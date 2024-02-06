Neatsfoot: Memories as the Mid-Summer Classic approaches

Yours truly was not the worst baseball player ever to don a uniform but at the risk of mixing metaphors, the game was not in my wheelhouse.

I'm thinking of my youthful exploits on the diamond, such as they were, as Major League Baseball's All-Star Game prepares for first pitch at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in Seattle.

Recollection

My 1960s-era Little League manager didn't know where to play me.

Since my father coached first base, I had a starting position.

I was the living incarnation of inept but got a lot of playing because a dad's volunteer time is worth a lot.

I'll confess I used to pray for rain on game days because my production was awful.

How bad?

Let me count the ways.

Outfield was out because of a decided lack of depth perception.

If a ball was hit in the air, this columnist had little notion of where to stand to make a catch.

Playing the infield wasn't much better as grounders seemed to elude me.

I was a sure out in the batter's box save for one glorious game in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.

Closing my eyes, I swung at a pitch during a late afternoon contest and made good contact.

Stunned, I didn't start running until the manager's entreaties got my legs moving.

Remarkably, my eyes-closed swing produced a triple.

It was the only hit this writer ever recalls making in organized baseball.

Due to a lack of options, the manager would put me on the pitcher's mound, and I do recall being able to get the ball over the plate.

At that level, sometimes control is what's most needed.

Frankly, pitcher was the only position for which I felt any degree of confidence.

Putting aside the aforementioned, my overall memories on the diamond are pleasant ones, despite my poor play and accompanying silent prayers for rainouts.

The smell of chalk along the first and third base lines is recalled.