Navigating COVID with Christ

I cannot recall a year in which there has been more worry and trepidation about returning to school.

The reason for anxiety is well known.

The hulking viral presence of COVID-19 looms over the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

Most classes begin Monday in public and private schools. as well as at Southeast Missouri State University.

Parents, students, teachers, staff, kitchen workers, bus drivers and administrators all harbor various and legitimate levels of fear.

I will be in a lower level SEMO classroom at Dempster Hall with 15 students taking New Testament Literature.

The university mailed two masks to my home with the word "SEMO" imprinted on them to ensure my face will be covered.

"Protect the Nest" guidelines are in place.

Green dots, 6 feet apart, are on class desks.

I will supply my young charges with their own pens.

While medical experts lately have discounted the possibility of picking up coronavirus from surfaces, no one is sure, so we're going to take every precaution possible because, frankly, going back to holding classes via Zoom, as happened this spring, is a lamentable prospect.

The truth is no one has any idea how -- or if -- this fall semester will play out.

COVID is today's health scare.

In biblical times, there was another.

In Jesus' day, the big worry was leprosy, a malady better known now as Hansen's Disease.

Not a virus but a germ, a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae.

One of my wife's uncles used to work for American Leprosy Missions in Greenville, South Carolina, and we visited him there one day during a trip in the 1980s.