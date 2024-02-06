Never to old to learn

I have often been told that it is important to learn something new every day. Learning something new every day seems a bit exhausting and daunting, however, continuing to learn has been shown to benefit your health, increase your confidence, and keeps you engaged. The Bible also encourages continual learning. Proverbs 1:5 says, "Let the wise hear and increase in learning, and the one who understands obtain wisdom." The Proverb identifies four reasons why you should continue to increase in learning.
First, continuing to learn is a characteristic of wise people. Wise people can uncompromisingly navigate an ever-changing world because they have learned what to do and when. Wise people are not only abreast of current events and new technologies, but they also know which to elevate, utilize and reject. Wise people continue to learn.
Second, the wise practice active listening. There are many sounds to hear while writing this column. Background music, a distant conversation, and the sound of the pencil as it forms letters, words, and sentences across the page. All these sounds are heard but not listened to. The wise practice active listening. Active listeners tune into those people they value and are speaking important matters to them. Active listening increases understanding.
Third, the wise increase in learning. As a Christian, learning's foundation comes from the Bible. While the Bible does not address all matters, such as nuclear fusion or quantum mechanics, what the Bible does address equips for all matters of life. Mark Twain is attributed to saying that it is not the parts of the Bible he doesn't understand that bother him; it's the parts he does understand. The Bible in one hand, and the news feed in another make for wise increased learning.
Finally, the wise pursue counsel. Many people will give you their unsolicited opinions. Those opinions are usually worth as much as you paid for them. However, a wise person pursues wise people for guidance. Seeking out those who have done what you are doing a little bit longer. Inquiring of those whose experiences have shaped them. Wise people seek out men and women who are willing to share what they have learned in their journey.
You are never too old to learn something new. So take up that language you've always wanted to know. Enroll in that watercolor painting class. Attend that Bible study. Wise people seek wise guidance to learn and walk in matters of wisdom.
