New and fresh salad ideas

Are you in a rut with your salads and cold side salads? It is so easy to purchase the same or similar ingredients for your dinner salads, and I am just as guilty. So sometimes we just need to shake things up and look at new, fresh ideas.
Today I started looking for new salads with bright, fresh ingredients of a wide variety, including lettuce, pasta, some with seafood, and others with tasty dressings that set the recipe apart from others. I hope you can give these a try to change up your supper salad options.
Cambray onions are a small, immature white onion, sometimes called a barbecue onion.
In a salad bowl or platter arrange the lettuce leaves, cranberries, mango and avocado; add the goat cheese, the alfalfa sprouts and sprinkle with black sesame seeds.
To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl combine salt, pepper, vinegar, olive oil and Cambray onion, mix very well. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad before serving.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-avocado-mango-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Arfy3vhkUp-bgrOKfHSPWaHzHjMauu8lIpF3q_Ut9LIPruTjV7FRLfwk
There are few ingredients in this pasta salad and kids always seem to like it. If you don't like the tomato, replace it with another veggie such as red bell pepper, green onion, radish, or zucchini. Or leave it out! It's really good and really simple.
Prepare pasta noodles al dente according to package directions. Strain and cool.
In a separate bowl, mix the ranch dressing envelope according to the package directions adding mayonnaise and buttermilk. Thin it out with a couple additional tablespoons of buttermilk or milk if needed.
Add cubed cheese, cucumber, tomato halves, and optional ham to the pasta. Add dressing.
Combine well.
Refrigerate for an hour or more. If the noodles soak up most of the dressing, you may add a bit of milk to loosen it up or just a squirt or two of bottled dressing.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/pasta/ranch-pasta-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR2YrfxiAFZL-sAjZlgvXJTebtxNRomUtbl9JoGKfKMeDf3F2pfO6jjI32s
This Shrimp Remoulade Pasta Salad has a classic New Orleans Remoulade dressing and lots of baby shrimp mixed in.
In a large bowl stir together mayonnaise, Creole mustard, ketchup, horseradish, Tabasco, sugar, and Creole Seasoning.
Fold in pasta, celery, green onions, red bell pepper and shrimp.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/shrimp-remoulade-pasta-salad/
Cook the spaghetti in salted water per the package instructions until al dente. Drain well then let cool slightly in colander until steam has dissipated.
In a large mixing bowl, toss together the warm pasta with the salad dressing. Mix until fully coated.
Add the remaining ingredients reserving the cubed cheese. Mix until all ingredients are evenly distributed.
Set into the fridge to cool for 30 to 60 minutes. Mix in the cheese. Cover and chill thoroughly for several hours or overnight.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/italian-spaghetti-salad-spinach/?fbclid=IwAR1gQ3RjZETa-vhFf06TWnyp3ZmGyT7JJve74LrxPdUsmEufbD_GMf8gIEk
This fresh and simple salad is made with avocados, cashews, mixed greens, orange slices and a bright, flavorful dressing. It is the perfect healthy summer recipe!
For the Salad:
For the Dressing:
For the Salad: Combine all of the ingredients in a medium to large mixing bowl and toss gently.
For the Dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a high-speed food processor. Process on high for about 45 to 60 seconds until there are no lumps. (I use the puree setting.)
Serve over salad.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/green-goddess-avocado-orange-and-cashew-salad/
Green Goddess Dressing is one of the best dressings ever, especially in the heat of the summer! It's a creamy, tangy dressing with bright, fresh flavors that elevates even the most simple salad.
Here is another Green Goddess dressing recipe that is a little different from the one in the previous recipe, so you might try both and see which one you like best.
Combine all the ingredients in a blender or a food processor and pulse, scraping the sides when needed, until completely smooth and blended.
Transfer into the glass jar with a lid or a dressing storage container and refrigerate for five to seven days.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/green-goddess-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR3cbqQjHTM_p2E5-XRuj6XO7RxWOQXRGjFMZRRCoaecpHakgbiJIZ6WAxQ
This coleslaw is crisp, sweet, and wonderful, with fresh apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and green onions.
Dressing:
In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the coleslaw. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and toss to coat evenly.
Note: Use 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger for a less creamy coleslaw.
Source: www.cook.recipesmomy.com/apple-cranberry-coleslaw/
Chicken salad with grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed in a creamy dressing. Serve it up on a bun or lettuce wrap as a cool and tasty lunch.
Notes: Apple Cider Vinegar can be used instead of lemon juice for the dressing.
Skip the yogurt and use sour cream instead for an extra thick dressing. For an extra sweet chicken salad mix in a bit of shredded pineapple.
Have leftover bacon? Crumble it in your salad. You can never go wrong with bacon!
In a large bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve on a bun, bed of lettuce, or crackers.
Notes: Although not required, I recommend refrigerating for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to incorporate.
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Stir in a bit of extra mayonnaise before serving if the salad dries out.
Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-salad-grapes-pecans-celery/?fbclid=IwAR0sfyBk719FB5EkfGg5_Mq39tHpQeHM7rNtfx5hhkaIj5hY_KiCBEfBo-c
Tex-Mex Pasta Salad is loaded with corn, black beans, avocado , and red bell pepper and tossed in a creamy sour cream and salsa dressing. It has Texas-sized flavor.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 2 teaspoons of salt to the water and cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well.
In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, green onions, red bell pepper, olives, avocados, cilantro, and jalapenos. Add pasta.
In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, salsa, taco seasoning and lime juice.
Add sour cream mixture along with cheese to pasta mixture and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Sprinkle with Tortilla Crisps just before serving.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/tex-mex-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3T47SA_aimwJnR6Kbz5OvVHZzf_mPkxnHhyLF5yFQQHtIVKJoeJZ_TNYM
Hot Bacon Salad Dressing may seem difficult, but it is easy to prepare, and it makes the perfect dressing for this hearty spinach salad.
Spinach Salad:
Hot Bacon Salad Dressing:
Spinach Salad: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Pace a wire rack inside of a rimmed baking sheet and lay the bacon slices over the wire rack. Cook the bacon in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until browned and crispy. Chop the bacon and reserve 2 tablespoons of the drippings.
Place the spinach in a bowl and top with the tomatoes, hardboiled eggs, red onion, and bacon.
Hot Bacon Salad Dressing: To make the dressing, place the reserved bacon drippings in a saucepan along with the red wine vinegar, sugar, and Dijon mustard. Turn the heat to medium and whisk until the dressing begins to bubble and becomes uniform.
Pour the hot bacon dressing over the spinach salad, and toss.
Source: www.copykat.com/hot-bacon-salad-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR3aqTZ_wASqI9ph9MfnaZXK4TC2bxd1DFzP7epzCNeBraD8BELTN8UthI8#recipe
Adapted from the Portland's Palate Cookbook. The dressing makes enough for 2 salads. Add the jam accordingly to how sweet you like the dressing.
Dressing:
In a large bowl, combine spinach, raspberries, onion, nuts, avocado, and cilantro. Reserve a few raspberries and nuts for garnish.
Dressing: In a small bowl, mix oil, vinegar, jam and salt and pepper. Whisk together and set aside until ready to serve the salad.
Drizzle over the salad; toss to combine. Garnish with reserved raspberries and nuts.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/spinach-raspberry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1pxA1EK3YcezuK8vLo5A4YZPsKCfx0HdLXU5z7Jp6kgaXhBzkNFQqESN4
BLT Pasta Salad is a crisp and refreshing pasta salad that is loaded with bacon, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, bow tie pasta noodles, and tossed in ranch dressing.
For the Ranch Dressing:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium heat and cook the pasta according to package instructions for al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
In a large frying pan, add bacon and cook until crispy.
Remove from the pan and place on a paper plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess grease.
While the bacon is cooking, make the ranch dressing.
For the Ranch Dressing: Add mayonnaise, milk and dry ranch seasoning to a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
In a large bowl, add all ingredients, toss to coat evenly. Best served chilled. Garnish with sliced green onions and cilantro.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/blt-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0GSUAvlNG6lEBy0Hvzk7s9fzLe8nL5Zw09AABxJN_6FGmIqsfYMZ0iOKA#recipe
The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring A Salad really IS the salad to bring to a dinner that friends are throwing....or to a dinner at your own house. The flavors and textures are well balanced and unforgettably delicious.
For Vinaigrette:
For Salad:
Whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette in a small bowl or measuring cup. Toss salad greens in a large bowl with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with nuts, dried fruit, and blue cheese.
Notes: I like dried, cherries in this salad, too. For maple syrup, I also recommend Grade A Dark. (This used to be called Grade B.)
Source: www.thatsusanwilliams.com/2013/03/the-salad-to-bring-when-they-ask-you-to-bring-a-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1kUvUC5TseQXO0w98w6FR9ULGfJTC4SdzI5p7qpZ4AG84Zv9uAiZPT2uM
Bacon Cheddar Ranch Chicken Salad is fantastically rich and creamy with lots of crispy pieces of bacon, Ranch dressing, and shredded cheddar cheese. Perfect for using up leftover chicken.
Place chicken in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise, Ranch dressing and pepper. Stir to mix well.
Add green onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon and gently stir in. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a few hours to let the flavors meld.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/bacon-cheddar-ranch-chicken-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Kq1pmkO4P5BdZJzK3s97Hc6Xrk2Ie-9CmRbsMC4Si1HZti3NdXU9uwZk
This salad combines sweet, tangy, spicy, and salty flavors with complimentary hints of bitter char and deep caramelization.
Preheat grill to high heat.
Brush the boiled corn with mayonnaise and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place on the heated grill and cook 5-6 minutes each side, or until golden and slightly charred. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting off the kernels. Add to a large mixing bowl and set aside.
Brush the pineapple spears with oil and place on the grill. Cook until golden and lightly charred, 6-8 minutes per side. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the corn.
Add the lime zest, 3/4 cup of the cilantro, jalapeÃ±o, and 3/4 cup of cotija, cherry tomatoes, and mix until combined. Pour over the lime juice and toss once more — taste for additional lime or salt. Garnish with the remaining cilantro, cotija, and chili powder.
Serve warm or chilled with grilled meat, chips, or fish.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/grilled-corn-pineapple-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1T6rJpSKlRXVDthBGQXa89cskC4o8FLmFh_TUGA5E-Hwmh5Tc8JAjmyvg
For the Spicy Tomato Dressing:
For the Salad:
Add minced garlic to a mixing bowl with a pinch of the salt and smash together. Add the lemon juice and remaining salt; let rest for 10 minutes. Add remaining dressing ingredients and whisk until blended well. Transfer to a serving cruet and refrigerate until needed.
When ready to serve salad, tear lettuce into bite sized pieces, rinse and spin to remove all excess water. Add to large salad serving bowl, along with the next six ingredients. Drizzle enough dressing on top to moisten, toss, and top with all remaining salad ingredients, in order, finishing with the garnishes. Serve immediately, offering remaining dressing at the table.
Cook's Notes: The Friendship House dressed their salad first with a French style dressing, followed by a garlic infused salad oil, then finishing individual plates with the chopped egg, shrimp, two olives and one anchovy. If you're using raw shrimp, season with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning and saute in butter until no longer translucent. Let cool. May also substitute crawfish, cut up cooked chicken, salami or ham for the shrimp. New Orleans style adds blanched asparagus spears. Fresh, sliced avocado is also a perfect addition.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2019/10/combination-chopped-salad-with-shrimp.html?fbclid=IwAR0590kPzbIvq-G84Y6tGXq5eRJ5fxfQl-iwExckPxG9UokeisNUVVO9axw
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
