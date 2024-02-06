Mystery photo: Do you know these children?

Jon and Kay Story are trying to identify the children in Jon's first grade class in 1947 at the Training School on the Southeast Missouri State College campus. In the front row, from left, are Martha Vandivort, Judy Roper, David Dormeyer, Paula Hope, unidentified, unidentified and Jon Story. Standing at far left is Eve Lesem, but the rest of the children in that row are unknown. If you can identify any of these pupils, send an email to Sharon Sanders at ssanders@semissourian.com, or phone (573) 388-3653.