National Park Service to visit St. Joseph to examine trails

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The nation's leading agency for national parks will be in St. Joseph in November as the city looks to revitalize some of its most historic locations.

Making the trek all the way from Santa Fe, New Mexico, landscape architects and two trail historians from the National Parks Service will spend four days getting a pulse of St. Joseph's history come Nov. 5.

During that time, National Park Service members will meet with local stakeholders, speak with historians and analyze a treasure chest of information related to two historic St. Joseph trails: the Pony Express and California Gold Rush Trails, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.