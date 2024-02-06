Navy SEAL's methods lead to love at Mama's on The Hill

Amidst a fun-filled road tripping weekend around central Missouri, a friend and I realized we would find ourselves smack dab in the middle of St. Louis around lunchtime. Big cities are like buffets of restaurants — so many good options it can seem impossible to narrow it down to just one. We immediately brainstormed our lunch possibilities. Kolaches! Korean BBQ! Sushi! Custard! Indian! Greek! Pizza! You name it, our minds went wild like a child on Christmas Eve fantasizing about what might be in the beautifully wrapped boxes under the tree.

I did what I do best in situations like this. I deferred. The Navy SEALs call this technique dynamic subordination, where leadership is fluid and defined by conditions on the ground. When the most qualified person steps up to become the new leader, everyone automatically moves with him to support the mission. I recognized in this trial of the taste buds I was outmatched by my friend's familiarity and experience with the St. Louis food scene, so when he offered up Mama's on The Hill as an option I stepped back and let him lead.

Plus, he was driving.

Apparently, my friend was also jonesing for one of his favorite dishes — Mama's Tortellini ala Pappa.

We headed over to The Hill area of St. Louis, which is known as the hub of everything Italian and found our destination sitting on the corner of a calm yet lively neighborhood. The place was hopping but we quickly found a parking spot down the street in front of someone's house.

Tortellini ala Pappa -- it was love at first bite. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

As we approached, we saw some patrons leisurely dining al fresco while others took their spot in a short line outside of the small building waiting for their turn to be seated. We checked in with the hostess and joined the line. Ordinarily, big city dining means being prepared for a long wait, but we have been blessed with good timing lately and once again were rewarded with a small corner table after a brief wait.