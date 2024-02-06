NAPA Stores to give away scholarships

In an effort to boost the career tracks of students training for careers in the automotive aftermarket and other fields, NAPA Auto Parts stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky are teaming up to give away five $1,000 scholarships for area vocational/technical schools and other educations institutions.
The NAPA Boost Scholarship Program will award scholarships to students who state their case for the scholarships through a two-page essay or two-minute video.
Students can visit NAPAboost.com to learn more and submit their entries. Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31 and will be awarded to the winners in November. Students can use the scholarships toward an automotive, vocational or any other education of their choice.
