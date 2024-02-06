New and fresh salad ideas

Are you in a rut with your salads and cold side salads? It is so easy to purchase the same or similar ingredients for your dinner salads, and I am just as guilty. So sometimes we just need to shake things up and look at new, fresh ideas.

Today I started looking for new salads with bright, fresh ingredients of a wide variety, including lettuce, pasta, some with seafood, and others with tasty dressings that set the recipe apart from others. I hope you can give these a try to change up your supper salad options.

Cranberry Avocado Mango Salad

Cambray onions are a small, immature white onion, sometimes called a barbecue onion.

1 sliced avocado

1 mango, diced

3/4 cup dried cranberries

3.5 ounces goat cheese, cut into slices

1 cup alfalfa sprouts

1 Cambray onion, sliced

1 teaspoon honey

4 tablespoons wine vinegar

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Mixed lettuce leaves

Black sesame seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

In a salad bowl or platter arrange the lettuce leaves, cranberries, mango and avocado; add the goat cheese, the alfalfa sprouts and sprinkle with black sesame seeds.

To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl combine salt, pepper, vinegar, olive oil and Cambray onion, mix very well. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad before serving.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-avocado-mango-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Arfy3vhkUp-bgrOKfHSPWaHzHjMauu8lIpF3q_Ut9LIPruTjV7FRLfwk

Ranch Pasta Salad

There are few ingredients in this pasta salad and kids always seem to like it. If you don't like the tomato, replace it with another veggie such as red bell pepper, green onion, radish, or zucchini. Or leave it out! It's really good and really simple.

3 cups pasta, large shells or spiral work well

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Buttermilk Ranch dressing mix (envelope)

1 1/2 cups Colby jack cheese, diced (or any block cheese)

1 large cucumber, peeled

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup ham, diced (optional)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk

Prepare pasta noodles al dente according to package directions. Strain and cool.

In a separate bowl, mix the ranch dressing envelope according to the package directions adding mayonnaise and buttermilk. Thin it out with a couple additional tablespoons of buttermilk or milk if needed.

Add cubed cheese, cucumber, tomato halves, and optional ham to the pasta. Add dressing.

Combine well.

Refrigerate for an hour or more. If the noodles soak up most of the dressing, you may add a bit of milk to loosen it up or just a squirt or two of bottled dressing.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/pasta/ranch-pasta-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR2YrfxiAFZL-sAjZlgvXJTebtxNRomUtbl9JoGKfKMeDf3F2pfO6jjI32s

Shrimp Remoulade Pasta Salad

This Shrimp Remoulade Pasta Salad has a classic New Orleans Remoulade dressing and lots of baby shrimp mixed in.

1 pound medium shell pasta, cooked until al dente in salted water

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Creole mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon horseradish

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning (I use Tony Chachere's)

2 ribs celery, sliced

3 green onions, sliced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 pound small cooked shrimp

In a large bowl stir together mayonnaise, Creole mustard, ketchup, horseradish, Tabasco, sugar, and Creole Seasoning.

Fold in pasta, celery, green onions, red bell pepper and shrimp.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/shrimp-remoulade-pasta-salad/

Italian Spaghetti Salad with Spinach

1 pound package spaghetti, cooked to al dente

1 (16 ounce) bottle quality Italian salad dressing

2 cups fresh baby spinach, loosely packed

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

8 ounces hard salami, cubed

1 (4 ounce) can sliced ripe olives

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoon dry Italian seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, cubed

Cook the spaghetti in salted water per the package instructions until al dente. Drain well then let cool slightly in colander until steam has dissipated.

In a large mixing bowl, toss together the warm pasta with the salad dressing. Mix until fully coated.

Add the remaining ingredients reserving the cubed cheese. Mix until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

Set into the fridge to cool for 30 to 60 minutes. Mix in the cheese. Cover and chill thoroughly for several hours or overnight.

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/italian-spaghetti-salad-spinach/?fbclid=IwAR1gQ3RjZETa-vhFf06TWnyp3ZmGyT7JJve74LrxPdUsmEufbD_GMf8gIEk

Green Goddess Avocado Orange And Cashew Salad

This fresh and simple salad is made with avocados, cashews, mixed greens, orange slices and a bright, flavorful dressing. It is the perfect healthy summer recipe!

For the Salad:

4 cups spring salad mix

3 to 4 medium mandarin oranges, peeled and broken apart

1/2 cup cashews roughly chopped

1 medium avocado sliced thinly

For the Dressing:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed

1 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

1 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

For the Salad: Combine all of the ingredients in a medium to large mixing bowl and toss gently.

For the Dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a high-speed food processor. Process on high for about 45 to 60 seconds until there are no lumps. (I use the puree setting.)

Serve over salad.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/green-goddess-avocado-orange-and-cashew-salad/

Green Goddess Dressing

Green Goddess Dressing is one of the best dressings ever, especially in the heat of the summer! It's a creamy, tangy dressing with bright, fresh flavors that elevates even the most simple salad.

Here is another Green Goddess dressing recipe that is a little different from the one in the previous recipe, so you might try both and see which one you like best.

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream

1 zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

1/4 cup fresh parsley, packed

3 tablespoons fresh dill weed, packed

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, packed

4 scallions

1/4 cup fresh basil, packed

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh tarragon, packed

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh mint, packed

2 garlic clove

2 tablespoons anchovy paste

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a blender or a food processor and pulse, scraping the sides when needed, until completely smooth and blended.

Transfer into the glass jar with a lid or a dressing storage container and refrigerate for five to seven days.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/green-goddess-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR3cbqQjHTM_p2E5-XRuj6XO7RxWOQXRGjFMZRRCoaecpHakgbiJIZ6WAxQ

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

This coleslaw is crisp, sweet, and wonderful, with fresh apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and green onions.

1 bag (14 ounces) of 3-color coleslaw mix

1 big apple, chopped

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise (lowfat is fine)

3/4 cup plain yogurt (not Greek yogurt)

6 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon (dry) ginger powder

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the coleslaw. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and toss to coat evenly.

Note: Use 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger for a less creamy coleslaw.

Source: www.cook.recipesmomy.com/apple-cranberry-coleslaw/

Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

Chicken salad with grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed in a creamy dressing. Serve it up on a bun or lettuce wrap as a cool and tasty lunch.

Notes: Apple Cider Vinegar can be used instead of lemon juice for the dressing.

Skip the yogurt and use sour cream instead for an extra thick dressing. For an extra sweet chicken salad mix in a bit of shredded pineapple.

Have leftover bacon? Crumble it in your salad. You can never go wrong with bacon!

3 1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

2 ribs celery, chopped

2/3 cup red grapes, halved

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 medium red onion, diced

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream)

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, optional

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve on a bun, bed of lettuce, or crackers.

Notes: Although not required, I recommend refrigerating for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to incorporate.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Stir in a bit of extra mayonnaise before serving if the salad dries out.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-salad-grapes-pecans-celery/?fbclid=IwAR0sfyBk719FB5EkfGg5_Mq39tHpQeHM7rNtfx5hhkaIj5hY_KiCBEfBo-c

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad is loaded with corn, black beans, avocado , and red bell pepper and tossed in a creamy sour cream and salsa dressing. It has Texas-sized flavor.

1 pound uncooked cavatappi pasta

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can yellow corn, drained

3 green onions, sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup sliced olives

2 avocados, diced

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon canned diced jalapeno, or 1 to 2 fresh jalapenos, diced

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup salsa

1 packet taco seasoning

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese, optional

1/2 cup tortilla strips

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 2 teaspoons of salt to the water and cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well.

In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, green onions, red bell pepper, olives, avocados, cilantro, and jalapenos. Add pasta.