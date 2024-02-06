My Marie Restaurant: A Taste of the Islands

We have a unique new addition to the food scene here in Cape Girardeau: My Marie Restaurant.
My Marie is serving up fresh Caribbean creole soul food at a location at West Park Mall. I tried it out the week it opened and have already made a repeat visit. I wasn't sure what to order on my first trip but, after receiving a little guidance from my server, I settled on the coconut veggie shrimp for dinner. It was the dish I never knew I needed.
I could try to describe the rich flavor experience created by the mingling of curry seasoning, subtle spices and shrimp with fresh peppers, but it would be easier to tell you I enjoyed it so much I ate every bite. In fact, I must really have been enjoying myself because a patron from another table stopped by to ask me what I was having. I was completely stuffed after my entree and my next meal was the last thing on my mind, but I noticed they advertised a lunch buffet.
I was intrigued by the idea of a Caribbean creole soul food lunch buffet. I usually shy away from buffets because I don't eat enough at one sitting to make it economical, but when trying a new cuisine, a buffet really is the ideal set up to explore a variety of dishes. The plan was hatched in my mind and I quickly recruited a couple of friends to join me for lunch a few days later.
Chef Marie mentioned she was originally from Haiti and ran a successful restaurant there prior to moving to the United States. I have tried "Cajun/creole" food on past trips to Louisiana and considered the terms interchangeable. I wondered if authentic Caribbean creole soul food would have a similar and familiar flavor, so I turned to my old friend Google for help. What I learned was, in simple terms, Cajun can be described as good old "country cooking" and is generally heavy on spices, while Haitian creole would be considered a more refined "city" taste involving a variety of exotic ingredients, including pineapples, coconuts, mangoes and plantains.
My friends and I arrived and were greeted and quickly seated by friendly staff. We helped ourselves to the buffet where we were met with an array of options. We selected a little of this and a little of that. Plantains. Sweet potatoes. Coconut curry chicken. Fried fish. Rice. Pasta. Bread pudding. Cake. Seasoned vegetables. Everything was delicious but one item stood out as the crowd favorite -- Caribbean jerk chicken.
Staff did an excellent job keeping the buffet stocked, but no matter how quickly they returned with the pan of the steaming hot Caribbean jerk chicken, it was gone in moments. When you make your trip to My Marie you will quickly discover why it is nothing short of amazing. I am salivating on the memory alone.
The only pro tip I must offer is be completely honest with yourself before visiting. Are you the type of person who can pace yourself and show some self-restraint, or are you the type of person who should wear your stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants and will require a food coma recovery nap? I'll let you guess where I fall on the spectrum. Plan accordingly, because the food is plentiful.
