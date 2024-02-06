My Marie Restaurant: A Taste of the Islands

We have a unique new addition to the food scene here in Cape Girardeau: My Marie Restaurant.

My Marie Coconut Veggie Shrimp. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My Marie is serving up fresh Caribbean creole soul food at a location at West Park Mall. I tried it out the week it opened and have already made a repeat visit. I wasn't sure what to order on my first trip but, after receiving a little guidance from my server, I settled on the coconut veggie shrimp for dinner. It was the dish I never knew I needed.

I could try to describe the rich flavor experience created by the mingling of curry seasoning, subtle spices and shrimp with fresh peppers, but it would be easier to tell you I enjoyed it so much I ate every bite. In fact, I must really have been enjoying myself because a patron from another table stopped by to ask me what I was having. I was completely stuffed after my entree and my next meal was the last thing on my mind, but I noticed they advertised a lunch buffet.

I was intrigued by the idea of a Caribbean creole soul food lunch buffet. I usually shy away from buffets because I don't eat enough at one sitting to make it economical, but when trying a new cuisine, a buffet really is the ideal set up to explore a variety of dishes. The plan was hatched in my mind and I quickly recruited a couple of friends to join me for lunch a few days later.