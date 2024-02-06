LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's no longer nice, at least in its next tourism campaign. The new sales pitch has a decidedly self-deprecating bent: "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone."

The slogan, which the Nebraska Tourism Commission unveiled Wednesday at a Nebraska City conference, will replace the current "Through My Eyes" campaign this spring, commission marketing manager Jenn Gjerde said Thursday.

State tourism director John Ricks told the Omaha World-Herald because Nebraska consistently ranks as the least likely state tourists plan to visit, the marketing campaign needed to be different.

"To make people listen, you have to hook them somehow," Ricks said. "We had to shake people up."

Nebraska has used several slogans in its efforts to entice tourists, including, "America's Frontier," "My Choice, Nebraska" and "Nebraska ... the good life."