Natural exercise

By Rennie Phillips

Growing up in the country in Nebraska was quite an experience. Mom and Dad owned some land and raised Herford cattle as well as milked a good number of Jersey Brown Swiss cross milk cows. It seemed like growing up there were always things to do. Some of it was definitely work, but most of it was enjoyable work -- almost fun enough to not even call it work.

In the summer there was always a garden. Dad always planted a bunch of potatoes so they needed caring for. One of the tasks for us kids was to pick the potato bugs off the potato vines and drop them in a can of coal oil. We could have smashed them as we picked them, but it was easier to put an inch or so of coal oil in a metal Folgers coffee can and drop them in it. I can't remember how often we picked the bugs off the vines, but it seemed like every day.

Starting toward the middle of June we'd be putting up hay. We would use a sickle mower on the grass and alfalfa, then a 12- or 14-foot horse dump rake to put it into wind rows before Dad would stack the hay. We used an International Cub to pull the dump rake. Dad would make about a three- or four-ton pile of hay, which was about an 18-foot square that was probably about 10 to 12 feet high. These would be loaded on a sled and hauled during the winter to feed the cattle. Dad used an old Jayhawk to stack the hay. Dad used a tractor, but the Jayhawk originally was used with horses.

Every now and then a cow would get out where they weren't supposed to be, so we'd have to go drive her back onto Dad's land. Most of the time we'd get one of our saddle horses in and use them to drive the cow back into the right pasture. Then we'd have to find where she had gotten out and fix the fence. Usually we'd have to put in some posts and stretch the barb wire back tight. Most of Dad's fences were three barb-wire fences.

When it cooled down in the fall and the nights were down in the 30s, Dad would decide it was time to butcher. Usually we butchered a hog and a fat steer every year.

The hog was pretty easy. Normally they only weighed 250 to 275 pounds. We would skin our hogs rather then scrape the hair off. Once they were skinned we'd saw them down the backbone into halves. Dad would carry the halves into a porch off the main house and hang them up to cool. The next day or so we'd cut them up. We'd grind the sausage up using an old hand grinder. We also ground up the fat, which Mom would render into lard and cracklings.