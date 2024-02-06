All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJune 17, 2019

National Atomic Testing Museum in Vegas looking for new home

LAS VEGAS -- The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has outgrown its space east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to museum officials, who are looking for a new location to expand the facility's nuclear testing exhibits. The museum, which opened in 2005 and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution in 2011, chronicles the development of atomic weapons and Nevada's history hosting above-ground tests for the weapons for decades...

Associated Press
A visitor tours the National Atomic Testing Museum on June 10 in Las Vegas.
A visitor tours the National Atomic Testing Museum on June 10 in Las Vegas.K.M. Cannon ~ Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

LAS VEGAS -- The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has outgrown its space east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to museum officials, who are looking for a new location to expand the facility's nuclear testing exhibits.

The museum, which opened in 2005 and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution in 2011, chronicles the development of atomic weapons and Nevada's history hosting above-ground tests for the weapons for decades.

"The museum has been in the same location for the past 15 years now. We've basically outgrown it," Jordan McGee, the museum's director of education, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We have more stories to tell."

The museum's displays include radiation detectors, a simulator for an atmospheric test blast and pop culture memorabilia from the atomic age.

It is run by the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Energy pays the museum's lease, which is up in three years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Brad Goldberg of Los Angeles tours the National Atomic Testing Museum on June 10 in Las Vegas.
Brad Goldberg of Los Angeles tours the National Atomic Testing Museum on June 10 in Las Vegas.K.M. Cannon ~ Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

McGee did not have details about where the museum might relocate.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would like to see the facility move downtown near the Mob Museum, which document's the area's past in organized crime.

"I've been trying to bring anything historic down into the heart of downtown for years, and what more significant museum could there be than the National Atomic Testing Museum?" the mayor said.

Nevada lawmakers passed a bill allowing the museum to get a $1 million matching fund grant from the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the bill Thursday.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy