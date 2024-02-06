My three suns?

These brightly shining "secondary suns" are commonly called sun dogs. They appear horizontally on the right and left sides of the sun. Most often this phenomenon is seen when the sun is near the horizon either early morning or late evening. There is usually a dimmer halo around the sun that intersects the sun dogs when there is enough atmospheric moisture.

Sometimes when there are cirrus clouds only on one side of the sun at the proper height, only one sun dog will appear. Sometimes there will be enough intensity for a visible horizontal glow to be seen intersecting the sun from sun dog to sun dog.