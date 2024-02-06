Shuck: Needing someone to talk to

Are you one of those people that says, "I'm a loner, I am with people all day and I want to get away from everyone. I want my privacy?" I have felt that way many times and I still crave alone time--but not all the time. Until we experience loneliness when we aren't needing it or desiring the state, we cannot t pass an accurate judgment.

We are social beings. According to Ecclesiastes 4:9-12. "Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil, for if they fall, one will lift up his fellow, If two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone?" The Scripture goes on to list other reasons why people need each other. Loneliness is a common condition now, but we can overcome its symptoms, somewhat, if we try. I began to give avid attention to this topic in real life recently. The knowledge that everyone needs friends, relatives and acquaintances was exemplified right in front of my eyes. As I prepared to attend a noontime church service on a weekday, I opened myself up to whatever might come. I wondered if I would see some people I knew and maybe interact with them a bit. I imagined that it would be nice to exchange, at least a few words, with someone. I felt that I was probably the only one that faced those feelings at the service, that day. I walked into the church and seated myself, and I was pleased to see a number of people of whom I cared and knew well. Surprisingly, after the service, I discovered that I was not the only one that needed, and wanted someone to talk with, if only for a little.

As I left my seat to leave for home, a great friend of mine, seated on the other side of the aisle, met me half-way. We hugged as we always do, and we both, said at the same time,