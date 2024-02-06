Nell Holcomb students earn spot at national Beta Club competition

Amy Krieger always knew she had a bright group emerging through the Nell Holcomb LIFE class for gifted children.

What the teacher didn't know was how competitive they were.

Krieger is in her fourth year of serving as the sponsor to the school's Junior Beta Club but expanded her duties with the addition of fourth- and fifth-graders this year.

It's a group she's been grooming for state competition for a couple of years, and she finally got the opportunity to turn her team of six students loose over two days at the state convention in December at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The showing was impressive.

Luke Richey left, Ian Weber, Carson Shearer, Ashton Garagnani, and Cadence Probst with the Junior Beta Club pose for a photo with their robot Wednesday in front of Nell Holcomb School. Not pictured is club member Emma Kerr. Andrew J. Whitaker

They collected five first-place finishes, including team robotics, and qualified all six members in a total of 10 categories for the competition at the national Beta Club convention, to be held June 24 to 28 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the top finishes, four of the students -- Cadence Probst, Luke Richey, Carson Shearer and Ian Weber -- finished first in the written portion of quiz bowl and were one of two teams to square off in the oral final.

It's one of the events for which Krieger has spent a couple of years prepping the students, who meet with her the first hour of every school day, in anticipation of the competition.

Their participation at the state Junior Beta Convention came earlier than previous Nell Holcomb students after Krieger petitioned principal Michael Wortmann and superintendent Darryl Pannier about inclusion of the elementary grades, which ultimately gained approval by the Nell Holcomb School District school board.

"They needed the competition with other students that are their intellectual peers," Krieger said. "In the regular classroom, I guess they're used to being able to be successful very easily, so at the Beta competition, it gave them that extra challenge where there were students already competing at their level and to see if they could keep up with them. It was neat to see that. They were very competitive and very successful."

Krieger learned in early October the elementary grades had been cleared to attend the conference and compete.

All six members were fifth-graders with the exception of Probst, a fourth-grader.

Richey led the way with first-place finishes in social studies and speech.

Shearer placed first in science, while Emma Kerr topped the field in language arts and took second in sketching.

Probst took second in sculpture and charcoal sketching.

"They were very tickled because they didn't know what to expect when they got there, and when they were able to compete and do so well, they were very proud and knew they had really achieved," Krieger said.

The top three individuals qualified for the individual competition at the national conference.

"Our quiz bowl team was so happy when we found out we got first on the written test," Richey said. "We were cheering. It was so exciting. That part was probably my favorite part, and knowing we got first in robotics -- I was really surprised by it."

Probst, Richey, Shearer and Ian Weber made for a well-rounded group in the quiz bowl.

Shearer's favorite subject is science; Probst counts art as one of her areas of excellence; Weber is fond of math and social studies; and Richey, the team captain, likes social studies and history.

Richey also possesses a quick thumb.

"This guy is the button master," Weber said about Richey. "Luke is the master."