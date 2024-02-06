National Park Rangers to host paddling clinics, guided floats

A busy summer schedule for the Ozark National Scenic Riverways includes several learning opportunities for area residents related to river safety.

Park rangers have expanded the number of dates this year for the American Canoe Association paddling clinics and guided floats because of the high amount of interest at previous events, explained Dena Matteson, chief of interpretation, planning and partnerships at the Riverways.

"It's really all a product of just trying to educate more people about how to paddle safely. In the rivers around, there's always a fatality in the summer months," explained Matteson. "This is just an effort to make people more aware, even if you're floating these rivers that are not really highly technical from what most people consider, there's still dangers."

Preregistration is required for the clinics, which will be held at Round Spring on June 16, 23 and 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug., 4, 11 and 18.

Equipment is provided by park rangers, and people of all skill levels are invited to participate.

"It's designed to be an experience that even less experienced paddlers can gain something from," said Matteson.