuring cup. Toss salad greens in a large bowl with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with nuts, dried fruit, and blue cheese.

Notes: I like dried, cherries in this salad, too. For maple syrup, I also recommend Grade A Dark. (This used to be called Grade B.)

Source: www.thatsusanwilliams.com/2013/03/the-salad-to-bring-when-they-ask-you-to-bring-a-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1kUvUC5TseQXO0w98w6FR9ULGfJTC4SdzI5p7qpZ4AG84Zv9uAiZPT2uM

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Chicken Salad is fantastically rich and creamy with lots of crispy pieces of bacon, Ranch dressing, and shredded cheddar cheese. Perfect for using up leftover chicken.

  • 3 cups cooked and chopped chicken
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Ranch dressing I use Hidden Valley
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 green onions sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 5 bacon slices cooked and crumbled

Place chicken in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise, Ranch dressing and pepper. Stir to mix well.

Add green onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon and gently stir in. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a few hours to let the flavors meld.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/bacon-cheddar-ranch-chicken-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Kq1pmkO4P5BdZJzK3s97Hc6Xrk2Ie-9CmRbsMC4Si1HZti3NdXU9uwZk

Grilled Corn and Pineapple Salad

This salad combines sweet, tangy, spicy, and salty flavors with complimentary hints of bitter char and deep caramelization.

  • 4 ears corn, boiled 4-5 minutes
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 fresh pineapple cut into 4, long spears
  • 1-2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
  • 1 lime, zested and juices, plus more to taste
  • 1 cup whole cilantro leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, finely diced
  • 1 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
  • 1 heaping cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • Chili powder to garnish

Preheat grill to high heat.

Brush the boiled corn with mayonnaise and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place on the heated grill and cook 5-6 minutes each side, or until golden and slightly charred. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting off the kernels. Add to a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Brush the pineapple spears with oil and place on the grill. Cook until golden and lightly charred, 6-8 minutes per side. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the corn.

Add the lime zest, 3/4 cup of the cilantro, jalapeÃ±o, and 3/4 cup of cotija, cherry tomatoes, and mix until combined. Pour over the lime juice and toss once more — taste for additional lime or salt. Garnish with the remaining cilantro, cotija, and chili powder.

Serve warm or chilled with grilled meat, chips, or fish.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/grilled-corn-pineapple-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1T6rJpSKlRXVDthBGQXa89cskC4o8FLmFh_TUGA5E-Hwmh5Tc8JAjmyvg

Combination Chopped Salad with Shrimp

For the Spicy Tomato Dressing:

  • 1 large clove garlic, finely minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup V-8 (regular or spicy)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons chili sauce or ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Creole (or yellow) mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, (like Slap Ya Mama, optional
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

For the Salad:

  • 2 heads romaine lettuce
  • 1/2 cup julienned red, yellow, orange and/or green bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/2 cup sliced radishes
  • 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 cup sliced celery
  • 2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
  • 3 medium tomatoes, cut in wedges
  • 1 pound boiled, seasoned medium (41-50 count) shrimp
  • 1/2 cup sliced black or green pitted olives
  • 6 pickled pepperoncini peppers, for garnish
  • 2 anchovy fillets, optional, for garnish
  • Shredded Parmesan cheese, optional, for garnish

Add minced garlic to a mixing bowl with a pinch of the salt and smash together. Add the lemon juice and remaining salt; let rest for 10 minutes. Add remaining dressing ingredients and whisk until blended well. Transfer to a serving cruet and refrigerate until needed.

When ready to serve salad, tear lettuce into bite sized pieces, rinse and spin to remove all excess water. Add to large salad serving bowl, along with the next six ingredients. Drizzle enough dressing on top to moisten, toss, and top with all remaining salad ingredients, in order, finishing with the garnishes. Serve immediately, offering remaining dressing at the table.

Cook's Notes: The Friendship House dressed their salad first with a French style dressing, followed by a garlic infused salad oil, then finishing individual plates with the chopped egg, shrimp, two olives and one anchovy. If you're using raw shrimp, season with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning and saute in butter until no longer translucent. Let cool. May also substitute crawfish, cut up cooked chicken, salami or ham for the shrimp. New Orleans style adds blanched asparagus spears. Fresh, sliced avocado is also a perfect addition.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2019/10/combination-chopped-salad-with-shrimp.html?fbclid=IwAR0590kPzbIvq-G84Y6tGXq5eRJ5fxfQl-iwExckPxG9UokeisNUVVO9axw

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy