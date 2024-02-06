Netflix reworks leftovers with food-based reality game show

NEW YORK -- Just in time for anyone facing a heaving, post-holiday refrigerator comes a TV show about what to do with all those dubious dishes -- leftovers.

Each episode of the food game show "Best Leftovers Ever!" on Netflix sees three skilled cooks make new dishes out of already made dishes, hoping to walk away with $10,000.

"People think leftovers is just reheating your food. It's not just reheating your food. Get creative with it. You could always create new and better things with it later," says comedian David So, one of the judges.

In the first episode, contestants are given healthy leftovers -- veggie salad, cauliflower rice, pork tenderloin with beets, and avocado with cottage cheese -- and are asked to turn them into comfort food in 30 minutes. They have access to a pantry and kitchen staples.

One contestant turned to Indian flavors, making a pork curry with fritters. Another went for Greek, making a beet- and pork-stuffed pastry called a tiropita. The third made a tostada with glazed pepper jelly pork.

In the second round, called the Takeout Takedown, contestants must make new dishes from restaurant leftovers in only an hour. One took chicken fingers and fries and made a potato gnocchi. Another turned old burgers and fries into pierogies.

Later episodes see contestants turn football-watching party food -- bean dip, sliders and raw veggies -- into beef stroganoff or tacos, and turn leftover barbeque into lasagna or dumplings.

"If the audience can walk away and go back to their fridge and say, 'Hey, I'm not going to throw this away, I'm actually going to make something amazing out of it,' then we did our job," says So.