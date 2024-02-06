Naruto-run your way to the Cheesecake Ninja with no regrets

On yet another dreary, rainy, wish-I-could-just-stay-in-bed morning, I found myself with a wee bit of time on my hands. It was time to travel to the Cheesecake Ninja and check out the food. I wish I could say that I Naruto-ran there with gusto, but I didn’t. I drove and sang along weakly with the radio in an attempt to fully awaken and clear my brain. By the time I arrived at 318 E. Main St., Suite A, in Jackson, I still wasn’t firing on all cylinders. The room was brightly lit and absolutely spotless.

I clasped my hands together and tried for chipper morning-personhood, "What do you have today?"

It was just past 7 a.m., and the store had just opened. The very kind owner said he had loaded biscuits and gravy and chocolate cheesecake muffins immediately available, and he was in the process of putting out the cheesecake, if that was my fancy. Good, the decision was made for me, and I replied with, “No, no, the biscuits and gravy and muffin are perfect.” He packed up my food. I paid with cash. Everything was friendly and efficient. I thanked him for being open early, and I ran out to my car through the rain.

Through some miracle or maybe just the capriciousness of nature, the rain broke before I got home, and I took a moment to find a good spot to photograph the food. Everything is so green and lovely outside right now, and even though the rain lowers my mood, I know I will miss it in the blazing, sun-drenched depths of summer. So I took just a second to surround what I hoped was delicious food with the beauty of burgeoning, lush greenery, took a few photos, probably to the consternation of my neighbors, and headed inside to eat breakfast.

Understand please, that I am not a breakfast person. I am not hungry in the morning. In fact, I often feel nauseous in the morning thanks to a maintenance drug I take. But I desperately wanted to get this article written and now was the time to taste the food fresh. I had purchased breakfast, and gosh darn it, I was going to at least taste it. And taste it I did.