FeaturesNovember 3, 2018

National Park Service to visit St. Joseph to examine trails

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The nation's leading agency for national parks will be in St. Joseph in November as the city looks to revitalize some of its most historic locations. Making the trek all the way from Santa Fe, New Mexico, landscape architects and two trail historians from the National Parks Service will spend four days getting a pulse of St. Joseph's history come Nov. 5...

Cameron Montemayor

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The nation's leading agency for national parks will be in St. Joseph in November as the city looks to revitalize some of its most historic locations.

Making the trek all the way from Santa Fe, New Mexico, landscape architects and two trail historians from the National Parks Service will spend four days getting a pulse of St. Joseph's history come Nov. 5.

During that time, National Park Service members will meet with local stakeholders, speak with historians and analyze a treasure chest of information related to two historic St. Joseph trails: the Pony Express and California Gold Rush Trails, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Historic Preservation Planning Consultant Lauren Manning -- who has spent much of the year researching documents and artifacts on the trails in preparation for the National Park Service's arrival -- said the Parks Service's utilization of trail history is used often as a redevelopment tool for areas.

"They'll be compiling that information, figuring out how to interpret that, bring that history back to St. Joe through signage, interpretation and riverfront development," Manning said.

Sites in St. Joseph -- where trail riders began before heading west across the river -- are examples of history that have been forgotten by historians and local residents, Manning said.

"The Pony Express Trail and the California Gold Rush Trail start on the Kansas side. but it all started in St. Joseph though," Manning said. "They're trying to connect that portion back to the trail."

Story Tags
Community
