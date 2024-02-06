Shuck: Needing someone to talk to

Are you one of those people that says, "I'm a loner, I am with people all day and I want to get away from everyone. I want my privacy?" I have felt that way many times and I still crave alone time--but not all the time. Until we experience loneliness when we aren't needing it or desiring the state, we cannot t pass an accurate judgment.
We are social beings. According to Ecclesiastes 4:9-12. "Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil, for if they fall, one will lift up his fellow, If two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone?" The Scripture goes on to list other reasons why people need each other. Loneliness is a common condition now, but we can overcome its symptoms, somewhat, if we try. I began to give avid attention to this topic in real life recently. The knowledge that everyone needs friends, relatives and acquaintances was exemplified right in front of my eyes. As I prepared to attend a noontime church service on a weekday, I opened myself up to whatever might come. I wondered if I would see some people I knew and maybe interact with them a bit. I imagined that it would be nice to exchange, at least a few words, with someone. I felt that I was probably the only one that faced those feelings at the service, that day. I walked into the church and seated myself, and I was pleased to see a number of people of whom I cared and knew well. Surprisingly, after the service, I discovered that I was not the only one that needed, and wanted someone to talk with, if only for a little.
As I left my seat to leave for home, a great friend of mine, seated on the other side of the aisle, met me half-way. We hugged as we always do, and we both, said at the same time,
"Oh, I wasn't expecting to see you here today," and we both breathed a sigh of relief that we had. My friend then offered the invitation to lunch. She said that she was hoping she would run into someone at mass, with which she could have lunch, since she hadn't dined yet. I hastily accepted the invite because my stomach was becoming out of sorts too. To make a long story short, we went to a local restaurant and visited for a short while, then the two of us went our separate ways--both much happier and confident than before. Why? It was because we had each found someone to talk with.
As I continued to ponder the hows, whys, and the psychology of what had just happened, I realized, even more, how important it is to stay involved with others. Interacting with someone, even on a minute basis is healthy. We may have a large family, and many friends, but do we reach out to them when we feel the need for companionship? Often we fail to realize the presence of those individuals and, we take for granted, that they are available to help us. We too, ought to notice the appearance and body language of others. A gesture as simple as a text message, phone call, a hello to our next door neighbor or an offer of friendship to a stranger is meaningful. .
I received further validation of the importance of having someone with whom to talk, when another friend reached out to me, recently. Her approaching me revealed the same candid hunger for companionship as the surprise one that happened at church. Alice left a text message on my phone. She too, wanted to know if I wanted to meet with her for lunch. "I have really been wanting to talk with you. I have missed you," she said. Without hesitation, Alice and I set a date and met at a local restaurant. We seem to be on the same wave link and our encounters are always positive ones. We build up each other by listening, encouraging and sometimes offering, sought after, advice.
Even though we might consider ourselves to be loners, we ought to remember that "just as iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another" (Proverbs 27:17).
