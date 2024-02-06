Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

With Netflix's successful streaming service, it might be easy to assume that anyone still paying to receive DVDs through the mail is a technophobe or someone living in a remote part of the U.S. without reliable internet access. But subscribers say they stick with the service so they can rent movies that are otherwise difficult to find on streaming services.

For Michael Fusco, 35, that includes the 1986 film "Power" starring a then-youthful Richard Gere and Denzel Washington, and 1980's "The Big Red One" starring Lee Marvin. That's among the main reasons he has been subscribing to the DVD-by-service since 2006 when he was just a freshman in college, and he has no plans to cancel it now.

"I have been getting it for almost half my life, and it has been a big part," Fusco said. "When I was young, it helped me discover voices I probably wouldn't have heard. I still have memories of getting movies and having them blow my mind."

Tabetha Neumann is among the subscribers who rediscovered the DVD service during the throes of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 after running out of things to watch on her video streaming service. So she and her husband signed up again for the first time since canceling in 2011. Now they like it so much that they get the a plan that allows them to keep up to three discs at a time, an option that currently costs $20 per month (compared to $10 per month for the one-disc plan).

"When we started going through all the movies we wanted to see, we realized it was cheaper than paying $5 per movie on some streaming services," Neumann said. "Plus we have found a lot of old horror movies, and that genre is not really big on streaming."

Konkle, who has written a book about Marilyn Monroe's films, said she still finds movies on the DVD service -- such as the 1954 film "Cattle Queen of Montana", featuring future U.S. President Ronald Reagan alongside Barbara Stanwyck, and the 1983 French film "Sugar Cane Alley" -- that help her teach her film studies classes as an associate professor at Georgia Southern University. It's a viewing habit she doesn't usually share with her classes because "most of my students don't know what a DVD is," said Konkle, 40, laughing.

But for all the DVD service's attractions, subscribers are starting to notice signs of deterioration as the business has shrunk from producing more than $1 billion in annual revenue a year ago to an amount likely to fall below $200 million in revenue this year.

Katie Cardinale, a subscriber who lives in Hopedale, Massachusetts, said she now has to wait an additional two to four days for discs to arrive in the mail than she used to because they are shipped from a distribution center in New Jersey instead of Boston. (Netflix doesn't disclose how many DVD distribution centers still operate, but there were once about 50 of them in the U.S.).

Konkle said more discs now come with cracks or other defects in them and it takes "forever" to get them replaced. And almost all subscribers have noticed the selection of DVD titles has shrunk dramatically from the service's peak years when Netflix boasted it had more than 100,000 different movies and TV shows on disc.

Netflix no longer discloses the size of its DVD library, but the subscribers interviewed by the AP all reported the narrowing selection is making it more difficult to find famous films and popular TV series that once were routinely available on the service. Instead, Netflix now sorts requests for titles such as the first season of the award-winning "Ted Lasso" series -- a release that can be purchased on DVD -- into a "saved" queue, signaling it may decide to stock it in the future, depending on demand.

Knowing the end is in sight, Randolph said he will lament the death of the DVD service he brought to life while taking comfort its legacy will survive.

"Netflix's DVD business was part-and-parcel of who Netflix was and still is," he said. "It's embedded in the company's DNA."