When Brandy Baxter needed to replace her home's entire heating and air conditioning system several years ago, she asked contractors if they offered deals at certain times of the year. She learned that if she waited until February, the slow season for such work, she could get a lower price. Baxter, a financial coach based in Dallas, said she saved around $6,000 as a result.

When it comes to saving money on big purchases, sometimes timing really is everything. Taking advantage of certain holiday weekends and seasonal discounts can lead to significant savings, which is especially helpful with inflation continuing to push prices higher. Consumers can also consider their own cash flow fluctuations and shop for big-ticket items when they can better afford them.

"There are two overarching principles: Purchase items in the offseason and purchase items during holiday weekends," said Kimberlee Stokes of Orlando, Florida, the founder of ThePeacefulMom.com, a website aimed at moms who want to save money and get organized. "It does require some planning."

Here's how to time your shopping to get the most out of your budget:

Shop the biggest sales weekends

Traditionally, three weekends of the year -- Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day weekends -- are the best for deals on appliances, furniture and mattresses, said Trae Bodge, smart-shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, which offers savings tips. For electronics, Black Friday in November is the ideal time to buy, followed closely by Amazon's Prime Day sale, which this year was July 12 and 13.

Bodge adds that some specific items have unique sales periods. Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February -- right before the Super Bowl.

If you miss a specific sale, Stokes said not to worry. The key is to plan ahead and track prices so you can make purchases during price dips, such as seasonal lulls. Buy winter sports gear in summer, or outdoor furniture in fall, for example.

"If you can have some self-control and wait, you will get better deals," she said.

It's also worth looking out for markdowns associated with inventory buildups, as supply-chain issues continue to cause hiccups. When chains such as Target and Walmart have excess stock, they tend to offer big sales, sometimes at unexpected times.

Use tools to track prices and apply coupons

You don't need to track prices manually -- apps and browser extensions can take care of that work. The Honey browser extension pulls in coupons from across the web; CouponCabin alerts you to cash back and coupon opportunities; and Rakuten activates coupons and cash back from online stores at checkout. Amazon Assistant lets you know whether Amazon offers a lower price when you're shopping elsewhere.

"If you don't have at least one extension installed on your computer, you're leaving money on the table," Bodge said. By tracking prices before sales weekends, you can make an informed decision about how good a deal is, she added.

Baxter recommends saving items you're tracking on a wish list, a service offered by many online retailers as an alternative to placing items in your cart.