My three suns?

I took this photo at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 20. The sun is between what I will call two false suns. They are light refractions caused by the setting sun and ice crystals in the cirrus clouds.
These brightly shining "secondary suns" are commonly called sun dogs. They appear horizontally on the right and left sides of the sun. Most often this phenomenon is seen when the sun is near the horizon either early morning or late evening. There is usually a dimmer halo around the sun that intersects the sun dogs when there is enough atmospheric moisture.
Sometimes when there are cirrus clouds only on one side of the sun at the proper height, only one sun dog will appear. Sometimes there will be enough intensity for a visible horizontal glow to be seen intersecting the sun from sun dog to sun dog.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.