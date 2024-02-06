Painter Ali Cavanaugh has a studio on the second floor of a downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, building, which has made a name for itself as the first brick building ever constructed west of the Mississippi.

Inside "The Old Brick" house, Cavanaugh displays her talents, with clay fittingly at the core.

She's made a name for herself with her modern fresco works, which are watercolor on a kaolin clay surface.

She credits daughters Niamh and Saoirse as muses who provide the mystique in many of her works. Niamh first provided a source of hidden emotions in her hyper realism that began in 2007, and Saoirse a fountain of angelic, dreamy qualities, in her latest chapter, an impressionism style she has personally coined "immerse." It's a new chapter she began in 2015, walking a fine line between reality and mirage, with sharp facial features sometimes bleeding into the peripherals, much like passing clouds with moments of clarity.

It's a style that has appealed to many, with Cher buying three of her frescoes, Time magazine commissioning her to paint Taylor Swift for a cover and attracting 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Ali Cavanaugh poses for a photo at her studio Sept. 12, 2017 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Fred Lynch

A 1991 graduate of De Soto High School, Cavanaugh has a natural eye for portraits, enhanced at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she attended on a full-ride scholarship.

She says a partial hearing loss at age 2 from spinal meningitis may have honed her eye.

"It made me more dependent on my sight and reading body language and being more attentive to people because I have to completely focus to have a conversation," Cavanaugh says. "So I think that is kind of the underlying thing in my life that always has made me gravitate toward figures and the emotion of the figure."

Oil paints were her medium when she opened an art school and taught portrait painting in Grand Rapids, and continued to be when she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to gain traction as a professional artist. Married with two kids, she found herself devoted to the job of Mom, occasionally taking oil paintings to galleries on renowned Canyon Road in the hope of her work being displayed for purchase. The response was lukewarm. There were some memorable moments, like the time actor Gene Hackman came to her home and requested an oil painting of her dog. She complied.

However, it was a mentor she befriended who helped her sharpen her divided artistic focus, which had included areas like sewing and interior design. It coincided with a chance bartering situation. A man installing windows at her house saw her oil paintings and expressed his admiration. Cavanaugh saw an opening for some additional work she desired -- a courtyard area. A deal was struck; she would do a portrait of the man's family in return for the courtyard. There was just one catch -- the man's wife had a preference for watercolor.

"And I thought, 'I can do it. I'll figure it out. Go for it,'" Cavanaugh said. "And I had never done watercolor."

She had dabbled with the medium but not professionally. Her faith in her skills and understanding of colors kept her from being intimidated.

She stuck to her methods, using a photograph for reference, and both portrait and courtyard were achieved.

Intrigued, she experimented on another piece of art paper she cut into three pieces, and the painting received positive feedback from her mentor. She decided to frame the watercolors and include them in a show the two decided to host in Austin, Texas, putting them with about 15 of her oil paintings.

"Maybe about three or four oil paintings sold, but everyone was flocked around these watercolors," Cavanaugh said. "People were just staring at them and it's just, like, what everyone wanted to talk about. It was just so obvious this was the direction I needed to go."

She made that decision on the drive back to Sante Fe, and work began on a portfolio with which she could approach galleries on Canyon Road. "I couldn't get any interest with my oil paintings on Canyon Road, but when I had the watercolors and took those, I mean, people's jaws were dropping," Cavanaugh said.

However, there was one recurring piece of feedback she heard from galleries: Her paintings were on paper; paper needed to be behind glass; art behind glass was not selling; find a way to remove the glass and her art would be marketable.

"When people saw something behind glass, it just read as a print," Cavanaugh said.

Determined, she started painting on plastered walls at her adobe home, and becoming intrigued with the fresco angle.

She researched materials and came across kaolin clay. She found a company in Austin, of all places, that made kaolin clay panels for watercolors.

"Hold spellbound," a modern fresco, is displayed as Ali Cavanaugh works at her studio Sept. 12, 2017 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Fred Lynch

She did several paintings on panels and took them to an art dealer in January of 2007. They quickly sold.

She was asked how many more could be supplied before the New York Affordable Art Fair in June of 2007.

Still trying to figure out the surface, she sent about eight paintings.

"It was nothing like paper," she said. "I had to start from scratch."

The paintings sold out at the show, with the request for more.

"I just started painting my heart out and painting 10 hours a day," Cavanaugh said.