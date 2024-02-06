Native students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- She walked up a red carpet and crossed a stage to accept her diploma wearing an eagle feather beaded onto her cap that her mother had gifted her.

Amryn Tom graduated this week from southern Utah's Cedar City High School. Her family cheered.

For the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah and other Native Americans, eagle feathers of the variety Tom wore are sacred items passed down through generations, used at ceremonies to signify achievement and connection with the community.

"This is from your ancestors," Tom said her mother, Charie, told her.

One year ago, students in Tom's school district would have been barred from wearing any form of tribal regalia along with their traditional cardinal-colored caps and gowns.

Graduates celebrate as they throw their caps in the air after the Canyon View High School graduation Wednesdayin Cedar City, Utah. Rick Bowmer ~ Associated Press

Not this year.

In March, Utah joined a growing list of states in enshrining Native American students' rights to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies.

In Iron County, where the school district tried to bar two graduates from wearing regalia at the ceremonies last year, Tom and other Native American students savored the hard-won right.

"It's kind of huge," said Paiute tribal member Brailyn Jake, an eagle feather and beads dangling from her turquoise cap. Her cousin was one of the students stopped from donning beads last year.

"People don't understand our culture, the meaning behind it and how, when you're turned down for something this big, it's kind of like, wow," Jake said.

Students across the U.S. often sport flower leis or flashy sashes at graduation with little controversy. But the rules governing tribal regalia at high school graduations have emerged as a legislative issue in several red and blue states after reports of students being barred from wearing attire like Jake and Tom's.