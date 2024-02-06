National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

FORT BELVOIR, Va. -- A sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. A stopped wristwatch recovered from the wrecked E-Ring of the Pentagon on the Sept. 11 attacks. The Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Those are just a few of the artifacts telling the 245-year story of the nation's largest and oldest military branch at the new National Museum of the United States Army.

Planning for the museum has been in the works for more than a decade, and construction began in 2017. Early plans called for an opening in late 2019, but delays pushed it back to 2020, and then the pandemic hit. Those delays, though, provided an opportunity for a debut coinciding with Veterans Day.

"We can see the relics and hear the stories through the eyes and ears" of the soldiers who served, said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Paul Morando, chief of exhibits at the museum, said the goal is to tell the stories of soldiers who served, and tell some of the stories that may not be as well known to the general public.

"We didn't want to make a hallway of heroes," he said.

Morando said the museum does not shy away from discussing painful aspects of Army history.

"We don't shy away from the more sensitive subjects the Army's been involved in," he said. "We mention My Lai. We mention Abu Ghraib. We mention Wounded Knee. These events are put out in a factual way for the public to interpret or learn more about, but we do not ignore those subjects."