Navy SEAL's methods lead to love at Mama's on The Hill

Amidst a fun-filled road tripping weekend around central Missouri, a friend and I realized we would find ourselves smack dab in the middle of St. Louis around lunchtime. Big cities are like buffets of restaurants — so many good options it can seem impossible to narrow it down to just one. We immediately brainstormed our lunch possibilities. Kolaches! Korean BBQ! Sushi! Custard! Indian! Greek! Pizza! You name it, our minds went wild like a child on Christmas Eve fantasizing about what might be in the beautifully wrapped boxes under the tree.
I did what I do best in situations like this. I deferred. The Navy SEALs call this technique dynamic subordination, where leadership is fluid and defined by conditions on the ground. When the most qualified person steps up to become the new leader, everyone automatically moves with him to support the mission. I recognized in this trial of the taste buds I was outmatched by my friend's familiarity and experience with the St. Louis food scene, so when he offered up Mama's on The Hill as an option I stepped back and let him lead.
Plus, he was driving.
Apparently, my friend was also jonesing for one of his favorite dishes — Mama's Tortellini ala Pappa.
We headed over to The Hill area of St. Louis, which is known as the hub of everything Italian and found our destination sitting on the corner of a calm yet lively neighborhood. The place was hopping but we quickly found a parking spot down the street in front of someone's house.
As we approached, we saw some patrons leisurely dining al fresco while others took their spot in a short line outside of the small building waiting for their turn to be seated. We checked in with the hostess and joined the line. Ordinarily, big city dining means being prepared for a long wait, but we have been blessed with good timing lately and once again were rewarded with a small corner table after a brief wait.
The atmosphere was relaxed and exuded warmth as staff moved about expertly attending to their customers' needs.
My friend wasted no time ordering his favorite dish, while I racked my brain trying to decide on an entree. Ultimately, after watching bowl after bowl of spaghetti with meatballs delivered to surrounding tables, I settled on the classic dish, but not without first inquiring about the "Mama's Pasta Challenge" I found on the menu.
Our server explained Mama's Pasta Challenge: one person, one meatball, one hour (or less). As you probably suspect, it is no ordinary bowl of pasta. It is an enormous bowl of pasta (think 16 times the average portion), a 2-pound meatball, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese with a price tag of $39.99 or free if you finish all of it in an hour or less. We passed and soaked in the Sunday vibes as our meals were prepared, but I would love to watch someone conquer Mama's challenge.
Ordinarily, I am pretty good about ordering what I like and having no regrets. This was not one of those times. My friend's tortellini ala Pappa arrived, and he allowed me a taste, for research purposes of course. My mouth watered as it filled with the taste of the creamy garlic Parmesan sauce, bits of prosciutto, and meat-filled tortellini. I knew my friend would gladly share his dish and I did not want to impose, so I kept my joy hidden, game face on, and told him it was "really, really, good." I then admired my own steaming hot classic dish. The marinara sauce, meatballs and pasta were authentically seasoned and perfectly cooked. I enjoyed and ate every bite, but my mind kept returning to my friend's tortellini. When talking about love some say, "you will know it when you find it." I think I found love at Mama's that day and it answers to the name of Tortellini ala Pappa, and I am thankful for the introduction.
All in all, I had a wonderful experience at Mama's on The Hill and cannot wait to explore the myriad dining, shopping, and other entertainment options available.
Mama's on The Hill is located at 2132 Edwards St., St. Louis, MO. For more information you can visit their website at mamasonthehill.com or call (314) 776-3100.
