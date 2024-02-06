National Park Rangers to host paddling clinics, guided floats

A busy summer schedule for the Ozark National Scenic Riverways includes several learning opportunities for area residents related to river safety.
Park rangers have expanded the number of dates this year for the American Canoe Association paddling clinics and guided floats because of the high amount of interest at previous events, explained Dena Matteson, chief of interpretation, planning and partnerships at the Riverways.
"It's really all a product of just trying to educate more people about how to paddle safely. In the rivers around, there's always a fatality in the summer months," explained Matteson. "This is just an effort to make people more aware, even if you're floating these rivers that are not really highly technical from what most people consider, there's still dangers."
Preregistration is required for the clinics, which will be held at Round Spring on June 16, 23 and 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug., 4, 11 and 18.
Equipment is provided by park rangers, and people of all skill levels are invited to participate.
"It's designed to be an experience that even less experienced paddlers can gain something from," said Matteson.
Clinics begin at the lake at Current River State Park, which is a safe environment, Matteson explained. Those who feel comfortable can continue with rangers on a guided float to Round Spring, which is about two miles away.
"There's always the potential for obstacles, the potential to get tipped over and go in the water," Matteson said, of clinic topics. "People just need to learn the basics of how to avoid getting themselves trapped.
"A lot of it is just that natural instinct to try to do something to try to avoid it, that could get you in more trouble. That's what they try to teach, the best way to approach a root wad, once you are in the water, what's the best way to get yourself to safety without getting further tangled up. That sort of thing."
Park rangers have also scheduled a disabled veterans kayak certification class June 28-30, at Round Spring with Team River Runner. Pre-registration is also required for this.
Junior Ranger Day Camp will be held June 24-27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Round Spring. Pre-registration is required
Contact any park ranger, visit the Riverways' website at nps.gov/ozar or call 573-323-4236 for details and information about specific programs.
