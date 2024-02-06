Nerf gun, Power Rangers claw cited by toy safety watchdog

BOSTON -- A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group's list of worst toys for the holidays.

World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital.

A realistic toy machine gun, a "pogo trick board," a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.

The Massachusetts notfor-profit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years.

It says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards frequently found in poorly designed toys. It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warnings labels.